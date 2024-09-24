Andreassen holds off Blevins to win MTB Marathon Worlds at Snowshoe

Mitterwallner goes back-to-back with rainbow jersey in elite women's race

Mona Mitterwallner (Austria) and Simon Andreassen (Denmark) win the Marathon MTB World Championships 2024 (Image credit: Thomas Maheux/SWpix.com)

Mona Mitterwallner (Austria) and Simon Andreassen (Denmark) won the rainbow jerseys at the UCI Mountain Bike Marathon World Championships (XCM) on Sunday at Snowshoe Mountain in West Virginia. It was the first time the MTB Marathon event had been held in North America in the 22-year history of the championships.

For a third time in four years, Mitterwallner secured the rainbow jersey in the elite women's marathon race, with the 22 year old finishing the 104km course in 5:15:06. 

