Trending

Albert, Compton remain atop UCI 'cross standings

Belgian men dominate nation rankings

Image 1 of 3

Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) put in a blistering attack.

Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) put in a blistering attack.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 3

Katie Compton (Planet Bike) takes the win in Zolder.

Katie Compton (Planet Bike) takes the win in Zolder.
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 3

Belgian Laurens Sweeck celebrates his victory.

Belgian Laurens Sweeck celebrates his victory.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Belgian champion Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) and US champion Katie Compton remain atop the UCI 'cross rankings, released today. Since the previous ranking from one week ago, the major event on the calendar was the penultimate round of the World Cup held in Pont-Château, France.

Related Articles

Americans highly ranked in UCI cyclo-cross standings

Stybar, Van Gilder top UCI 'cross rankings

Stybar extends UCI 'cross ranking lead

Stybar, Van den Brand lead UCI 'cross rankings

Nys, Compton lead UCI 'cross rankings

In the men's standings, Albert, also the World Cup leader, extended his lead slightly over compatriot Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) due to his second place finish in Pont-Château. Nys, third in the French World Cup round, remains in second overall on the UCI rankings with 1,540 points, 163 down on Albert.

Kevin Pauwels (Telenet-Fidea), who won his first World Cup of the season in Pont-Château, moves up one position into third. Pauwels' teammate, world champion Zdenek Stybar, skipped the World Cup race and dropped from third to fourth in the standings.

Frenchman Francis Mourey (FDJ), 14th in the Pont-Château, remains in fifth overall with 1,054 points.

Despite not racing since the Heusden-Zolder round of the World Cup on December 26, Katie Compton's 1,210 points were enough to keep the US champion on top of the women's standings. Dutchwoman Sanne van Paassen (BrainWash), winner of the World Cup in Pont-Château, remains in second place overall, but reduced Compton's lead to 70 points. Van Paassen, however, took over the World Cup lead from Compton and will likely clinch that series in Hoogerheide, The Netherlands on January 23.

Daphny van den Brand (ZZPR.nl) remains in third overall, 245 points behind Compton, while British champion Helen Wyman moved up one position to fourth, 137 points behind Van den Brand.

Belgian champion Sanne Cant (BKCP-Powerplus) rounds out the top five with 821 points.

Belgian champion and World Cup leader Laurens Sweeck remains in control of the junior men's standings with 150 points. Swiss and European junior champion Lars Forster holds second, 30 points down, while Dutchman Danny Van Poppel moves into third place with 98 points.

It comes as no surprise that Belgium is dominating the elite men's nation standings, calculated by totaling the points of the top three men per country. With Belgium's Niels Albert, Sven Nys and Kevin Pauwels ranked first through third overall, Belgium leads the classification with 4,618 points. France is a distant second with 2,218 points, while the Czech Republic lies in third, 214 points down on France.

The Netherlands remains atop the elite women's nation standings with 2,855 points. The United States holds second overall, trailing by 712 points, while France rounds out the top three with 1,813 points.

