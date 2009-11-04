Gómez Marchante joins Andalucía Cajasur

Image 1 of 2 Manuel Vazquez Hueso will return to Contentpolis-Murcia (Image credit: Bjorn Haake) Image 2 of 2 Angel Gomez Marchante and Xavier Florencio help each other out during the stage. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

José Ángel Gómez Marchante will leave Cervélo after one season to join Spanish pro continental squad Andalucía Cajasur for next year, his new team confirmed on Tuesday.

Gómez Marchante, 29, has joined Andalucía Cajasur as the team expands its roster for 2010. Along with Gómez Marchante, Andalucía have also confirmed the signature of Manuel Vázquez, 28, from fellow pro continental squad Contentpolis-Ampo.

With the addition of Gómez Marchante and Vázquez, Andalucía have now confirmed 15 riders for next season. The team expects that the two new riders will form part of an eventual 22-man squad, designed to increase their chances of invitation to major international races, including the Grand Tours.

Andalucía have received wildcard invitations to the past three editions of the Vuelta a España. Last month, the team's manager, Antonio Cabello, was invited to the launch of the 2010 Giro d'Italia, a sign that the team could follow in the footsteps of Spain's Xacobeo Galicia, who received a wildcard invitation to this year's Giro.

Andalucía Cajasur described Gómez Marchante as their marquee signing for the new season. He leaves Cervélo TestTeam after one season. Andalucía will rely on him for high finishes at stage races. A former winner of the Vuelta al País Vasco (2006), he finished 22nd at this year's Vuelta. He has previously finished fifth at the Spanish Grand Tour, while riding for Saunier Duval in 2006.

Andalucía Cajasur's current 2010 roster includes: José Ángel Gómez Marchante, Manuel Vázquez, Antonio Piedra, Jesús Rosendo, Javier Moreno, Javier Ramírez Abeja, Manuel Ortega, Javier Estrada and Jose Luis Roldán. The team will also introduce five Under-23 riders to the senior squad for next season: Francisco Toribio, Jorge Martín Montenegro, Sergio Carrasco, Pablo Cabello and Pablo Lechuga.

Andalucía Cajasur is sponsored by the government of the region of Andalucía, in southern Spain.

