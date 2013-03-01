Alzate joins UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team

Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) celebrates victory in the St. Paul Downtown Criterium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

The UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team announced today that Colombian sprinter and former Team Exergy member, Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar, has joined the U.S. based Pro Continental squad.

Alzate finished 4th in the USA Cycling's 2012 National Criterium Calendar (NCC) standings and with his arrival to the 2013 edition of the UnitedHealthcare Blue Train, he now joins the three men who finished ahead of him in last year's standings, Hilton Clarke plus brothers Luke and Jake Keough.

"It is an honor to ride with the UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team," said Alzate. "I've raced against these guys for a while and I respect them. I know this a class act and I am proud to be a part of such a good organization. I am looking forward to racing with them as their teammate and can't wait to get going!"

Alzate, who will turn 30 later this month, is a decorated track and road cyclist. In 2012, he notched 16 top five finishes including 13 podium finishes and six wins while racing with Team Exergy, matching his 16 top five finishes in 2011. Throughout his career he has been a podium mainstay both in the US as well as internationally, winning a silver medal for his native country at the 2007 Pan American Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil as part of Colombia's team pursuit squad. Alzate also competed in the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, China.

Alzate rode for the US-based Continental squad Team Exergy in 2011-2012. Prior to that he competed for the Colombia es Pasion Team in 2007 and Toshiba-Santo Pro Cycling p/b Herbalife in 2008.

"We are excited about Carlos coming on board," said UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team general manager Mike Tamayo. "He is the perfect fit for what we are trying to do and should slot right into the program well. Carlos brings even more power to our sprint, giving us yet another option at the finish.

"He is a top competitor and is one of the few riders who have been able to take advantage of our lead-out and finish in the top three consistently. Our guys respect Carlos and we are glad to have him as part of our unit."