Elite Men
1Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus1703pts
2Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet1540
3Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team1375
4Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team1190
5Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ1054
6Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team1015
7Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor864
8Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team843
9Christian Heule (Swi) Champion System LBS724
10Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team720
11Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus653
12Jeremy Powers (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com636
13Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus630
14Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ623
15Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com614
16Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team596
17Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team591
18Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 93541
19Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team516
20James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com467
21Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing466
22Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof457
23Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team447
24Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP-Powerplus440
25Ryan Trebon (USA) Kona438
26Radomir Simunek Jr. (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus435
27Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team416
28Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team413
29Eddy van Ijzendoorn (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team412
30Todd Wells (USA) Specialized401
31Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank395
32Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Sunweb - Revor379
33Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus367
34Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa)362
35Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole359
36Joeri Adams (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team358
37Vladimír Kyzivát (Cze) Johnson Controls Aš Mb344
38Jonathan Page (USA)338
39Marco Bianco (Ita)337
40Ondrej Bambula (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor322
41Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor313
42Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)307
43John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale306
44Isaac Suarez Fernandez (Spa)302
45David Kášek (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor292
46Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles290
47Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team283
48Pirmin Lang (Swi) Buergi280
49Johannes Sickmüller (Ger) Stevens Racing Team275
50Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha Focus273
51Jim Aernouts (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus259
52Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned)242
53Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team240
54Paul Oldham (GBr) Hope Factory Racing240
55Elia Silvestri (Ita) Guerciotti239
56Valentin Scherz (Swi) Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution Wheelworks230
57Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team226
58Derrick St John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussure-Ogilvy221
59Geoff Kabush (Can) Maxxis-Rocky Mountain211
60Davide Frattini (Ita) Hudz-Subaru210
61Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb-Revor208
62Joachim Parbo (Den) Kch Leopard Cycles199
63Jody Crawforth (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Scott/GSI190
64Fabio Ursi (Ita) Buergi189
65Marcel Meisen (Ger)186
66Daniel Summerhill (USA) Garmin/Team Holowesko Partners181
67Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team177
68Mitchell Huenders (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus174
69Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team173
70Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing172
71Keiichi Tsujiura (Jpn)172
72Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart170
73Barry Wicks (USA) Kona167
74Lukas Flückiger (Swi)165
75Luke Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross165
76Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott160
77Tristan Schouten (USA) cyclocrossracing.com/Blue/Rolf158
78Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder157
79Jesse Anthony (USA) California Giant-Specialized150
80Ole Quast (Ger) Stevens Racing Team146
81Laurent Colombatto (Fra) AC Bisontine146
82Luca Damiani (Ita) El Gato CX142
83Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha Focus141
84Kenneth Hansen (Den)137
85Mike Teunissen (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team131
86Sacha Weber (Ger) Stevens Racing Team131
87Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb-Revor129
