Alex Konychev: BikeExchange believed in me

Alex Konychev has signed a contract renewal with BikeExchange that will see him stay with the Australian team through 2022.

The 23-year-old Italian suffered from COVID-19-related illness during his debut with then Mitchelton-Scott in 2020 but he missed a large part of the year to recover.

He aims to continue his development on the WorldTour with BikeExchange next year.

"I chose to stay in Team BikeExchange because, first of all, it is the squad that really believed in me and that offered me the contract to become a professional rider," he said.

"After two years of gaining experience, I am increasingly convinced that it is a team where, not only can you work very well for others, but a team that also offers the best conditions to continue professional growth.

"For next season, I hope to be able to repay the trust that the team has given me, and this will also include the achievement of significant results.”

Konychev resumed racing following his recovery from Covid-19 in August of 2020 and went on to finish in the top-10 in two stages of the Tour de Hongrie.

While spending the large part of his season working in support of his teammates this year, he also finished in the top 10 in a stage at the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta del Sol and at Okolo Slovenska, and fifth at the Italian National Championships.

"Konychev is still young, and we see a lot of potential in him. He is becoming more mature as a rider and as a person, and this is an important phase of his career," said the team's general manager Brent Copeland.

"We will do everything possible to support his growth, and we are sure he will demonstrate his talent with strong performances already in the first few races of the new season.



"It’s a crucial moment for his professional career. He has only been with us for two seasons, but has already acquired the spirit of GreenEDGE Cycling and for us, this is also very important.”