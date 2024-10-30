Alpecin-Deceuninck, Bahrain Victorious complete 2025 rosters

Alpecin-Deceuninck announced the addition of six riders to their WorldTour squad for the coming season to complete a roster of 29 riders.

Bahrain Victorious also finalised a team of 30 riders for the 2025 season by adding three neo-pros and signing Mathijs Paasschens from Lotto Dstny.

Alpecin-Deceuninck says goodbye to seven riders at the end of 2024, with Jason Osborne and Ramon Sinkeldam retiring. Søren Kragh Andersen moves to Lidl-Trek, Nicola Conci to Astana and Axel Laurance to Ineos Grenadiers.

The six new riders are the only additions, with four coming from the team's development squad and two from outside the organisation. Left without a contract were Maurice Ballerstedt and Senne Leysen.

Gal Glivar signed after racing with UAE Team Emirates' development team. Simon Dehairs, Ramses Debruyne, Emiel Verstrynge and Tibor Del Grosso - all of whom were part of the Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team - raced select events this year with the WorldTour team. They will step up to full-time in 2025, all on two-year contracts.

The team also signed former under-23 time trial world champion Johan Price-Pejtersen from Bahrain Victorious.

Price-Pejtersen said, "Alpecin-Deceuninck has clearly established itself as a dominant force in cycling in recent years, with a strong winning culture and an uncompromising commitment to performance. It's exactly the kind of environment I want to be a part of."

Glivar, who won the Tour of Sharaj this season, has an eye on a future Tour de France participation. "I'm a rider with capacities for short, explosive climbs and I'm not slow in a small group sprint. My short-term goal is to make a smooth start in the WorldTour," Glivar said. "My long-term goal is to win some big races and participate in the Tour de France."

Alpecin-Deceuninck also renewed with Stan Van Tricht to complete their 29-man team for 2025.

Meanwhile, Bahrain Victorious signed Mathijs Paasschens from Lotto Dstny and added neo-pros Afonso Eulálio, Roman Ermakov, and Oliver Stockwell.

"Over the past years I've been trying to improve myself step by step," Paasschens said. "I'm looking forward to this next step in my career and believe that the professional environment and ambitions within the team will help me in developing myself even further.

"I want to prove myself as a valuable rider who the team can count on. I can't wait to meet the whole team at training camp in December."

Bahrain Victorious added nine new riders for 2025 in addition to the four announced on Wednesday. Žak Eržen, Daniel Skerl and Max van der Meulen signed from the CTF Victorious devo team, while Vlad Van Mechelen from DSM's devo team.

The team's biggest addition is Lenny Martinez from Groupama-FDJ.

The completion of the team leaves Yukiya Arashiro, Ahmed Madan, Dušan Rajković, Cameron Scott and Łukasz Wiśniowski heading for pastures new.

Wout Poels left for Astana, Price Pejtersen to Alpecin and Jasha Sütterlin heads to Jayco-AlUla.

Alpecin-Deceuninck for 2025

Tobias Bayer

Lars Boven

Ramses Debruyne

Simon Dehairs

Tibor del Grosso

Silvan Dillier

Samuel Gaze

Robbe Ghys

Gal Glivar

Michael Gogl

Kaden Groves

Quinten Hermans

Juri Hollmann

Jimmy Janssens

Timo Kielich

Xandro Meurisse

Jasper Philipsen

Edward Planckaert

Jensen Plowright

Johan Price-Pejtersen

Jonas Rickaert

Oscar Riesebeek

Henri Uhlig

Fabio van den Bossche

Mathieu van der Poel

Stan van Tricht

Luca Vergallito

Gianni Vermeersch

Emiel Verstrynge

Bahrain Victorious for 2025