88Milan Barenyi (Svk)120
89Matteo Trentin (Ita)118
90Daniel Ruiz Echeandia (Spa)115
91Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Rendement Hypo Cycling Team115
92Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain-Shimano-Giro114
93Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia-Felt113
94Evan McNeely (Can) EMD Serono / Specialized112
95Tom van den Bosch (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team112
96Romain Villa (Fra)111
97Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux)110
98Craig Richey (Can) Cyclocrossracing.Com p/b Blue109
99Luke Gray (GBr)108
100Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb-Revor107
101Jirí Polnický (Cze) Sunweb - Revor107
102Dylan McNicholas (USA) Pedro's106
103Mik Garrigan (Can)105
104Marek Konwa (Pol)104
105Florian Le Corré (Fra) Flers Cyclisme 61104
106Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar102
107Robin Seymour (Irl)101
108Peter Presslauer (Aut)100
109Jon Ander Insausti (Spa)100
110Emil Lindgren (Swe)100
111Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom)100
112Kimmo Kananen (Fin)100
113Liam Killeen (GBr)99
114Ryan Knapp (USA) BikeReg.com98
115Karel Hník (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team96
116Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze)95
117Yu Takenouchi (Jpn)93
118Nicholas Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross93
119Julien Taramarcaz (Swi)92
120Kenneth van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept92
121Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor90
122Tommy Nielsen (Den)88
123Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott87
124Michael Schweizer (Ger)20
125Václav Metlicka (Svk) Johnson Controls Aš Mb83
126Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Racing83
127Micki van Empel (Ned) ZZPR.nl80
128Mauro Gonzalez Fontan (Spa)79
129Jérome Chevallier (Fra) AC Bisontine78
130Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block76
131Mark Lalonde (USA) Cal Giant-Specialized75
132Gusty Bausch (Lux)75
133Melvin Rulliere (Fra)75
134Adam Mcgrath (USA) Feedback Sports-Van Dessel73
135Erlantz Uriarte Okamika (Spa)71
136Unai Yus Kerejeta (Spa)71
137David Fletcher (GBr)70
138Nicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant-Specialized70
139Camille Thominet (Fra) CCVSA (Fra)69
140Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team68
141Irwin Gras (Fra) CC Etupes67
142Guillaume Perrot (Fra)67
143Rene Birkenfeld (Ger) Harvesterhude Rv67
144Marco Ponta (Ita)67
145Jared Stafford (Can) Bikesports Racing66
146Théo Dumanchin (Fra) AC Bisontine63
147Wilant van Gils (Ned) CX Nederland60
148Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)60
148Evan Ryan (Irl)60
148Kamil Gradek (Pol)60
148José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa)60
152Jens Westergren (Swe)60
153George-Daniel Anghelache (Rom)60
154Pasi Willman (Fin)60
155Sid Taberlay (Aus) Sho-Air/Specialized60
156Carlos Hernandez Garcia (Spa)59
157Michiel van der Heijden (Ned)58
158Simon Zahner (Swi)58
159Nicholas Craig (GBr) Team Scott UK58
160David Lozano Riba (Spa)55
161David Juarez Alday (Spa)55
162Hikaru Kosaka (Jpn)55
163Atsushi Maruyama (Jpn)55
164Masanori Kosaka (Jpn)55
165Magnus Darvell (Swe)54
166David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus54
167Jake Wells (USA) Hudz-Subaru54
168Bart Verschueren (Bel) Champion System LBS Team54
169Eric Thompson (USA) Maplelag Resort/ Paramount Sports52
170Anthony Grand (Swi) Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution Wheelworks51
171René Lang (Swi)50
172Andrew Watson (Can) Norco Factory Team50
173Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus49
174Alec Donahue (USA) Wheelhouse-NCC49
175Lubomir Petrus (Cze)49
176Joshua Dillon (USA) Richard Sachs-RGM Watches-Radix49
177Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea48
178Philip Wong (USA) Seaside Cycle - Antero Resources48
179Robert Glajza (Svk) BKP47
180Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team47
181Christian Favata (USA) Favata's Tablerock Tours and Bikes47
182Max Walsleben (Ger)46
182Oscar Boente (Spa)46
184Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne46
185Tomáš Paprstka (Cze) Scott Cycling Team Kolín45
186Jiri Friedl (Cze)45
187Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP-Powerplus45
188Théo Vimpere (Fra)44
189Oscar Vazquez Crespo (Spa)44
190Stef Boden (Bel) Sunweb-Revor44
191Weston Schempf (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes44
192Sean Babcock (USA) Kona43
193Jose Antonio Diez Arriola (Spa)43
194Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes42
195Kris Lapere (Bel) Mez Team42
196Andreas Moser (Swi)40
197Billy Joe Whenman (GBr)40
197Hannes Genze (Ger)40
197Conor Campbell (Irl)40
197Pascal Triebel (Lux)40
197Andrzej Kaiser (Pol)40
197Andrzej Bartkiewicz (Pol)40
197Michael Winterberg (Swi)40
197Roland Mörx (Aut) Arbö Radsport Kiesl40
205Freddie Guilloux (Fra)40
206Fredrik Edin (Swe)40
207Garrett Mcleod (Can)40
208Stefan Morcov (Rom)40
