Americans Trebon and White decline spots for cyclo-cross Worlds
USA Cycling announces rosters competing in Heusden-Zolder
Two more American riders have given up their spots to compete at the upcoming UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Heusden-Zolder at the end of January. Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld riders Ryan Trebon and Emma White were automatically selected to compete for the US national team in the elite men’s and under-23 women’s events, respectively, but they have declined.
Jonathan Page (Page-Fuji) and Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) were also automatic selection who opted not to go last week.
Trebon just returned to cyclo-cross racing after recovering from a back injury. He placed seventh at the Nationals. Page cited recent health problems as his reason for declining his spot, while Driscoll said he opted not to go because of a ‘disappointing’ national championships in Asheville on January 10, where he placed sixth.
USA Cycling released the list of replacements and the full rosters for the elite men, elite women, under-23 men, under-23 women and junior men on Friday.
Anthony Clark (Squid Bikes), Jeremy Durrin (Neon Velo Cycling Team) and Yannick Eckmann (Maxxis-Shimano) will now compete in the elite men’s events, replacing Page, Driscoll and Trebon. The roster also includes automatic selections Stephen Hyde (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld), Allen Krughoff (Noosa Pro Cyclocross), Travis Livermon and US cyclo-cross champion Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing.)
Laurel Rathbun (Raleigh Clement) will replace White on the under-23 women’s team. The rest of the team will include Allison Arensman (Twenty16 Pro Cycling), Hanna Arensman (Twenty16 Pro Cycling), Ellen Noble (JAM Fund-NCC-Vittoria), Emma Swartz (Trek Cyclocross Collective) and Sofia Gomez Villafane (Summit -Competitive Cyclist).
Team USA roster:
Elite Men -
Anthony Clark (Feeding Hills, Mass./Squid Bikes)
Jeremy Durrin (Westhampton, Mass./Neon Velo Cycling Team)
Yannick Eckmann (Boulder, Colo./Maxxis-Shimano)
Stephen Hyde (Easthampton, Mass./Cannondale Cyclocrossworld)
Allen Krughoff (Boulder, Colo./Noosa Pro Cyclocross)
Travis Livermon (Winston Salem, NC)
Jeremy Powers (Easthampton, Mass./Aspire Racing)
Elite Women -
Elle Anderson (San Francisco, Calif./SRAM Strava)
Crystal Anthony (Beverly, Mass./Boulder Cycle Sport-YogaGlo)
Kaitie Antonneau (Racine, Wis./Cannondale Cyclocrossworld)
Katie Compton (Colorado Springs, Colo./Trek Factory Racing)
Amanda Miller (Colorado Springs, Colo./Boulder Cycle Sport-YogaGlo)
Meredith Miller (Boulder, Colo./Noosa Pro Cyclocross)
U23 Men -
Andrew Dillman (Fairdale, Ky./Cyclocross Network Racing)
Grant Ellwood (Boulder, Colo./Boulder Cycle Sport-YogaGlo)
Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz, Calif./California Giant Cycling)
Logan Owen (Bremerton, Wash./Cal Giant-Specialized)
Scott Smith (Feeding Hills, Mass./JAM Fund / NCC / JAM / NCC / Vittoria)
Curtis White (Delanson, N.Y./Cannondale Cyclocrossworld)
U23 Women -
Allison Arensman (Rutherford College, N.C./TWENTY16 Pro Cycling)
Hanna Arensman (Rutherford College, N.C./TWENTY16 Pro Cycling)
Ellen Noble (Kennebunkport, Maine/JAM Fund-NCC-Vittoria)
Laurel Rathbun (Monument, Colo./Raleigh-Clement)
Emma Swartz (Madison, Wis./Trek Cyclocross Collective)
Sofia Gomez Villafane (Durango, Colo./Summit -Competitive Cyclist)
Junior Men -
Cameron Beard (Bend, Ore./Cyclocrossworld)
Eric Brunner (Boulder, Colo./Boulder Junior Cycling)
Gage Hecht (Parker, Colo./Alpha Bicycle Co.-Vista Subaru)
Michael Owens (Richmond, Vt./Cyclocrossworld.com)
Spencer Petrov (Mason, Ohio/Cyclocross Network Racing p/b Medical Remarketing)
Denzel Stephenson (Boulder, Colo./ Boulder Junior Cycling)
