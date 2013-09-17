Alonso squad “waiting for Euskaltel” to clinch deal

Image 1 of 2 Formula 1 star Fernando Alonso arrives at the summit via motorcycle. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 The Euskaltel riders will be working for Samuel Sanchez (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

The man tipped to be the new manager of the Euskaltel-Euskadi squad in 2014, Kiko García, has denied reports in the Spanish media on Tuesday that Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso – set to be the owner – is looking elsewhere because negotiations with the Basque team have reached a standstill

It was reported in Spain on Tuesday that the deal between Fernando Alonso and the Euskaltel telephone company that would save the Euskaltel-Euskadi squad was under threat.

Although Alonso had promised to keep on all 14 riders currently under contract for 2014, it was said that the problems have arisen because of the lack of agreement over current management contracts and it was even claimed that Alonso’s management were contemplating creating a whole new squad outside the WorldTour.

On Sunday, the man tipped to be the team’s future general manager, Kiko García, warned Cyclingnews that the negotiations were going “a bit slower than I would like, particularly with the September 30th deadline.” 2014 WorldTour teams must hand over the first batch of paperwork confirming they have a sponsor for next season on the last day of this month.

But on Tuesday, García told Cyclingnews that the negotiations with Euskaltel have not stopped, and that “in the meantime we are working flat out, hammering out all sorts of deals with sponsors for next year.”

What is missing, though, is the final set of signatures on the papers that will see the owner change formally set and sealed and put the new squad on the road.

“We’re waiting for Euskaltel to give us the definitive thumbs up,” García said. “It’s a pity because we are working flat out. We are hoping everything will work out well. Right now, though, we’re still going with Euskaltel.”