209Samuel Halme (Fin)40
210Bryan Fawley (USA) Park Place Dealerships40
211Cristian Cominelli (Ita)40
212Romain Lejeune (Fra) UV Aube38
213Jan Nesvadba (Cze) KC Kooperativa Sg Jablonec N.N38
214David Menut (Fra)38
215Michael Boroš (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor37
216Ludovic Renard (Fra) Oceane Cycle Poitevin36
217Rob Jebb (GBr) Wheelbase.co.uk/Cannondale36
218Jeremy Ferguson (USA) California Giant-Specialized35
219Steven de Decker (Bel) Flemisch Cycling Projects35
220Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa)34
221Luca Braidot (Ita)33
222Twan van den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl33
223Justin Spinelli (USA) Richard Sachs-RGM Watches-Radix33
224Guillaume Nelessen (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team33
225Lukas Winterberg (Swi)32
226Floris De Tier (Bel) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team32
227Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart31
228Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banská Bystrica31
229Pit Schlechter (Lux)31
230Jonas Schau Guddal (Den)30
231Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team30
232Karl Heinz Gollinger (Aut)30
232Jonas Pedersen (Den)30
232Sean A Tuathail (Irl)30
232Marek Galinski (Pol)30
232Piotr Brzozka (Pol)30
232Lukas Müller (Swi)30
232Tom Payton (GBr) Cult Racing30
239Zachary Hughes (Can) The Hub Race Team30
240Gustav Mircea (Rom)30
241Tommi Tuikka (Fin)30
242Stuart Bowers (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Scott/GSI30
243Kevin Cant (Bel) Van Goethem Prorace Cycling Team30
244Thomas Paccagnella (Ita)30
245Jimmy Turgis (Fra)29
246Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)29
247Martin Hunal (Cze) Velosport Valenta Scott Team29
248Geert van der Horst (Ned)27
249Manny Goguen (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott27
250Kenny Geluykens (Bel) Scott Cycling Team27
251Thibault Taboury (Fra)25
252Daniel Geismayr (Aut)25
252Benjamin Wittrup Justesen (Den)25
252Steven James (GBr)25
252Alan Cody (Irl)25
252Claude Wolter (Lux)25
252Wojciech Herba (Pol)25
252Slawomir Pituch (Pol)25
252Dario Stauble (Swi)25
260Miguel Fillaut (Fra)25
260Fabian Danner (Ger)25
260Fernando San Emeterio Gandiaga (Spa)25
263Stefan Gajdosik (Svk)25
263Chris Hurst (USA)25
265Hakan Löfström (Swe)25
266Evan Guthrie (Can)25
267Bogdan Tiganescu (Rom)25
268Ilari Kahila (Fin)25
269Ryan Iddings (USA) Redline24
270Matthias Bossuyt (Bel)24
271Jeremy Grimal (Fra)23
272Thomas Lemaitre (Fra)23
273Julien Pion (Fra)22
274Antonio Suarez Fernandez (Spa)22
275Xabier Garcia Irazola (Spa)22
276Robert Marion (USA) American Classic22
277Corné van Kessel (Ned)22
278Diego Martínez (Spa)21
279Tyler Wren (USA) Boo Bicycles21
280Alessandro Gambino (Ita) GT Brondello Team21
281Bernd Tauderer (Aut)20
281Steven Allen (GBr)20
281Marcus Kaufmann (Ger)20
281Myles Mccorry (Irl)20
281Tom Flammang (Lux)20
281Lukasz Milewski (Pol)20
281Mateusz Tylek (Pol)20
281Eric Brungger (Swi)20
289Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger)20
290Seigo Yamamoto (Jpn)20
291Matej Vysna (Svk)20
291Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant-Specialized20
293Mikael Salomonsson (Swe)20
294Tyler Trace (Can) Trek Red Truck20
294Conor O'Brien (Can) EMD Serono Specialized20
296Lucian Logigan (Rom)20
297Mika Vilen (Fin)20
298Nathan Chown (Can) Handlebars Cycle Company20
299Alex Candelario (USA) World Bicycle Relief20
300Daniel Guerrero (Spa)20
301Jonathan Baker (USA) Hudz-Subaru20
302Cory Burns (USA) Full Moon Vista20
303Peter Bradshaw (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy20
304Radek Polnicky (Cze)20
305Arnaud Labbe (Fra)20
306Yves Corminboeuf (Swi)19
307Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing19
308Shinya Ikemoto (Jpn)19
309Matthias Rupp (Swi)18
310David Derepas (Fra) UVC Aube18
311Jared Nieters (USA) Haymarket Bicycles-SEAVS18
312Alexandre Billon (Fra)18
313Sean De Bie (Bel)17
314Jonathan Sundt (USA) El Gato CX17
315Scott Frederick (USA) Inland Construction17
316Sascha Wagner (Ger)16
317Ryan Dewald (USA) Haymarket Bicycles-SEAVS16
318Aurelien Gizzi (Fra)16
319Paul Voss (Ger)15
320Roy Van Heeswijk (Ned) ZZPR.nl15
321Peter Krebs (Aut)15
321Allan Juul (Den)15
321Colm Ahern (Irl)15
321Alex Kirsch (Lux)15
321Pawel Pac (Pol)15
321Piotr Tylek (Pol)15
321Peter Frei (Swi)15
321Robert Watson (GBr) Paul Milnes RT/Bradford Olympic15
329Jannick Geisler (Ger)15
329Jon Gomez Elorriaga (Spa)15
331Lukáš Batora (Svk)15
332Jesper Dahlström (Swe)15
333Mackenzie Carson (Can)15
334Nicolae Juganaru Razvan (Rom)15
335Jaakko Sorvisto (Fin)15
336Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport15
337Santiago Armero Sanchez (Spa)15
338Lee Williams (GBr)15
339Ismael Felix Barba (Spa)14
340Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace13
341Jan Verstraeten (Bel) KDL-Trans13
342Mitchell Hoke (USA) Clif Bar Development Team12
343Mike Sherer (USA) The Pony Shop12
344Jeremy Durrin (USA) Wheelhouse / NCC12
345Filip Eberl (Cze) Scott Cycling Team Kolín12
346Mathias Flückiger (Swi)12
