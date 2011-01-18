Albert, Compton remain atop UCI 'cross standings

Image 1 of 3 Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) put in a blistering attack. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 3 Katie Compton (Planet Bike) takes the win in Zolder. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 3 Belgian Laurens Sweeck celebrates his victory. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Belgian champion Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) and US champion Katie Compton remain atop the UCI 'cross rankings, released today. Since the previous ranking from one week ago, the major event on the calendar was the penultimate round of the World Cup held in Pont-Château, France.

In the men's standings, Albert, also the World Cup leader, extended his lead slightly over compatriot Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) due to his second place finish in Pont-Château. Nys, third in the French World Cup round, remains in second overall on the UCI rankings with 1,540 points, 163 down on Albert.

Kevin Pauwels (Telenet-Fidea), who won his first World Cup of the season in Pont-Château, moves up one position into third. Pauwels' teammate, world champion Zdenek Stybar, skipped the World Cup race and dropped from third to fourth in the standings.

Frenchman Francis Mourey (FDJ), 14th in the Pont-Château, remains in fifth overall with 1,054 points.

Despite not racing since the Heusden-Zolder round of the World Cup on December 26, Katie Compton's 1,210 points were enough to keep the US champion on top of the women's standings. Dutchwoman Sanne van Paassen (BrainWash), winner of the World Cup in Pont-Château, remains in second place overall, but reduced Compton's lead to 70 points. Van Paassen, however, took over the World Cup lead from Compton and will likely clinch that series in Hoogerheide, The Netherlands on January 23.

Daphny van den Brand (ZZPR.nl) remains in third overall, 245 points behind Compton, while British champion Helen Wyman moved up one position to fourth, 137 points behind Van den Brand.

Belgian champion Sanne Cant (BKCP-Powerplus) rounds out the top five with 821 points.

Belgian champion and World Cup leader Laurens Sweeck remains in control of the junior men's standings with 150 points. Swiss and European junior champion Lars Forster holds second, 30 points down, while Dutchman Danny Van Poppel moves into third place with 98 points.

It comes as no surprise that Belgium is dominating the elite men's nation standings, calculated by totaling the points of the top three men per country. With Belgium's Niels Albert, Sven Nys and Kevin Pauwels ranked first through third overall, Belgium leads the classification with 4,618 points. France is a distant second with 2,218 points, while the Czech Republic lies in third, 214 points down on France.

The Netherlands remains atop the elite women's nation standings with 2,855 points. The United States holds second overall, trailing by 712 points, while France rounds out the top three with 1,813 points.

