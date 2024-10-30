Alpecin-Deceuninck, Bahrain Victorious complete 2025 rosters

Alpecin add Dehairs, Debruyne, Verstrynge and Del Grosso from development team to WorldTour plus Price-Pejtersen, Glivar, Bahrain signs Paasschens, three neo-pros

Alpecin-Deceuninck announced the addition of six riders to their WorldTour squad for the coming season to complete a roster of 29 riders.

Bahrain Victorious also finalised a team of 30 riders for the 2025 season by adding three neo-pros and signing Mathijs Paasschens from Lotto Dstny.

