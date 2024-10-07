Andrea Raccagni Noviero implores riders to speak out on cycling's 'clear safety issues' in emotional apology to Muriel Furrer

By
published

'It just means that the people making decisions don’t care about our safety at all and WE have zero respect for our lives'

Andrea Raccagni Noviero competed at the U23 time trial at the 2024 World Championships
Andrea Raccagni Noviero competed in the U23 time trial at the 2024 World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

20-year-old Italian rider Andrea Raccagni Noviero has made an emotional 'apology' to Muriel Furrer and her family after her tragic death at the World Championships in Zurich, calling out to his fellow riders to speak out for better safety.

Raccagni Noviero revealed he will ride for the Soudal-QuickStep WorldTour team on Monday after two impressive seasons in the Belgian development team. He is the current under-23 Italian time trial champion and finished 13th in the under-23 time trial in Zurich.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.