Elite Men 1 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 1703 pts 2 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 1540 3 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 1375 4 Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 1190 5 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 1054 6 Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team 1015 7 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 864 8 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 843 9 Christian Heule (Swi) Champion System LBS 724 10 Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team 720 11 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 653 12 Jeremy Powers (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com 636 13 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 630 14 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ 623 15 Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com 614 16 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 596 17 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team 591 18 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 93 541 19 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 516 20 James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com 467 21 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 466 22 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 457 23 Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team 447 24 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP-Powerplus 440 25 Ryan Trebon (USA) Kona 438 26 Radomir Simunek Jr. (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus 435 27 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 416 28 Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team 413 29 Eddy van Ijzendoorn (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team 412 30 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized 401 31 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 395 32 Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Sunweb - Revor 379 33 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 367 34 Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa) 362 35 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 359 36 Joeri Adams (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team 358 37 Vladimír Kyzivát (Cze) Johnson Controls Aš Mb 344 38 Jonathan Page (USA) 338 39 Marco Bianco (Ita) 337 40 Ondrej Bambula (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor 322 41 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 313 42 Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa) 307 43 John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 306 44 Isaac Suarez Fernandez (Spa) 302 45 David Kášek (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor 292 46 Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles 290 47 Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 283 48 Pirmin Lang (Swi) Buergi 280 49 Johannes Sickmüller (Ger) Stevens Racing Team 275 50 Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha Focus 273 51 Jim Aernouts (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 259 52 Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) 242 53 Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 240 54 Paul Oldham (GBr) Hope Factory Racing 240 55 Elia Silvestri (Ita) Guerciotti 239 56 Valentin Scherz (Swi) Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution Wheelworks 230 57 Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team 226 58 Derrick St John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussure-Ogilvy 221 59 Geoff Kabush (Can) Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 211 60 Davide Frattini (Ita) Hudz-Subaru 210 61 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb-Revor 208 62 Joachim Parbo (Den) Kch Leopard Cycles 199 63 Jody Crawforth (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Scott/GSI 190 64 Fabio Ursi (Ita) Buergi 189 65 Marcel Meisen (Ger) 186 66 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Garmin/Team Holowesko Partners 181 67 Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 177 68 Mitchell Huenders (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus 174 69 Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team 173 70 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing 172 71 Keiichi Tsujiura (Jpn) 172 72 Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart 170 73 Barry Wicks (USA) Kona 167 74 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) 165 75 Luke Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross 165 76 Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott 160 77 Tristan Schouten (USA) cyclocrossracing.com/Blue/Rolf 158 78 Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder 157 79 Jesse Anthony (USA) California Giant-Specialized 150 80 Ole Quast (Ger) Stevens Racing Team 146 81 Laurent Colombatto (Fra) AC Bisontine 146 82 Luca Damiani (Ita) El Gato CX 142 83 Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha Focus 141 84 Kenneth Hansen (Den) 137 85 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team 131 86 Sacha Weber (Ger) Stevens Racing Team 131 87 Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 129 88 Milan Barenyi (Svk) 120 89 Matteo Trentin (Ita) 118 90 Daniel Ruiz Echeandia (Spa) 115 91 Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Rendement Hypo Cycling Team 115 92 Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain-Shimano-Giro 114 93 Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia-Felt 113 94 Evan McNeely (Can) EMD Serono / Specialized 112 95 Tom van den Bosch (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team 112 96 Romain Villa (Fra) 111 97 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) 110 98 Craig Richey (Can) Cyclocrossracing.Com p/b Blue 109 99 Luke Gray (GBr) 108 100 Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 107 101 Jirí Polnický (Cze) Sunweb - Revor 107 102 Dylan McNicholas (USA) Pedro's 106 103 Mik Garrigan (Can) 105 104 Marek Konwa (Pol) 104 105 Florian Le Corré (Fra) Flers Cyclisme 61 104 106 Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar 102 107 Robin Seymour (Irl) 101 108 Peter Presslauer (Aut) 100 109 Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) 100 110 Emil Lindgren (Swe) 100 111 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) 100 112 Kimmo Kananen (Fin) 100 113 Liam Killeen (GBr) 99 114 Ryan Knapp (USA) BikeReg.com 98 115 Karel Hník (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 96 116 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) 95 117 Yu Takenouchi (Jpn) 93 118 Nicholas Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross 93 119 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) 92 120 Kenneth van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept 92 121 Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 90 122 Tommy Nielsen (Den) 88 123 Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott 87 124 Michael Schweizer (Ger) 20 125 Václav Metlicka (Svk) Johnson Controls Aš Mb 83 126 Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Racing 83 127 Micki van Empel (Ned) ZZPR.nl 80 128 Mauro Gonzalez Fontan (Spa) 79 129 Jérome Chevallier (Fra) AC Bisontine 78 130 Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block 76 131 Mark Lalonde (USA) Cal Giant-Specialized 75 132 Gusty Bausch (Lux) 75 133 Melvin Rulliere (Fra) 75 134 Adam Mcgrath (USA) Feedback Sports-Van Dessel 73 135 Erlantz Uriarte Okamika (Spa) 71 136 Unai Yus Kerejeta (Spa) 71 137 David Fletcher (GBr) 70 138 Nicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant-Specialized 70 139 Camille Thominet (Fra) CCVSA (Fra) 69 140 Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team 68 141 Irwin Gras (Fra) CC Etupes 67 142 Guillaume Perrot (Fra) 67 143 Rene Birkenfeld (Ger) Harvesterhude Rv 67 144 Marco Ponta (Ita) 67 145 Jared Stafford (Can) Bikesports Racing 66 146 Théo Dumanchin (Fra) AC Bisontine 63 147 Wilant van Gils (Ned) CX Nederland 60 148 Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) 60 148 Evan Ryan (Irl) 60 148 Kamil Gradek (Pol) 60 148 José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) 60 152 Jens Westergren (Swe) 60 153 George-Daniel Anghelache (Rom) 60 154 Pasi Willman (Fin) 60 155 Sid Taberlay (Aus) Sho-Air/Specialized 60 156 Carlos Hernandez Garcia (Spa) 59 157 Michiel van der Heijden (Ned) 58 158 Simon Zahner (Swi) 58 159 Nicholas Craig (GBr) Team Scott UK 58 160 David Lozano Riba (Spa) 55 161 David Juarez Alday (Spa) 55 162 Hikaru Kosaka (Jpn) 55 163 Atsushi Maruyama (Jpn) 55 164 Masanori Kosaka (Jpn) 55 165 Magnus Darvell (Swe) 54 166 David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus 54 167 Jake Wells (USA) Hudz-Subaru 54 168 Bart Verschueren (Bel) Champion System LBS Team 54 169 Eric Thompson (USA) Maplelag Resort/ Paramount Sports 52 170 Anthony Grand (Swi) Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution Wheelworks 51 171 René Lang (Swi) 50 172 Andrew Watson (Can) Norco Factory Team 50 173 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 49 174 Alec Donahue (USA) Wheelhouse-NCC 49 175 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) 49 176 Joshua Dillon (USA) Richard Sachs-RGM Watches-Radix 49 177 Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea 48 178 Philip Wong (USA) Seaside Cycle - Antero Resources 48 179 Robert Glajza (Svk) BKP 47 180 Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 47 181 Christian Favata (USA) Favata's Tablerock Tours and Bikes 47 182 Max Walsleben (Ger) 46 182 Oscar Boente (Spa) 46 184 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 46 185 Tomáš Paprstka (Cze) Scott Cycling Team Kolín 45 186 Jiri Friedl (Cze) 45 187 Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP-Powerplus 45 188 Théo Vimpere (Fra) 44 189 Oscar Vazquez Crespo (Spa) 44 190 Stef Boden (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 44 191 Weston Schempf (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes 44 192 Sean Babcock (USA) Kona 43 193 Jose Antonio Diez Arriola (Spa) 43 194 Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes 42 195 Kris Lapere (Bel) Mez Team 42 196 Andreas Moser (Swi) 40 197 Billy Joe Whenman (GBr) 40 197 Hannes Genze (Ger) 40 197 Conor Campbell (Irl) 40 197 Pascal Triebel (Lux) 40 197 Andrzej Kaiser (Pol) 40 197 Andrzej Bartkiewicz (Pol) 40 197 Michael Winterberg (Swi) 40 197 Roland Mörx (Aut) Arbö Radsport Kiesl 40 205 Freddie Guilloux (Fra) 40 206 Fredrik Edin (Swe) 40 207 Garrett Mcleod (Can) 40 208 Stefan Morcov (Rom) 40 209 Samuel Halme (Fin) 40 210 Bryan Fawley (USA) Park Place Dealerships 40 211 Cristian