347Julien Roussel (Fra) VC Rouen12
348Tom Last (GBr)11
349Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) ZZPR.nl11
350Lewis Craven (GBr)11
351Jun Otsuka (Jpn)11
352Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus11
353Mark Batty (Can) Spidertech Powered By Planet Energy11
354Milan Spešný (Cze) S&H Superior Mtb Team11
355Matej Lasák (Cze) Max Cursor11
356Alberto Candelas Caballero (Spa)10
357Michael Knopf (Aut)10
357Torben Ternstrøm (Den)10
357Perry Bowater (GBr)10
357Rodger Aiken (Irl)10
357Jérôme Junker (Lux)10
357Bartosz Pilis (Pol)10
357Wojciech Szczotka (Pol)10
364Yannick Mayer (Ger) Heizomat10
365Goroh Kakei (Jpn)10
366Dalibor Grebeci (Svk)10
366Bradford Perley (USA) Maplelag Resort/ Paramount Sports10
368Mattias Wengelin (Swe)10
369Jeremy Martin (Can)10
370Sandor Szilagyi (Rom)10
371Marko Leppämäki (Fin)10
372Quentin Bertholet (Bel)10
373Kristof Cop (Bel) APB Cycling Team10
374Jan Škarnitzl (Cze) Dimp - Giant Team10
375Joe Dombroski (USA)10
376Steve Fisher (USA) Rad Racing Nw-Hagens Berman Llp9
377Brady Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar8
378Kenta Gallagher (GBr)8
379Davy Commeyne (Bel)8
380Stijn Huys (Bel)8
381Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn)8
382Kevin Noiles (Can) La Bicicletta Pro Shop8
383Wayne Bray (USA) MVP Health Care8
384Scott Chapin (USA) Bay101-Hrs-Rock Lobster8
385Osmond Bakker (Can) La Bicicletta Elite Team8
386Dan Chabanov (USA) NYCross.com / CBRC8
387Bryan Falaschi (Ita) Guerciotti7
388Moritz Milatz (Ger)7
389Dave De Cleyn (Bel) AVB Cycling Team6
390Erik Box (Can) Cycles Devinci6
391Dave Collins (GBr) Hope Factory Racing6
392Arnaud Van Den Abeele (Bel)6
393Dan Staffo (USA) Handlebars Cycle Company6
394Paul Herman (Fra)6
395Jorge Cantalicio Calero (Spa)5
396Daniele Mensi (Ita)5
397Gerald Hauer (Aut)5
397Kim Petersen (Den)5
397Helmut Trettwer (Ger)5
397Grey May (Irl)5
397Lex Reichling (Lux)5
397Piotr Antkowiak (Pol)5
397Wieslaw Rowicki (Pol)5
397Matthias Stirnemann (Swi)5
397Lee Westwood (GBr)5
406Etienne Briard (Fra)5
406Barry Hayes (Ger)5
406Josep Nadal Magrinya (Spa)5
409Michal Lajcha (Svk)5
409Eric Emsky (USA) Cyclocrossracing.Com p/b Blue5
411Christian Bertilsson (Swe)5
412Mitchell Bailey (Can)5
412Adam Morka (Can) Trek Canada5
414Florin Benghea (Rom)5
415Sami Eloluoto (Fin)5
416Raymond Kunzli (Swi) VC Franches-Montagnes5
417Angelo De Clercq (Bel)5
418Niels Wubben (Ned)5
419Daniele Braidot (Ita)4
420Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Focus Bikes4
421Matthew Pacocha (USA) Hudz-Subaru4
422Tim Baldwin (GBr) Paul Milnes/Bradford Olympic RC4
423Roman Sedlmeier (Ger)4
423Brian Sheedy (USA) Lees-McRae College/Hampton Trails4
425Stanislav Bambula (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor4
426Asier Arregui Dominguez (Spa)4
427Greg Wittwer (USA) ALAN North America Cycling Team4
428Stefan Herr (Aut)3
428Jesper Thomsen (Den)3
428David Nichols (GBr)3
428Rupert Palmberger (Ger)3
428Jason Henry (Irl)3
428Benn Würth (Lux)3
428Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol)3
428Pawel Wojczal (Pol)3
428Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa)3
428Darren Barclay (GBr) Arctic - Premier RT3
428Nils van Kooij (Ned)3
439Élie Regost (Fra)3
439Felix Euteneuer (Ger)3
439Francesc Guerra (Spa)3
442Shintarou Nakama (Jpn)3
443Bystrík Grolmus (Svk)3
444Martin Eriksson (Swe)3
445Andrew L'esperance (Can)3
445Kevin Calhoun (Can)3
447Per-Gustav Wickström (Fin)3
448Shawn Milne (USA) Antero Resources - Seaside Cycle3
449Ivo Plevák (Cze) Max Cursor3
450Derek Hardinge (Can) Lapdogs Cycling Club3
451Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof3
452Dimitri Champion (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale2
453Jordi Rene (Spa)2
454Gianni Denolf (Bel) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team2
455Masashi Matsui (Jpn)2
456Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack2
457Bjorn Rondelez (Bel) Lingier Versluys Team2
458Kevin Sweeney (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles2
459Brian Wilichoski (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com2
460Jake Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross2
461Pierre Garson (Fra) Sojasun2
462Fabio Alfonso Todaro (Ita)2
463Nico Brüngger (Swi)1
464Anthony Clark (USA) nebikeconsulting.com1
465Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb-Revor1
466Keisuke Kimura (Jpn)1
466Will Black (USA) Moots1
468Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof1
469Adrian Lansley (GBr) Pedalon.co.uk1
469Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing1
471Daniel Booth (GBr) Cult Racing1
472Joshua Snead (USA) Bay 101-HRS-Rock Lobster1
473Bretislav Rohel (Cze) Forman Cycling Team1
474Cary Fridrich (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy1
475David Wilcox (USA) Pedro's Grassroots Cycling Club1
476Matthew O'Keefe (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com1
477Bobby Lea (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team1
478Tim Merlier (Bel)1
479Emilien Barben (Swi)1

