Ineos Grenadiers sign under-23 world champion Axel Laurance for 2025

Young French rider part of British team’s roster rejuvenation for 2025

Ineos Grenadiers have signed under-23 world champion Axel Laurance for 2025 and 2026 as they continue to rebuild and rejuvenate their roster. 

The 23-year-old from Brittany won the 2023 under-23 world title with a bold solo move with two laps to go in Glasgow after he was part of the early attack of the race. He won the Tour of Norway in May and a stage at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya in March and completed his first Tour de France in July.  

