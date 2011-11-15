Albert struck by car while training

Belgian champion Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) chased valiantly. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com)

Belgian cyclo-cross champion Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) was struck by a car while training, Het Nieuwsblad reported today. According to his team, Albert tried to avoid the car, collided with the rearview mirror and crashed.

Albert came away with the incident with a fractured bone in his hand, and according to his team will have to wear a cast for two weeks and it isn't known yet when he can resume training and competing.

Albert is currently the leader of the Superprestige series after winning rounds in Ruddervoorde and Zonhoven.

Don't count the Belgian star out of his quest for a second world championship title in January, however. In November 2008, Albert crashed during the warm-up of the Superprestige race in Gavere and suffered a torn spleen. He spent several days in intensive care, but came back after two weeks off the bike and won the rainbow jersey two months later.