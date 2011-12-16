Albert to return to cyclo-cross in GvA Trofee, World Cup

Superprestige Ruddervoorde winner Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

After one month away from the cyclo-cross circuit, Belgian champion Niels Albert will make his return at the GVA Trofee - GP Rouwmoer

in Essen and the UCI World Cup round in Namur this weekend.

Albert was hit by a car while training and suffered a broken bone in his hand on November 15, but is not nervous about coming back to top competition after four weeks away.

"I've missed cyclo-cross," Albert told Sporza.be. "I love riding in the field and above all missed the atmosphere around the whole thing and the fans."

Albert said he isn't expecting to keep up with the best riders, but is not afraid to test himself. He has set a measure of success for the weekend. "If I can make the top 10 in Essen and repeat that in Namen, my weekend will be more than successful," Albert said.

"I especially want to see where I stand and not pin myself to a certain place in the results."

"With this weather it will be incredibly heavy in Namur. I'm still fresh, so maybe I will have an advantage in that I can recover quickly."

Albert is hoping that he can build his form over the Christmas and New Year's races, and win one of the rounds to build toward the Belgian championships where he will defend his national title.

"The national championships in January will be incredibly important. I am confident that I will be on top form."