Cominelli (Ita) 40 212 Romain Lejeune (Fra) UV Aube 38 213 Jan Nesvadba (Cze) KC Kooperativa Sg Jablonec N.N 38 214 David Menut (Fra) 38 215 Michael Boroš (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor 37 216 Ludovic Renard (Fra) Oceane Cycle Poitevin 36 217 Rob Jebb (GBr) Wheelbase.co.uk/Cannondale 36 218 Jeremy Ferguson (USA) California Giant-Specialized 35 219 Steven de Decker (Bel) Flemisch Cycling Projects 35 220 Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) 34 221 Luca Braidot (Ita) 33 222 Twan van den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl 33 223 Justin Spinelli (USA) Richard Sachs-RGM Watches-Radix 33 224 Guillaume Nelessen (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team 33 225 Lukas Winterberg (Swi) 32 226 Floris De Tier (Bel) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team 32 227 Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart 31 228 Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banská Bystrica 31 229 Pit Schlechter (Lux) 31 230 Jonas Schau Guddal (Den) 30 231 Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team 30 232 Karl Heinz Gollinger (Aut) 30 232 Jonas Pedersen (Den) 30 232 Sean A Tuathail (Irl) 30 232 Marek Galinski (Pol) 30 232 Piotr Brzozka (Pol) 30 232 Lukas Müller (Swi) 30 232 Tom Payton (GBr) Cult Racing 30 239 Zachary Hughes (Can) The Hub Race Team 30 240 Gustav Mircea (Rom) 30 241 Tommi Tuikka (Fin) 30 242 Stuart Bowers (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Scott/GSI 30 243 Kevin Cant (Bel) Van Goethem Prorace Cycling Team 30 244 Thomas Paccagnella (Ita) 30 245 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) 29 246 Mirko Tabacchi (Ita) 29 247 Martin Hunal (Cze) Velosport Valenta Scott Team 29 248 Geert van der Horst (Ned) 27 249 Manny Goguen (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott 27 250 Kenny Geluykens (Bel) Scott Cycling Team 27 251 Thibault Taboury (Fra) 25 252 Daniel Geismayr (Aut) 25 252 Benjamin Wittrup Justesen (Den) 25 252 Steven James (GBr) 25 252 Alan Cody (Irl) 25 252 Claude Wolter (Lux) 25 252 Wojciech Herba (Pol) 25 252 Slawomir Pituch (Pol) 25 252 Dario Stauble (Swi) 25 260 Miguel Fillaut (Fra) 25 260 Fabian Danner (Ger) 25 260 Fernando San Emeterio Gandiaga (Spa) 25 263 Stefan Gajdosik (Svk) 25 263 Chris Hurst (USA) 25 265 Hakan Löfström (Swe) 25 266 Evan Guthrie (Can) 25 267 Bogdan Tiganescu (Rom) 25 268 Ilari Kahila (Fin) 25 269 Ryan Iddings (USA) Redline 24 270 Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) 24 271 Jeremy Grimal (Fra) 23 272 Thomas Lemaitre (Fra) 23 273 Julien Pion (Fra) 22 274 Antonio Suarez Fernandez (Spa) 22 275 Xabier Garcia Irazola (Spa) 22 276 Robert Marion (USA) American Classic 22 277 Corné van Kessel (Ned) 22 278 Diego Martínez (Spa) 21 279 Tyler Wren (USA) Boo Bicycles 21 280 Alessandro Gambino (Ita) GT Brondello Team 21 281 Bernd Tauderer (Aut) 20 281 Steven Allen (GBr) 20 281 Marcus Kaufmann (Ger) 20 281 Myles Mccorry (Irl) 20 281 Tom Flammang (Lux) 20 281 Lukasz Milewski (Pol) 20 281 Mateusz Tylek (Pol) 20 281 Eric Brungger (Swi) 20 289 Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) 20 290 Seigo Yamamoto (Jpn) 20 291 Matej Vysna (Svk) 20 291 Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant-Specialized 20 293 Mikael Salomonsson (Swe) 20 294 Tyler Trace (Can) Trek Red Truck 20 294 Conor O'Brien (Can) EMD Serono Specialized 20 296 Lucian Logigan (Rom) 20 297 Mika Vilen (Fin) 20 298 Nathan Chown (Can) Handlebars Cycle Company 20 299 Alex Candelario (USA) World Bicycle Relief 20 300 Daniel Guerrero (Spa) 20 301 Jonathan Baker (USA) Hudz-Subaru 20 302 Cory Burns (USA) Full Moon Vista 20 303 Peter Bradshaw (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy 20 304 Radek Polnicky (Cze) 20 305 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) 20 306 Yves Corminboeuf (Swi) 19 307 Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing 19 308 Shinya Ikemoto (Jpn) 19 309 Matthias Rupp (Swi) 18 310 David Derepas (Fra) UVC Aube 18 311 Jared Nieters (USA) Haymarket Bicycles-SEAVS 18 312 Alexandre Billon (Fra) 18 313 Sean De Bie (Bel) 17 314 Jonathan Sundt (USA) El Gato CX 17 315 Scott Frederick (USA) Inland Construction 17 316 Sascha Wagner (Ger) 16 317 Ryan Dewald (USA) Haymarket Bicycles-SEAVS 16 318 Aurelien Gizzi (Fra) 16 319 Paul Voss (Ger) 15 320 Roy Van Heeswijk (Ned) ZZPR.nl 15 321 Peter Krebs (Aut) 15 321 Allan Juul (Den) 15 321 Colm Ahern (Irl) 15 321 Alex Kirsch (Lux) 15 321 Pawel Pac (Pol) 15 321 Piotr Tylek (Pol) 15 321 Peter Frei (Swi) 15 321 Robert Watson (GBr) Paul Milnes RT/Bradford Olympic 15 329 Jannick Geisler (Ger) 15 329 Jon Gomez Elorriaga (Spa) 15 331 Lukáš Batora (Svk) 15 332 Jesper Dahlström (Swe) 15 333 Mackenzie Carson (Can) 15 334 Nicolae Juganaru Razvan (Rom) 15 335 Jaakko Sorvisto (Fin) 15 336 Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport 15 337 Santiago Armero Sanchez (Spa) 15 338 Lee Williams (GBr) 15 339 Ismael Felix Barba (Spa) 14 340 Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace 13 341 Jan Verstraeten (Bel) KDL-Trans 13 342 Mitchell Hoke (USA) Clif Bar Development Team 12 343 Mike Sherer (USA) The Pony Shop 12 344 Jeremy Durrin (USA) Wheelhouse / NCC 12 345 Filip Eberl (Cze) Scott Cycling Team Kolín 12 346 Mathias Flückiger (Swi) 12 347 Julien Roussel (Fra) VC Rouen 12 348 Tom