Elite Men - Nations
1Belgium4618pts
2France2218
3Czech Republic2004
4Netherlands1724
5United States1717
6Switzerland1470
7Germany1385
8Italy1016
9Spain971
10Great Britain720
11Poland664
12Canada546
13Slovakia443
14Denmark424
15Japan320
16Luxembourg225
17Sweden214
18Ireland201
19Austria200
20Romania200
21Finland200
22Australia60

Elite Women
1Katherine Compton (USA)1210pts
2Sanne van Paassen (Ned) BrainWash1140
3Daphny van den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl965
4Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona828
5Sanne Cant (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus821
6Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Stevens Racing Team820
7Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team790
8Pavla Havlikova (Cze) APB Cycling Team777
9Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit750
10Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra)727
11Caroline Mani (Fra)598
12Sophie de Boer (Ned) ZZPR.nl554
13Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Fischer-BMC547
14Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes495
15Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)488
16Susan Butler (USA) Hudz-Subaru438
17Nikki Harris (GBr) APB Cycling Team424
18Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team385
19Sabrina Schweizer (Ger)383
20Linda van Rijen (Ned)378
21Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant-Specialized377
22Natasha Elliott (Can) Garneau Club Chaussure-Ogilvy349
23Arenda Grimberg (Ned)344
24Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope343
25Sally Annis (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles333
26Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) BrainWash332
27Gabriella Day (GBr) The ChainStay-RENNER302
28Amy Dombroski (USA)285
29Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team278
30Ellen Van Loy (Bel)277
31Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing268
32Deidre Winfield (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes255
33Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)237
34Martina Zwick (Ger)231
35Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles223
36Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)220
37Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) ZZPR.nl217
38Sabine Spitz (Ger) Central Pro Team212
39Wendy Simms (Can) Ridley-FSA209
40Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes193
41Daniela Bresciani (Ita)190
42Ayako Toyooka (Jpn)188
43Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)183
44Nikoline Hansen (Den)171
45Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (USA) Crossresults.Com-Pedalpowercoaching.com166
46Nicole Duke (USA) Hudz-Subaru160
47Katrin Leumann (Swi)156
48Nicole De Bie - Leyten (Bel) APB Cycling Team154
49Katherine Sherwin (USA) Hudz-Subaru153
50Gertie Willems (Bel)151
51Kristin Gavin (USA) Team CF147
52Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK145
53Devon Haskell (USA) Bike Station Aptos145
54Vania Rossi (Ita)142
55Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned)138
56Francesca Cucciniello (Ita) Guerciotti138
57Katy Curtis (Can) CMC/Bow Cycle137
58Dorota Warczyk (Pol)131
59Amanda Miller (USA) Hudz-Subaru129
60Crystal Anthony (USA) LadiesFirst Racing129
61Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda129
62Elke Riedl (Aut)127
63Ann D'Ambruoso (USA) LadiesFirst Racing125
64Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - GSD Gestion123
65Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) California Giant-Specialized123
66Carolyn Popovic (USA) PAValleys.com120
67Nikki Thiemann (USA) Team CF119
68Nicoletta Bresciani (Ita)117
69Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team107
70Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com104
71Annika Langvad (Den)100
71Ciara Mcmanus (Irl)100
73Aida Nuno Palacio (Spa)100
74Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk)100
75Kajsa Snihs (Swe)100
76Anna Lindström (Fin)100
77Rebecca Blatt (USA) Silverbull Central Wheel97
78Stefania Vecchio (Ita) Guerciotti92
79Barbara Howe (USA) Ibis And The Danger Twins91
80Jana Kyptova (Cze)87
81Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team83
82Camille Darcel (Fra)78
83Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus76
84Nathalie Nijns (Bel)71
85Vicki Thomas (Can) Disasterrecovery.Com70
86Linnea Koons (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal69
87Bénédicte Herve (Fra)68
88Christina Tamilio (USA) LadiesFirst Racing67
89Suzie Godart (Lux) Fenixs-Petrogradets62
90Helena van Leijen (Ned)60
91Silke Schrattenecker (Aut)60
91Gill Smith (Irl)60
91Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux)60
91Marzena Wasiuk (Pol)60
95Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa)60
96Rie Katayama (Jpn)60
97Veronika Gandžalová (Svk)60
98Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)60
99Sari Puumala (Fin)60
100Sakiko Miyauchi (Jpn)60
101Chika Fukumoto (Jpn)60
102Kimberly Flynn (USA) Grace Law-Trek p/b Vantaggio60
103Eva Colin (Fra)56
104Melissa Bunn (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery52
105Lise Müller (Swi)51
106Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi)48
107Kari Studley (USA) Redline45
108Elena Valentini (Ita)44
109Katrien Thijs (Bel) Edegem Bicycle Club V.Z.W.43
110Mical Dyck (Can) Trek Canada / Terrascape Racing43
111Stephanie Wiedner (Aut)40
111Lisa Millar (Irl)40
111Eva Lechner (Ita)40
111Magdalena Pyrgies (Pol)40
111Fabienne Niederberger (Swi)40
