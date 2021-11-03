Alex Dowsett: UCI Hour Record attempt - Live stream

Alex Dowsett (Israel Start-Up Nation) will attempt to set a new UCI Hour Record on Wednesday at the Aguascalientes Velodrome in Mexico. You can watch the full live stream of the event on Cyclingnews.

Dowsett is hoping to break Victor Campenaerts’ benchmark of 55.089km. The British rider briefly held the Hour Record in 2015, clocking 52.937km, but lost it to Bradley Wiggins after just a month.

Dowsett travelled to Aguascalientes earlier this week in order to acclimatise to the time difference and altitude, as well as being able to run final tests on the track he'll use for the main event.

"It's quite a different beast coming to altitude to do an Hour Record because the requirements are so different and you've got to travel the same speed, but actually the difference at that speed compared with sea level is quite significant," he said before the attempt.

"We calculated that in terms of moving the air around you it's the equivalent of riding 43 kilometres in an hour at sea level which is staggering, however with that comes the distinct lack of oxygen up here."