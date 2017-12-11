American Holloway steals the show in UCI Track World Cup Omnium - Gallery

Image 1 of 22 US cyclist Daniel Holloway celebrates the first place in the men's Omnium Points Race 4\4, during the Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 2 of 22 Cyclists compete in the women's Omnium Tempo race 2/4 during the Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 3 of 22 Cyclists compete in the women's Omnium Tempo race 2/4 during the Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 4 of 22 Cyclists compete in the men's Keirin first round during the Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 5 of 22 Cyclists compete in the men's Keirin first round during the Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 6 of 22 Cyclists compete in the women's Omnium Scratch race during the Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 7 of 22 New Zealand's Emma Cumming competes in the women's 200m sprint during the Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 8 of 22 Ukraine's cyclists compete in the women's team sprint during the Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 9 of 22 US cyclist Kimberly Geist competes in the women's 200m sprint during the Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 10 of 22 Russia's Marina Averina competes in the women's 200m sprint during the Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 11 of 22 New Zealander cyclists Racquel Sheath (L) and Michaela Drummond celebrate on the podium after winning the women's Madison final race, during the Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 12 of 22 Cyclists compete in the women's Madison final race, during the Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 13 of 22 Cyclists compete in the men's Keirin final race, during the Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup IV (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 14 of 22 Cyclists compete in the women's Omnium Tempo race 2/4 during the Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 15 of 22 US cyclist Daniel Holloway celebrates the first place in the men's Omnium Points Race 4\4, during the Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 16 of 22 Cyclists compete in the men's Omnium Points Race 4\4, during the Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 17 of 22 Lithuanian cyclist Vasilijus Lendel (R) competes with Russian Denis Dmitriev in the final men's Sprint race, during the Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 18 of 22 Lithuanian cyclist Vasilijus Lendel competes in the final men's Sprint race, during the Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 19 of 22 Cyclists compete in the women's Madison final race, during the Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 20 of 22 Cyclists compete in the Women's Keirin final race, during the Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 21 of 22 US cyclist Daniel Holloway celebrates on the podium after winning the men's Omnium race, during the Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 22 of 22 Lithuanian gold medallist Vasilijus Lendel (C), Russian silver medallist Denis Dmitrev (L) and Ukranian bronze medallist Roman Gladysh pose on the podium after winning the men's Sprint final race, during the Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup (Image credit: Michael Aisner)

The fourth round of the UCI Track World Cup finished in Santiago, Chile, on Sunday. Ukraine were the most successful contenders, bringing home seven medals [two gold, one silver, four bronze]. New Zealand secured the most victories, however, with four gold medals and one silver. Japan brought home five medals: two gold, one silver and two bronze. But it was Team USA's Daniel Holloway who stole the show with an overall victory in the men's Omnium.

Holloway dominated the four-round Omnium by taking third in the Scratch Race, first in the Tempo Race, third in the Elimination Race and then winning the final Points Race. He finished with 146 points, beating Japan's Eiya Hashimoto with 143 points and Ukraine's Roman Glasysh with 128 points.

Russia dominated the men's Team Sprint, with Denis Dmitriev, Shane Perkins and Pavel Yakushevskiy claiming gold. The nation beat France in silver, while the Republic of Korea took bronze ahead of China. In the Individual Sprint, Lithuania's Vasilijus Lendel took the gold ahead of Russia's Denis Dmitriev. Japan's Yuta Wakimoto won the final round of the Keirin for gold.

New Zealand proved to be the team-to-beat in the Team Pursuit, with Campbell Stewart, Jared Gray, Nicholas Kergozou and Harry Waine taking the gold. The team won the final round ahead of Japan. Team USA captured the bronze medal after beating the Republic of Korea. New Zealand also closed out the World Cup with a gold medal in the Madison with the duo of Thomas Sexton and Stewart.

In the women's events, Yumi Kajihara (Japan) added to her nation's gold-medal tally after winning the Omnium event for the second consecutive time. New Zealand's Racquel Sheath, Bryony Botha, Rushlee Buchanan and Kirstie James won the Team Pursuit. New Zealand also won the gold medal in the Madison with Sheath and Michaela Drummond. Team USA took home a gold medal in the Keirin with Madalyn Godby.

Noticeably absent from the sprint category was Kristina Vogel (Germany), who decided not to attend the Santiago event. She swept the Sprint, Keirin and Team Sprint events in the first three World Cup rounds, leaving these events wide open for others to shine in Santiago. Ukraine took control of the women's Team Sprint, as the duo of Liuboc Basova and Olena Starikova dominated that event. Basov went on to win the Individual Sprint.