Andalucía-Cajasur presented in Seville

The Andalucia Cajasur team (Image credit: Luis Enrique Barbosa)

Professional Continental team Andalusía-Cajasur were officially presented in Seville, Spain, on Tuesday to an audience that included Spanish cycling legend Miguel Indurain and Vuelta a España Director Javier Guillén.

Entering its sixth season in the professional peloton, team director Antonio Cabello expressed his confidence in the squad's 16-rider roster and said the team was hopeful of securing a number of wins this season.

"We will continue to work hard to develop the squad. We need to be patient because this is still a young team who will in time become great athletes," said Cabello, according to Spanish newspaper Marca.

Although reduced from 19 riders last season, Andalucía have signed Jose Angel Gomez Marchante from Cervélo TestTeam and Manuel Vazquez from Contentpolis-AMPO. Both riders have recorded top-20 finishes at the Vuelta and are expected to boost the team's chances of improving on a tally of five victories in 2009.

The location of the team presentation at Alcala de Guadaira in Seville was also a significant nudge towards one of the team's major objectives for the season, the Vuelta a España. The 2010 edition of the race will begin with a nighttime team time trial along the banks of the city's Guadalquivir river on August 28.

The team's chances of receiving a wild card invitation to the event appear to have been given a boost with Vuelta Director Guillén admitting he was "surprised and pleased" with the presentation on Tuesday.

Andalucia-Cajasur's 2010 roster: Jose Angel Gomez Marchante, Manuel Vazquez, Jorge Montenegro, Antonio Cabello, Jose Vicente Toribio, Pablo Sergio Carrasco, Javier Ramírez Abeja, Pablo Lechuga, Antonio Piedra, Jesús Rosendo, Javier Moreno, Manuel Ortega, Juan Javier Estrada, Manuel Calvente, José Luis Roldán and Ángelo Vicioso.