116Mercedes Pacios Pujalo (Spa)40
117Marianna Findrová (Svk)40
118Emmy Thelberg (Swe)40
119Catharine Pendrel (Can)40
120Helja Korhonen (Fin)40
121Birgit Hollmann (Ger)40
122Aurélia Dupont (Fra)33
123Alexa Hüni (Ger) (Ger)32
124Annajean Dallaire (USA) Alderfer Bergen32
125Theresia Kellermayr (Aut)30
125Signe Strandvig (Den)30
125Gesa Bruchmann (Ger)30
125Christine Kovelter (Lux)30
125Olga Wasiuk (Pol)30
125Sabrina Maurer (Swi)30
125Hannah Payton (GBr)30
132Isabel Castro Cal (Spa)30
133Karolina Kalasova (Cze)30
134Karin Aune (Swe)30
135Pia Pensaari (Fin) Team Velo Cycling30
136Sarah Maile (USA) Ventana Mountain Bikes30
137Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze)29
138Jennifer Maxwell (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team p/b Sterke Meiden29
139Waka Takeda (Jpn)28
140Jennifer Sagesser (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team27
141Amanda Carey (USA) Kenda-Felt27
142Rebecca Wellons (USA) Pedro's27
143Stéphanie Vaxillaire-Denuit (Fra)26
144Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi)25
145Sarah Rijkes (Aut)25
145Birgitte Nielsen (Den)25
145Victoria Wilkinson (GBr)25
145Béatrice Godart (Lux)25
145Katarzyna Barczyk (Pol)25
150Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa)25
151Mami Saito (Jpn)25
152Nikola Hlubinková (Cze)25
153Angelica Edvardsson (Swe)25
154Mari Marttinen (Fin)25
155Masami Noma (Jpn)25
156Nicole Hanselmann (Swi)24
157Amanda Sin (USA) 3 Rox Racing24
158Meghan Korol (USA) Bob's Red Mill22
159Genevieve Whitson (NZl)21
160Veronica Alessio (Ita)21
161Linda Sone (USA) Planet Bike21
162Katrina Dowidchuk (USA) Team TBB-Deep Blue21
163Viktoria Zeller (Aut)20
163Anette Damgaard Andersen (Den)20
163Bethany Crumpton (GBr)20
163Jennifer Boltz (Lux)20
163Natalia Mitkowska (Pol)20
168Rosa Maria Bravo Soba (Spa)20
169Lucie Materová (Cze)20
170Lisa Ström (Swe)20
171Lotta Lepistö (Fin)20
172Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita)20
173Nozomi Nakamichi (Jpn)20
174Mary McConneloug (USA) Kenda-Seven-Notubes20
175Deborah Inauen (Swi)20
176Courtney Dimpel (USA) Bike Station Aptos20
177Emily Thurston (USA) Missing Link20
178Perrine Philippe (Fra)19
179Emily Shields (USA) Carolina Masters Cycling19
180Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY1218
181Lana Verberne (Ned)17
182Amélie Morel Petitgirard (Fra) VC Ornans17
183Renata Bucher (Swi)17
184Leigh Hobson (Can) The Hub Race Team17
185Erica Yozell Miller (USA) PAValleys.com17
186Pauline Melaye (Fra)16
187Marne Smiley (USA) Scott/Ollett Coaching16
188Barbara Eglitis (Aut)15
188Hilde Quintens (Bel)15
188Annette Berg (Den)15
188Corinne Hall (GBr)15
188Laura Turpijn (Ned)15
188Dorota Gregorowicz (Pol)15
194Lucia Vazquez Crespo (Spa)15
195Pavlina Marackova (Cze)15
196Anjang Choi (Swe)15
197Emily Batty (Can)15
198Sofia Kansikas (Fin)15
199Anna Barensfeld (USA) LadiesFirst Racing15
200Franziska Ebinger (Swi)14
201Ilenia Lazzaro (Ita)14
202Erin Silliman (USA) ALAN North America Cycling Team14
203Alice Pennington (USA) Team S&M14
204Lenore Pipes (USA) The Wistar Institute13
205Cynthia Huygens (Fra)12
206Kim Eppen (USA)12
207Sophie Matte (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery12
208Desiree Ehrler (Swi)11
209Kerry Barnholt (USA) Scott Ritchey11
210Beate Eysinger (Aut)10
210Amy Roberts (GBr)10
212Ione Mujika Sarasketa (Spa)10
213Noriko Yamaguchi (Jpn)10
214Aneta Hladikova (Cze)10
215Mirella Ehrin (Swe)10
216Hanna Konttinen (Fin)10
217Cara Applegate (USA) Performance Bicycle Racing10
218Nora Schaufuss (Ger)10
219Laura Bietola (Can) 3 Rox Racing10
220Allison Mann (USA) Rock N' Road10
221Fanny Martinet (Swi)9
222Katherine Shields (USA) Carolina Masters Cycling8
223Lisa Curry (USA) GAS/Intrinsik8
224Lisa Heckmann (Ger)8
225Patricia Buerkle (USA) Haymarket / SEAVS8
226Beverly Chaney (USA) Team Roaring Mouse8
227Katrina Baumsteiger (USA) Team Rambuski Law8
228Sandrine Baldassarre (Fra)7
229Agnes Naumann (Ger)7
230Margaret Thompson (USA)6
231Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com6
232Youko Azuma (Jpn)6
233Melanie Guerrin (Fra) VC Ornans6
234Sarah Krzysiak (USA) NYCross.com / CBRC6
235Frances Morrison (USA) Wheelhouse -NCC6
236Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Bicycles6
237Wendy Williams (USA) River City Bicycles6
238Lara Kroepsch (USA) Hudz-Subaru6
239Irma Reinisch (Aut)5
239Helen Grobert (Ger)5
239Ruby Miller (GBr)5
239Roberta Gasparini (Ita)5
239Denise Breu (Swi)5
239Katrien Aerts (Bel)5
245Olatz Odriozola Mujika (Spa)5
246Michaela Istvanova (Cze)5
247Kris Walker (USA) Contender5
248Shannon Mathis (USA)4
249Romy Schneider (Ger)4
249Yuka Mitsui (Jpn)4
251Megan Elliott (USA) Black Mountain Bicycles4
252Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation4
253Julie Kuliecza (USA) ALAN North America Cycling Team4
254Kristine Church (USA) Human Zoom-Pabst Blue Ribbon4
255Petra Zehetner (Aut)3
255Kristien Nelen (Bel)3
255Delia Beddis (GBr)3
258Maroa Calleja (Spa)3
259Michiho Watanuki (Jpn)3
260Andrea Drengubakova (Cze)3
261Judith Pollinger (Ita)2
262Marlene Petit (Fra)2
263Berit Strobl (Ger)2
264Elle Anderson (USA) Strava.com2
265Christiane Knobbe (Ger) 7thgroove/Re:Form Body Clinic2
266Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita)1
267Nicole Lustenberger (Swi)1
268Aline Parsy (Fra)1
269Daniela Fialova (Cze)1
270Allison Snooks (USA) LadiesFirst Racing1
271Kendall Ryan (USA) The Team - Socalcross1
272Sarah Jordan (USA) Bay 101- HRS-Rock Lobster1
273Natalie Stoll (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling1
274Katerine Northcott (USA)1

