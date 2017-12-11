American Holloway steals the show in UCI Track World Cup Omnium - Gallery

The fourth round of the UCI Track World Cup finished in Santiago, Chile, on Sunday. Ukraine were the most successful contenders, bringing home seven medals [two gold, one silver, four bronze]. New Zealand secured the most victories, however, with four gold medals and one silver. Japan brought home five medals: two gold, one silver and two bronze. But it was Team USA's Daniel Holloway who stole the show with an overall victory in the men's Omnium.
Holloway dominated the four-round Omnium by taking third in the Scratch Race, first in the Tempo Race, third in the Elimination Race and then winning the final Points Race. He finished with 146 points, beating Japan's Eiya Hashimoto with 143 points and Ukraine's Roman Glasysh with 128 points.
Russia dominated the men's Team Sprint, with Denis Dmitriev, Shane Perkins and Pavel Yakushevskiy claiming gold. The nation beat France in silver, while the Republic of Korea took bronze ahead of China. In the Individual Sprint, Lithuania's Vasilijus Lendel took the gold ahead of Russia's Denis Dmitriev. Japan's Yuta Wakimoto won the final round of the Keirin for gold.
New Zealand proved to be the team-to-beat in the Team Pursuit, with Campbell Stewart, Jared Gray, Nicholas Kergozou and Harry Waine taking the gold. The team won the final round ahead of Japan. Team USA captured the bronze medal after beating the Republic of Korea. New Zealand also closed out the World Cup with a gold medal in the Madison with the duo of Thomas Sexton and Stewart.
In the women's events, Yumi Kajihara (Japan) added to her nation's gold-medal tally after winning the Omnium event for the second consecutive time. New Zealand's Racquel Sheath, Bryony Botha, Rushlee Buchanan and Kirstie James won the Team Pursuit. New Zealand also won the gold medal in the Madison with Sheath and Michaela Drummond. Team USA took home a gold medal in the Keirin with Madalyn Godby.
Noticeably absent from the sprint category was Kristina Vogel (Germany), who decided not to attend the Santiago event. She swept the Sprint, Keirin and Team Sprint events in the first three World Cup rounds, leaving these events wide open for others to shine in Santiago. Ukraine took control of the women's Team Sprint, as the duo of Liuboc Basova and Olena Starikova dominated that event. Basov went on to win the Individual Sprint.
