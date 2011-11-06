Andersen hopes to be in team car at Tour de France

Kim Andersen has come over from Saxo Bank (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Kim Andersen knows that he is not the one who will decide how to help Andy Schleck win the Tour de France next year. “Of course now it's Johan (Bruyneel),” he said. “It's up to him to make the plans for Andy. That's how it will be.”

Bruyneel will be the leading sports director at the new RadioShack-Nissan-Trek team, and Andersen, after having had that lead role at Leopard Trek, will just be one of six assistants.

Andersen will continue his personal work with Andy and Fränk Schleck and Jakob Fuglsang. “I will still do the same thing about the daily training and daily contact with Andy, Fränk and Jakob,” he told sporten.dk.

But whether he will sit in the team car at the Tour is not yet know. “I still don't know which races I will do. There is no set sports director for each race yet. But I think I will help with the Tour. At least I would like to.”

Nor has it yet been decided whether he will be at the Giro d'Italia, where Fuglsang will be the team captain. “I really don't know if I will race the Giro with Jakob. There are six sporting directors, all of whom must have some races, and in principle I have no specific experience with the race.”

Andersen was, however, excited about the prospects for the coming year. “It's a fantastic collection of riders. It cost nothing to form the merger, but when I look at the riders gathered at the new team, I have no doubt that it can be really good.”