Ineos Grenadiers sign under-23 world champion Axel Laurance for 2025

Ineos Grenadiers have signed under-23 world champion Axel Laurance for 2025 and 2026 as they continue to rebuild and rejuvenate their roster.

The 23-year-old from Brittany won the 2023 under-23 world title with a bold solo move with two laps to go in Glasgow after he was part of the early attack of the race. He won the Tour of Norway in May and a stage at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya in March and completed his first Tour de France in July.

Laurance raced for B&B Hotels - KTM in 2022 before the team folded and then joined the Alpecin-Deceuninck development team in 2023 before stepping up to the WorldTour team this year. He is considered one of the most talented French riders of his generation.

Laurance is likely to have a key role in Ineos Grenadiers’ Classics squad. Jhonatan Narváez has left for UAE Team Emirates, Luke Rowe will retire and Ethan Hayter will move to Soudal-Quick Step, with Bob Jungels, Victor Langellotti, Samuel Watson and 18-year-old neo-pro Peter Øxenberg already confirmed in the 2025 Ineos Grenadiers squad.

“I'm thrilled to be joining the Ineos Grenadiers, which is going to be a hugely exciting step in my career,” Laurance said.

“In all our discussions I’ve been very impressed with the set-up. The plans they have in place for the future and the expertise involved mean that it’s an exciting place to be.

“I believe that I’ll quickly find my feet and together we can achieve both my personal dreams and realise those of the Grenadiers. I can’t wait to get started. The Grenadiers have a rich history and I want to add to that; I’m here to win races and to get results.”

Ineos Grenadiers’ Performance Director Scott Drawer is leading the team’s recruitment for 2025 as the British team tries to rebuild for the future. They have struggled to compete against other super teams in bidding wars for the best riders and so have changed tack to focus on development.

“We're not going to buy the top guys in, we’re going to develop our own. That's more exciting for coaches. That's more exciting for riders,” Drawer told Cyclingnews during the Tour de France.

“Axel reflects the modern bike rider - he is hungry, motivated and curious. Most importantly he is a winner, and we can’t wait to see him grow and play a role shaping the future of this team,” Drawer said of Laurance.

“In his short pro career to date, Axel has shown that he is a winner. He has already achieved some impressive results and the way he won his world title last year made everyone sit up and really take notice. He’s then carried that form into 2024 and recently completed his first Tour de France, so he’s taken some big strides in a short period of time.

“Axel’s a rider who really thinks deeply about his own performance and understands the importance of the right environment to bring out the best in him. He is self-aware, reflective and asks really good questions about how to get better.”