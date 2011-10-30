Aldag, Schaffrath to Quick Step, says Martin

Image 1 of 2 Rolf Aldag chats at the start. (Image credit: Gregor Brown/Cyclingnews.com) Image 2 of 2 The elite men's time trial podium: Bradley Wiggins, Tony Martin and Fabian Cancellara (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

More HTC-Highroad personnel will be joining Omega Pharma-Quick Step in 2012, as Rolf Aldag will be an advisor to the team and Jan Schaffrath will join as a directeur sportif. Two physiotherapists from the American -based team are making the move, as are five riders, including ime trial world champion Tony Martin.

Aldag is said to come to the team as a technical advisor, but denied that any agreement has been reached. “I gladly take care of Tony and his affairs. Next year he will need a lot of support,” he told the SID news agency.

The German had served as team manager at Highroad since 2007 and recently announced that he had accepted a position as the managing director for Germany at the World Triathlon Corporation.

“Aldag is one of the best team bosses in the world,” Martin told the dpa news agency. “Rolf has already given important suggestions.” He added, “I am very happy that Rolf will still be at my side.”

His main goal for the coming year is the Olympic Games in London, despite the temptation of riding the Tour de France. “Even though the Tour course with three time trials and fewer mountains is especially good for me, I don't want to toss out my planning to not focus on the overall placing over the next two or three years.

“I will pick out the time trials – the prologue in Liege should be good for me.”