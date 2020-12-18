American Logan Phippen one of two new signings for Team Novo Nordisk

Team Novo Nordisk announced they are ready to roll in the 2021 season with 17 riders from 12 countries on its UCI Pro Continental roster and with a new look on team kits.

Two new signings are Frenchman Lucas Dauge and American Logan Phippen, who move up from the development team with two-year contracts. Contract extensions were confirmed for veterans David Lozano, Andrea Peron, Charles Planet, and former Hungarian champion Peter Kusztor, who joined the organization in 2019.

Phippen had 14 top-10 finishes and two victories in 2018, with his best showing in Europe an 11th position overall at the Tour of Bihor (2.2). Dauge is a sprinter who had a top 10 this season at Grand Prix Develi (1.2).

The US-based team had just 40 race days across 12 races due to the Covid-19 coronavirus. One of the top performances was turned in by Spaniard Lozano at the Tour of Hungary, wearing the King of the Mountain jersey for multiple stages and racing against five WorldTour teams. Before lockdown began, Planet finished seventh in Circuito de Getxo-Memorial Hermanos Otxoa.

"We started strong in Greece, with three different riders taking top 10s, and after lockdown, watching Charles [Planet] return with a top 10 in Spain was huge. But I would say the team effort at the Tour de Hongrie was my highlight of the year," said Team Novo Nordisk CEO and Co-Founder Phil Southerland.

"The guys rode their hearts out to keep David [Lozano] in the red jersey, which was only lost on the final stage through a tiebreaker. It is that passion and hunger that makes me so proud of this team."

For 2021, a new bold yellow band adds pop to the navy blue team kit next year and the jersey will carry a “100” insignia to celebrate the anniversary of the discovery of insulin a century ago. All athletes on Team Novo Nordisk race with diabetes.

"Aside from Covid-19, 2020 has been a pretty stellar year. For our organization, the biggest highlight was Novo Nordisk extending our partnership through 2023. We are incredibly proud to have such an amazing partner to continue changing diabetes for the world," Southerland said.

Team Novo Nordisk roster for 2021