Last (GBr) 11 349 Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) ZZPR.nl 11 350 Lewis Craven (GBr) 11 351 Jun Otsuka (Jpn) 11 352 Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 11 353 Mark Batty (Can) Spidertech Powered By Planet Energy 11 354 Milan Spešný (Cze) S&H Superior Mtb Team 11 355 Matej Lasák (Cze) Max Cursor 11 356 Alberto Candelas Caballero (Spa) 10 357 Michael Knopf (Aut) 10 357 Torben Ternstrøm (Den) 10 357 Perry Bowater (GBr) 10 357 Rodger Aiken (Irl) 10 357 Jérôme Junker (Lux) 10 357 Bartosz Pilis (Pol) 10 357 Wojciech Szczotka (Pol) 10 364 Yannick Mayer (Ger) Heizomat 10 365 Goroh Kakei (Jpn) 10 366 Dalibor Grebeci (Svk) 10 366 Bradford Perley (USA) Maplelag Resort/ Paramount Sports 10 368 Mattias Wengelin (Swe) 10 369 Jeremy Martin (Can) 10 370 Sandor Szilagyi (Rom) 10 371 Marko Leppämäki (Fin) 10 372 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) 10 373 Kristof Cop (Bel) APB Cycling Team 10 374 Jan Škarnitzl (Cze) Dimp - Giant Team 10 375 Joe Dombroski (USA) 10 376 Steve Fisher (USA) Rad Racing Nw-Hagens Berman Llp 9 377 Brady Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar 8 378 Kenta Gallagher (GBr) 8 379 Davy Commeyne (Bel) 8 380 Stijn Huys (Bel) 8 381 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) 8 382 Kevin Noiles (Can) La Bicicletta Pro Shop 8 383 Wayne Bray (USA) MVP Health Care 8 384 Scott Chapin (USA) Bay101-Hrs-Rock Lobster 8 385 Osmond Bakker (Can) La Bicicletta Elite Team 8 386 Dan Chabanov (USA) NYCross.com / CBRC 8 387 Bryan Falaschi (Ita) Guerciotti 7 388 Moritz Milatz (Ger) 7 389 Dave De Cleyn (Bel) AVB Cycling Team 6 390 Erik Box (Can) Cycles Devinci 6 391 Dave Collins (GBr) Hope Factory Racing 6 392 Arnaud Van Den Abeele (Bel) 6 393 Dan Staffo (USA) Handlebars Cycle Company 6 394 Paul Herman (Fra) 6 395 Jorge Cantalicio Calero (Spa) 5 396 Daniele Mensi (Ita) 5 397 Gerald Hauer (Aut) 5 397 Kim Petersen (Den) 5 397 Helmut Trettwer (Ger) 5 397 Grey May (Irl) 5 397 Lex Reichling (Lux) 5 397 Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) 5 397 Wieslaw Rowicki (Pol) 5 397 Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) 5 397 Lee Westwood (GBr) 5 406 Etienne Briard (Fra) 5 406 Barry Hayes (Ger) 5 406 Josep Nadal Magrinya (Spa) 5 409 Michal Lajcha (Svk) 5 409 Eric Emsky (USA) Cyclocrossracing.Com p/b Blue 5 411 Christian Bertilsson (Swe) 5 412 Mitchell Bailey (Can) 5 412 Adam Morka (Can) Trek Canada 5 414 Florin Benghea (Rom) 5 415 Sami Eloluoto (Fin) 5 416 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) VC Franches-Montagnes 5 417 Angelo De Clercq (Bel) 5 418 Niels Wubben (Ned) 5 419 Daniele Braidot (Ita) 4 420 Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Focus Bikes 4 421 Matthew Pacocha (USA) Hudz-Subaru 4 422 Tim Baldwin (GBr) Paul Milnes/Bradford Olympic RC 4 423 Roman Sedlmeier (Ger) 4 423 Brian Sheedy (USA) Lees-McRae College/Hampton Trails 4 425 Stanislav Bambula (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor 4 426 Asier Arregui Dominguez (Spa) 4 427 Greg Wittwer (USA) ALAN North America Cycling Team 4 428 Stefan Herr (Aut) 3 428 Jesper Thomsen (Den) 3 428 David Nichols (GBr) 3 428 Rupert Palmberger (Ger) 3 428 Jason Henry (Irl) 3 428 Benn Würth (Lux) 3 428 Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) 3 428 Pawel Wojczal (Pol) 3 428 Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) 3 428 Darren Barclay (GBr) Arctic - Premier RT 3 428 Nils van Kooij (Ned) 3 439 Élie Regost (Fra) 3 439 Felix Euteneuer (Ger) 3 439 Francesc Guerra (Spa) 3 442 Shintarou Nakama (Jpn) 3 443 Bystrík Grolmus (Svk) 3 444 Martin Eriksson (Swe) 3 445 Andrew L'esperance (Can) 3 445 Kevin Calhoun (Can) 3 447 Per-Gustav Wickström (Fin) 3 448 Shawn Milne (USA) Antero Resources - Seaside Cycle 3 449 Ivo Plevák (Cze) Max Cursor 3 450 Derek Hardinge (Can) Lapdogs Cycling Club 3 451 Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 3 452 Dimitri Champion (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 2 453 Jordi Rene (Spa) 2 454 Gianni Denolf (Bel) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team 2 455 Masashi Matsui (Jpn) 2 456 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 2 457 Bjorn Rondelez (Bel) Lingier Versluys Team 2 458 Kevin Sweeney (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles 2 459 Brian Wilichoski (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com 2 460 Jake Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross 2 461 Pierre Garson (Fra) Sojasun 2 462 Fabio Alfonso Todaro (Ita) 2 463 Nico Brüngger (Swi) 1 464 Anthony Clark (USA) nebikeconsulting.com 1 465 Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 1 466 Keisuke Kimura (Jpn) 1 466 Will Black (USA) Moots 1 468 Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 1 469 Adrian Lansley (GBr) Pedalon.co.uk 1 469 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 1 471 Daniel Booth (GBr) Cult Racing 1 472 Joshua Snead (USA) Bay 101-HRS-Rock Lobster 1 473 Bretislav Rohel (Cze) Forman Cycling Team 1 474 Cary Fridrich (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy 1 475 David Wilcox (USA) Pedro's Grassroots Cycling Club 1 476 Matthew O'Keefe (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com 1 477 Bobby Lea (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team 1 478 Tim Merlier (Bel) 1 479 Emilien Barben (Swi) 1

