Lenny Martinez signs with Bahrain Victorious to target Tour de France

By
published

Talented French climber leaves Groupama-FDJ for three-year deal

Lenny Martinez
Lenny Martinez (Image credit: Getty Images)

French climber Lenny Martinez (Groupama-FDJ) has signed a three-year deal with Bahrain Victorious, as part of a plan to target the Tour de France in years to come.

21-year-old Martinez is viewed as one of the most promising young climbers in the WorldTour peloton. He has already won six races and last year he became the youngest ever leader of the Vuelta a España after a strong first week.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.