Amer Sports sells off Enve

By Will Jones
published

Utah-based private investment firm, PV3, steps in as buyer

Enve composites factory sign
(Image credit: Josh Ross)

Enve, a well-established wheel, componentry, and latterly bike brand specialising in high-end composite products has announced today that it has been acquired by Utah-based private equity firm PV3. The acquisition follows the brand’s move to a new headquarters in Ogden, Utah, in 2016. 

PV3 is headed up by Mark Hancock, himself a cycling enthusiast, and is on record as being committed to maintaining the Enve brand heritage. Enve itself, founded in 2007, is an outlier in composite manufacturing insofar as the majority of its products are manufactured domestically in the USA.

Will Jones
Will Jones
Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. There are very few types of cycling he's not dabbled in, and he has a particular affection for older bikes and long lasting components. Road riding was his first love, before graduating to racing CX in Yorkshire. He's been touring on a vintage tandem all the way through to fixed gear gravel riding and MTB too. When he's not out riding one of his many bikes he can usually be found in the garage tinkering with another of them, or getting obsessive about tyres. Also, as he doesn't use Zwift, he's our go-to guy for bad weather testing... bless him.

Rides: Custom Zetland Audax, Bowman Palace:R, Peugeot Grand Tourisme Tandem, Falcon Explorer Tracklocross, Fairlight Secan & Strael