Elite Men - Nations 1 Belgium 4618 pts 2 France 2218 3 Czech Republic 2004 4 Netherlands 1724 5 United States 1717 6 Switzerland 1470 7 Germany 1385 8 Italy 1016 9 Spain 971 10 Great Britain 720 11 Poland 664 12 Canada 546 13 Slovakia 443 14 Denmark 424 15 Japan 320 16 Luxembourg 225 17 Sweden 214 18 Ireland 201 19 Austria 200 20 Romania 200 21 Finland 200 22 Australia 60

Elite Women 1 Katherine Compton (USA) 1210 pts 2 Sanne van Paassen (Ned) BrainWash 1140 3 Daphny van den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl 965 4 Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona 828 5 Sanne Cant (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 821 6 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Stevens Racing Team 820 7 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 790 8 Pavla Havlikova (Cze) APB Cycling Team 777 9 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 750 10 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) 727 11 Caroline Mani (Fra) 598 12 Sophie de Boer (Ned) ZZPR.nl 554 13 Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Fischer-BMC 547 14 Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes 495 15 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) 488 16 Susan Butler (USA) Hudz-Subaru 438 17 Nikki Harris (GBr) APB Cycling Team 424 18 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 385 19 Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) 383 20 Linda van Rijen (Ned) 378 21 Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant-Specialized 377 22 Natasha Elliott (Can) Garneau Club Chaussure-Ogilvy 349 23 Arenda Grimberg (Ned) 344 24 Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 343 25 Sally Annis (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles 333 26 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) BrainWash 332 27 Gabriella Day (GBr) The ChainStay-RENNER 302 28 Amy Dombroski (USA) 285 29 Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team 278 30 Ellen Van Loy (Bel) 277 31 Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing 268 32 Deidre Winfield (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes 255 33 Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) 237 34 Martina Zwick (Ger) 231 35 Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles 223 36 Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) 220 37 Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) ZZPR.nl 217 38 Sabine Spitz (Ger) Central Pro Team 212 39 Wendy Simms (Can) Ridley-FSA 209 40 Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes 193 41 Daniela Bresciani (Ita) 190 42 Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) 188 43 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) 183 44 Nikoline Hansen (Den) 171 45 Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (USA) Crossresults.Com-Pedalpowercoaching.com 166 46 Nicole Duke (USA) Hudz-Subaru 160 47 Katrin Leumann (Swi) 156 48 Nicole De Bie - Leyten (Bel) APB Cycling Team 154 49 Katherine Sherwin (USA) Hudz-Subaru 153 50 Gertie Willems (Bel) 151 51 Kristin Gavin (USA) Team CF 147 52 Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK 145 53 Devon Haskell (USA) Bike Station Aptos 145 54 Vania Rossi (Ita) 142 55 Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned) 138 56 Francesca Cucciniello (Ita) Guerciotti 138 57 Katy Curtis (Can) CMC/Bow Cycle 137 58 Dorota Warczyk (Pol) 131 59 Amanda Miller (USA) Hudz-Subaru 129 60 Crystal Anthony (USA) LadiesFirst Racing 129 61 Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda 129 62 Elke Riedl (Aut) 127 63 Ann D'Ambruoso (USA) LadiesFirst Racing 125 64 Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - GSD Gestion 123 65 Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) California Giant-Specialized 123 66 Carolyn Popovic (USA) PAValleys.com 120 67 Nikki Thiemann (USA) Team CF 119 68 Nicoletta Bresciani (Ita) 117 69 Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team 107 70 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com 104 71 Annika Langvad (Den) 100 71 Ciara Mcmanus (Irl) 100 73 Aida Nuno Palacio (Spa) 100 74 Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk) 100 75 Kajsa Snihs (Swe) 100 76 Anna Lindström (Fin) 100 77 Rebecca Blatt (USA) Silverbull Central Wheel 97 78 Stefania Vecchio (Ita) Guerciotti 92 79 Barbara Howe (USA) Ibis And The Danger Twins 91 80 Jana Kyptova (Cze) 87 81 Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 83 82 Camille Darcel (Fra) 78 83 Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus 76 84 Nathalie Nijns (Bel) 71 85 Vicki Thomas (Can) Disasterrecovery.Com 70 86 Linnea Koons (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal 69 87 Bénédicte Herve (Fra) 68 88 Christina Tamilio (USA) LadiesFirst Racing 67 89 Suzie Godart (Lux) Fenixs-Petrogradets 62 90 Helena van Leijen (Ned) 60 91 Silke Schrattenecker (Aut) 60 91 Gill Smith (Irl) 60 91 Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) 60 91 Marzena Wasiuk (Pol) 60 95 Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) 60 96 Rie Katayama (Jpn) 60 97 Veronika Gandžalová (Svk) 60 98 Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) 60 99 Sari Puumala (Fin) 60 100 Sakiko Miyauchi (Jpn) 60 101 Chika Fukumoto (Jpn) 60 102 Kimberly Flynn (USA) Grace Law-Trek p/b Vantaggio 60 103 Eva Colin (Fra) 56 104 Melissa Bunn (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery 52 105 Lise Müller (Swi) 51 106 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) 48 107 Kari Studley (USA) Redline 45 108 Elena Valentini (Ita) 44 109 Katrien Thijs (Bel) Edegem Bicycle Club V.Z.W. 43 110 Mical Dyck (Can) Trek Canada / Terrascape Racing 43 111 Stephanie Wiedner (Aut) 40 111 Lisa Millar (Irl) 40 111 Eva Lechner (Ita) 40 111 Magdalena Pyrgies (Pol) 40 111 Fabienne Niederberger (Swi) 40 116 Mercedes Pacios Pujalo (Spa) 40 117 Marianna Findrová (Svk) 40 118 Emmy Thelberg (Swe) 40 119 Catharine Pendrel (Can) 40 120 Helja Korhonen (Fin) 40 121 Birgit Hollmann (Ger) 40 122 Aurélia Dupont (Fra) 33 123 Alexa Hüni (Ger) (Ger) 32 124 Annajean Dallaire (USA) Alderfer Bergen 32 125 Theresia Kellermayr (Aut) 30 125 Signe Strandvig (Den) 30 125 Gesa Bruchmann (Ger) 30 125 Christine Kovelter (Lux) 30 125 Olga Wasiuk (Pol) 30 125 Sabrina Maurer (Swi) 30 125 Hannah Payton (GBr) 30 132 Isabel Castro Cal (Spa) 30 133 Karolina Kalasova (Cze) 30 134 Karin Aune (Swe) 30 135 Pia Pensaari (Fin) Team Velo Cycling 30 136 Sarah Maile (USA) Ventana Mountain Bikes 30 137 Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze) 29 138 Jennifer Maxwell (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team p/b Sterke Meiden 29 139 Waka Takeda (Jpn) 28 140 Jennifer Sagesser (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 27 141 Amanda Carey (USA) Kenda-Felt 27 142 Rebecca Wellons (USA) Pedro's 27 143 Stéphanie Vaxillaire-Denuit (Fra) 26 144 Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi) 25 145 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) 25 145 Birgitte Nielsen (Den) 25 145 Victoria Wilkinson (GBr) 25 145 Béatrice Godart (Lux) 25 145 Katarzyna Barczyk (Pol) 25 150 Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa) 25 151 Mami Saito (Jpn) 25 152 Nikola Hlubinková (Cze) 25 153 Angelica Edvardsson (Swe) 25 154 Mari Marttinen (Fin) 25 155 Masami Noma (Jpn) 25 156 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) 24 157 Amanda Sin (USA) 3 Rox Racing 24 158 Meghan Korol (USA) Bob's Red Mill 22 159 Genevieve Whitson (NZl) 21 160 Veronica Alessio (Ita) 21 161 Linda Sone (USA) Planet Bike 21 162 Katrina Dowidchuk (USA) Team TBB-Deep Blue 21 163 Viktoria Zeller (Aut) 20 163 Anette Damgaard Andersen (Den) 20 163 Bethany Crumpton (GBr) 20 163 Jennifer Boltz (Lux) 20 163 Natalia Mitkowska (Pol) 20 168 Rosa Maria Bravo Soba (Spa) 20 169 Lucie Materová (Cze) 20 170 Lisa Ström (Swe) 20 171 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) 20 172 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) 20 173 Nozomi Nakamichi (Jpn) 20 174 Mary McConneloug (USA) Kenda-Seven-Notubes 20 175 Deborah Inauen (Swi) 20 176 Courtney Dimpel (USA) Bike Station Aptos 20 177 Emily Thurston (USA) Missing Link 20 178 Perrine Philippe (Fra) 19 179 Emily Shields (USA) Carolina Masters Cycling 19 180 Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12 18 181 Lana Verberne (Ned) 17 182 Amélie Morel Petitgirard (Fra) VC Ornans 17 183 Renata Bucher (Swi) 17 184 Leigh Hobson (Can) The Hub Race Team 17 185 Erica Yozell Miller (USA) PAValleys.com 17 186 Pauline Melaye (Fra) 16 187 Marne Smiley (USA) Scott/Ollett Coaching 16 188 Barbara Eglitis (Aut) 15 188 Hilde Quintens (Bel) 15 188 Annette Berg (Den) 15 188 Corinne Hall (GBr) 15 188 Laura Turpijn (Ned) 15 188 Dorota Gregorowicz (Pol) 15 194 Lucia Vazquez Crespo (Spa) 15 195 Pavlina Marackova (Cze) 15 196 Anjang Choi (Swe) 15 197 Emily Batty (Can) 15 198 Sofia Kansikas (Fin) 15 199 Anna Barensfeld (USA) LadiesFirst Racing 15 200 Franziska Ebinger (Swi) 14 201 Ilenia Lazzaro (Ita) 14 202 Erin Silliman (USA) ALAN North America Cycling Team 14 203 Alice Pennington (USA) Team S&M 14 204 Lenore Pipes (USA) The Wistar Institute 13 205 Cynthia Huygens (Fra) 12 206 Kim Eppen (USA) 12 207 Sophie Matte (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery 12 208 Desiree Ehrler (Swi) 11 209 Kerry Barnholt (USA) Scott Ritchey 11 210 Beate Eysinger (Aut) 10 210 Amy Roberts (GBr) 10 212 Ione Mujika Sarasketa (Spa) 10 213 Noriko Yamaguchi (Jpn) 10 214 Aneta Hladikova (Cze) 10 215 Mirella Ehrin (Swe) 10 216 Hanna Konttinen (Fin) 10 217 Cara Applegate (USA) Performance Bicycle Racing 10 218 Nora Schaufuss (Ger) 10 219 Laura Bietola (Can) 3 Rox Racing 10 220 Allison Mann (USA) Rock N' Road 10 221 Fanny Martinet (Swi) 9 222 Katherine Shields (USA) Carolina Masters Cycling 8 223 Lisa Curry (USA) GAS/Intrinsik 8 224 Lisa Heckmann (Ger) 8 225 Patricia Buerkle (USA) Haymarket / SEAVS 8 226 Beverly Chaney (USA) Team Roaring Mouse 8 227 Katrina Baumsteiger (USA) Team Rambuski Law 8 228 Sandrine Baldassarre (Fra) 7 229 Agnes Naumann (Ger) 7 230 Margaret Thompson (USA) 6 231 Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com 6 232 Youko Azuma (Jpn) 6 233 Melanie Guerrin (Fra) VC Ornans 6 234 Sarah Krzysiak (USA) NYCross.com / CBRC 6 235 Frances Morrison (USA) Wheelhouse -NCC 6 236 Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Bicycles 6 237 Wendy Williams (USA) River City Bicycles 6 238 Lara Kroepsch (USA) Hudz-Subaru 6 239 Irma Reinisch (Aut) 5 239 Helen Grobert (Ger) 5 239 Ruby Miller (GBr) 5 239 Roberta Gasparini (Ita) 5 239 Denise Breu (Swi) 5 239 Katrien Aerts (Bel) 5 245 Olatz Odriozola Mujika (Spa) 5 246 Michaela Istvanova (Cze) 5 247 Kris Walker (USA) Contender 5 248 Shannon Mathis (USA) 4 249 Romy Schneider (Ger) 4 249 Yuka Mitsui (Jpn) 4 251 Megan Elliott (USA) Black Mountain Bicycles 4 252 Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 4 253 Julie Kuliecza (USA) ALAN North America Cycling Team 4 254 Kristine Church (USA) Human Zoom-Pabst Blue Ribbon 4 255 Petra Zehetner (Aut) 3 255 Kristien Nelen (Bel) 3 255 Delia Beddis (GBr) 3 258 Maroa Calleja (Spa) 3 259 Michiho Watanuki (Jpn) 3 260 Andrea Drengubakova (Cze) 3 261 Judith Pollinger (Ita) 2 262 Marlene Petit (Fra) 2 263 Berit Strobl (Ger) 2 264 Elle Anderson (USA) Strava.com 2 265 Christiane Knobbe (Ger) 7thgroove/Re:Form Body Clinic 2 266 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) 1 267 Nicole Lustenberger (Swi) 1 268 Aline Parsy (Fra) 1 269 Daniela Fialova (Cze) 1 270 Allison Snooks (USA) LadiesFirst Racing 1 271 Kendall Ryan (USA) The Team - Socalcross 1 272 Sarah Jordan (USA) Bay 101- HRS-Rock Lobster 1 273 Natalie Stoll (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling 1 274 Katerine Northcott (USA) 1

