Amgen Tour of California stage two start moved to Nevada City

A snowman holds a sign along the race route on Highway 89 after stage one of the 2011 Amgen Tour of California from South Lake Tahoe to North Lake Tahoe was cancelled (Image credit: AFP)

The organisers of the Amgen Tour of California have announced a drastic modification to the start of stage two of the event, due to the winter weather and road conditions that already caused the cancellation of stage one on Sunday. Originally scheduled to start in Squaw Valley, race officials calculated that the best way to ensure a complete course for the second stage was to move the official start to Nevada City, and to add two laps to the final circuit in Sacramento.

Following the start from Broad Street in Nevada City at 12.15pm - a time that has also been modified - the riders will travel approximately 61 miles to Sacramento, picking up the original stage two route. The peloton should enter Sacramento at approximately 3pm and complete three circuit laps before finishing in front of the Capitol Building between 3.30 and 3.45pm. The race's original schedule called for only one complete circuit, but due to the modified course, the additional two circuits were added.

"Thanks to the quick action taken by Duane Strawser, Nevada City's 2010 local organizing committee chairman, we were able to make this location change, allowing us a great and practical location to lead off today's race," said Andrew Messick, president of the organising AEG Sports.

Messick regretted that the original route had to be amended but vowed that the event would return to the splendid scenery of Lake Tahoe.

"We owe a debt of gratitude to Andy Chapman, Carol Chaplin and everyone in Squaw Valley, who worked tirelessly to create what would have been an exceptional stage two start and hope that we will have an opportunity to bring the Amgen Tour of California to the city in a future year."

An updated course map for today's stage will be posted on the official race website later this morning.