Elite Women - Nations 1 Netherlands 2855 pts 2 United States 2143 3 France 1813 4 Czech Republic 1804 5 Great Britain 1554 6 Germany 1434 7 Belgium 1376 8 Switzerland 754 9 Canada 695 10 Italy 470 11 Denmark 416 12 Japan 308 13 Luxembourg 245 14 Poland 231 15 Austria 227 16 Ireland 200 17 Spain 200 18 Slovakia 200 19 Sweden 200 20 Finland 200 21 New Zealand 21

U23 Men - Nations 1 Belgium 1141 pts 2 Netherlands 930 3 France 503 4 United States 487 5 Switzerland 458 6 Germany 418 7 Italy 390 8 Spain 270 9 Czech Republic 252 10 Great Britain 218 11 Canada 218 12 Poland 204 13 Denmark 197 14 Romania 130 15 Austria 85 16 Finland 65 17 Luxembourg 51 18 Sweden 23 19 Japan 1

Junior Men 1 Laurens Sweeck (Belgium) 150 pts 2 Lars Forster (Switzerland) 120 3 Danny Van Poppel (Netherlands) 98 4 Yannick Eckmann (Germany) 92 5 Vojtech Nipl (Czech Republic) 80 6 Jakub Skala (Czech Republic) 77 7 Quentin Jauregui (France) 66 8 Jeff Bahnson (United States) 66 9 Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spain) 62 10 Jens Vandekinderen (Belgium) 59 11 Daniel Peeters (Belgium) 57 12 Diether Sweeck (Belgium) 56 13 Stan Godrie (Netherlands) 54 14 Fabien Doubey (France) 52 15 Federico Zurlo (Italy) 46 16 Jonathan Lastra (Spain) 43 17 Clément Venturini (France) 42 18 Kévin Bouvard (France) 39 19 Silvio Herklotz (Germany) 38 20 Yorben Van Tichelt (Belgium) 33 21 Tom Schwarmes (Luxembourg) 30 21 Hugo Robinson (Great Britain) 30 21 Lukas Zeller (Austria) 30 21 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Denmark) 30 21 Matthew Adair (Ireland) 30 26 Toki Sawada (Japan) 30 27 Ondrej Glajza (Slovakia) 30 28 Benjamin Perry (Canada) 30 29 Ionut-Adrian Sdraila (Romania) 30 30 Artturi Pensasmaa (Finland) 30 31 Bjorn Fox (United States) 28 32 Jaap De Man (Netherlands) 27 33 Enrico Scapolan (Italy) 27 34 Michael Vanthourenhout (Belgium) 26 35 Lorenzo Samparisi (Italy) 26 36 Tomas Medek (Czech Republic) 24 37 Fabian Lienhard (Switzerland) 24 38 Karl Hoppner (Canada) 24 39 Marcos Altur (Spain) 23 40 Abel Garcia (Spain) 23 41 Richard Sackl (Austria) 20 41 Grant Ferguson (Great Britain) 20 41 Sven Fritsch (Luxembourg) 20 41 Emil Arvid Olsen (Denmark) 20 41 Robert Scanlon (Ireland) 20 46 Michimasa Nakai (Japan) 20 47 Viliam Bodis (Slovakia) 20 48 Bogdan Vlad (Romania) 20 49 Juho Hänninen (Finland) 20 50 Andrew Dillman (United States) 20 51 Loic Doubey (France) 19 52 Douwe Verberne (Netherlands) 19 53 Riccardo Redaelli (Italy) 19 54 Sam O'keefe (United States) 19 55 Cypress Gorry (United States) 18 56 José María Cristóbal (Spain) 17 57 Ralph Gleis (Luxembourg) 15 57 Julian Lehmann (Germany) 15 57 Dominic Zumstein (Switzerland) 15 57 Christoph Mick (Austria) 15 57 Luke Grivell-Mellor (Great Britain) 15 57 Jack Wilson (Ireland) 15 57 Nikolaj Rud Østergaard (Denmark) 15 64 Hiroki Ono (Japan) 15 65 Tomáš Žucha (Slovakia) 15 66 Felix Coté Bouvette (Canada) 15 67 Stefan Buzas (Romania) 15 68 Vili Leppänen (Finland) 15 69 Toon Aerts (Belgium) 14 70 Twan Brusselman (Netherlands) 13 71 Dylan Page (Switzerland) 12 71 Koen Weijers (Netherlands) 12 71 Jan Dieteren (Germany) 12 71 Jimmy Reinert (Luxembourg) 12 71 Joseph Moses (Great Britain) 12 71 Patrick Jäger (Austria) 12 71 Alexander Engels Ryming (Denmark) 12 71 Cormac Clarke (Ireland) 12 79 Yudai Hinobayashi (Japan) 12 80 Juraj Lajcha (Slovakia) 12 80 Tomas Bohata (Czech Republic) 12 82 Yohan Patry (Canada) 12 83 Max Puttonen (Finland) 12 84 Anthonin Didier (France) 12 85 Gunnar Bergey (United States) 12 86 Maxim Panis (Belgium) 12 87 Andrea Sottocornola (Italy) 11 88 Romain Seigle (France) 10 89 Marco Mathis (Germany) 10 89 Andri Frischknecht (Switzerland) 10 89 Stewart Ballentine (Ireland) 10 89 Philipp Heigl (Austria) 10 89 Alistair Slater (Great Britain) 10 89 Yannick Rausch (Luxembourg) 10 95 Shin Chochi (Japan) 10 96 Róbert Málik (Slovakia) 10 96 Tomas Svoboda (Czech Republic) 10 98 Tommy Beaulieu (Canada) 10 99 Cristian Losonczi (Romania) 10 100 Jorn Claes (Belgium) 9 101 Saul Lopez (Spain) 9 102 Adriano Lenti (Italy) 8 102 Erik Kramer (Netherlands) 8 102 Yannick Gruner (Germany) 8 102 Nicolas Rigaud (France) 8 102 Lukas Spengler (Switzerland) 8 102 Rubén Pacios (Spain) 8 102 Gregor Mühlberger (Austria) 8 102 Sam Lowe (Great Britain) 8 102 Christophe Braun (Luxembourg) 8 111 Yuya Ushiro (Japan) 8 112 Martin Smykal (Slovakia) 8 112 Ondrej Louvar (Czech Republic) 8 114 Patrick Martin (Canada) 8 115 Istvan Terebesi (Romania) 8 116 Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spain) 8 117 Zane Godby (United States) 8 118 Wout Van Aert (Belgium) 7 119 Jeroen Meijers (Netherlands) 7 120 Johannes Cords (Germany) 6 120 Pascal Lehmann (Switzerland) 6 120 Pierre Lux (Luxembourg) 6 120 Taylor Johnstone (Great Britain) 6 120 Giuseppe Quarato (Italy) 6 120 Dominik Gratzer (Austria) 6 120 Peio Olaberria (Spain) 6 127 Hayato Nishio (Japan) 6 128 Šimon Mateju (Czech Republic) 6 128 Alex Howard (United States) 6 128 Dominik Zatko (Slovakia) 6 131 Bretton Matthews (Canada) 6 132 Alexandru Buduroi (Romania) 6 133 Daan Soete (Belgium) 6 134 Steffen Müller (Germany) 4 134 Valentin Berset (Switzerland) 4 134 Tommaso Caneva (Italy) 4 134 Pjotr Van Beek (Netherlands) 4 134 Justin Mottier (France) 4 134 Tom Armstrong (Great Britain) 4 134 Kevin Galun (Austria) 4 134 Eric Thill (Luxembourg) 4 142 Lorenzo Pepermans (Belgium) 4 143 Ryo Yamakawa (Japan) 4 144 Petr Hampl (Czech Republic) 4 144 Tobin Ortenblad (United States) 4 144 Richard Gross (Slovakia) 4 147 Eric Reinert (Canada) 4 148 Andrei Henter (Romania) 4 149 Nicolas Mertz (Belgium) 4 150 Damien Roz (France) 4 151 Matthias Van De Velde (Belgium) 4 152 Jaime Llorens (Spain) 4 153 Domenico Capetti (Italy) 2 153 Andrea Leoni (Luxembourg) 2 153 Jack Clarkson (Great Britain) 2 153 Tim Ariesen (Netherlands) 2 153 Christian Burnier (Switzerland) 2 153 Anthony Turgis (France) 2 153 Felix Drumm (Germany) 2 153 Dominik Hager (Austria) 2 153 Gonzalo Andrés (Spain) 2 162 Yuki Nakano (Japan) 2 163 Stanislav Šefcík (Slovakia) 2 163 Jan Brezna (Czech Republic) 2 165 Jason Massicotte (Canada) 2 166 Mihai Mariciuc (Romania) 2 167 Jose Manuel Ribera (Spain) 2 168 Francesco Pedante (Italy) 2 169 Niels Van Den Driessche (Belgium) 2 170 Daan Hoeyberghs (Belgium) 2 171 Joseph Fox (Great Britain) 1 171 Johannes Siemermann (Germany) 1 171 Roland Thalmann (Switzerland) 1 171 Pol Flesch (Luxembourg) 1 171 Patrick Raseti (Italy) 1 171 Victor Koretzky (France) 1 177 Ryosuke Tanaka (Japan) 1 178 Jirí Rehák (Czech Republic) 1 178 Kolben Preble (United States) 1 180 Benjamin Chartrand (Canada) 1 181 Lucian Oprea (Romania) 1 182 Massimo Morabito (Italy) 1 183 Antoine Geyer (France) 1