Elite Women - Nations
1Netherlands2855pts
2United States2143
3France1813
4Czech Republic1804
5Great Britain1554
6Germany1434
7Belgium1376
8Switzerland754
9Canada695
10Italy470
11Denmark416
12Japan308
13Luxembourg245
14Poland231
15Austria227
16Ireland200
17Spain200
18Slovakia200
19Sweden200
20Finland200
21New Zealand21

U23 Men - Nations
1Belgium1141pts
2Netherlands930
3France503
4United States487
5Switzerland458
6Germany418
7Italy390
8Spain270
9Czech Republic252
10Great Britain218
11Canada218
12Poland204
13Denmark197
14Romania130
15Austria85
16Finland65
17Luxembourg51
18Sweden23
19Japan1

Junior Men
1Laurens Sweeck (Belgium)150pts
2Lars Forster (Switzerland)120
3Danny Van Poppel (Netherlands)98
4Yannick Eckmann (Germany)92
5Vojtech Nipl (Czech Republic)80
6Jakub Skala (Czech Republic)77
7Quentin Jauregui (France)66
8Jeff Bahnson (United States)66
9Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spain)62
10Jens Vandekinderen (Belgium)59
11Daniel Peeters (Belgium)57
12Diether Sweeck (Belgium)56
13Stan Godrie (Netherlands)54
14Fabien Doubey (France)52
15Federico Zurlo (Italy)46
16Jonathan Lastra (Spain)43
17Clément Venturini (France)42
18Kévin Bouvard (France)39
19Silvio Herklotz (Germany)38
20Yorben Van Tichelt (Belgium)33
21Tom Schwarmes (Luxembourg)30
21Hugo Robinson (Great Britain)30
21Lukas Zeller (Austria)30
21Magnus Cort Nielsen (Denmark)30
21Matthew Adair (Ireland)30
26Toki Sawada (Japan)30
27Ondrej Glajza (Slovakia)30
28Benjamin Perry (Canada)30
29Ionut-Adrian Sdraila (Romania)30
30Artturi Pensasmaa (Finland)30
31Bjorn Fox (United States)28
32Jaap De Man (Netherlands)27
33Enrico Scapolan (Italy)27
34Michael Vanthourenhout (Belgium)26
35Lorenzo Samparisi (Italy)26
36Tomas Medek (Czech Republic)24
37Fabian Lienhard (Switzerland)24
38Karl Hoppner (Canada)24
39Marcos Altur (Spain)23
40Abel Garcia (Spain)23
41Richard Sackl (Austria)20
41Grant Ferguson (Great Britain)20
41Sven Fritsch (Luxembourg)20
41Emil Arvid Olsen (Denmark)20
41Robert Scanlon (Ireland)20
46Michimasa Nakai (Japan)20
47Viliam Bodis (Slovakia)20
48Bogdan Vlad (Romania)20
49Juho Hänninen (Finland)20
50Andrew Dillman (United States)20
51Loic Doubey (France)19
52Douwe Verberne (Netherlands)19
53Riccardo Redaelli (Italy)19
54Sam O'keefe (United States)19
55Cypress Gorry (United States)18
56José María Cristóbal (Spain)17
57Ralph Gleis (Luxembourg)15
57Julian Lehmann (Germany)15
57Dominic Zumstein (Switzerland)15
57Christoph Mick (Austria)15
57Luke Grivell-Mellor (Great Britain)15
57Jack Wilson (Ireland)15
57Nikolaj Rud Østergaard (Denmark)15
64Hiroki Ono (Japan)15
65Tomáš Žucha (Slovakia)15
66Felix Coté Bouvette (Canada)15
67Stefan Buzas (Romania)15
68Vili Leppänen (Finland)15
69Toon Aerts (Belgium)14
70Twan Brusselman (Netherlands)13
71Dylan Page (Switzerland)12
71Koen Weijers (Netherlands)12
71Jan Dieteren (Germany)12
71Jimmy Reinert (Luxembourg)12
71Joseph Moses (Great Britain)12
71Patrick Jäger (Austria)12
71Alexander Engels Ryming (Denmark)12
71Cormac Clarke (Ireland)12
79Yudai Hinobayashi (Japan)12
80Juraj Lajcha (Slovakia)12
80Tomas Bohata (Czech Republic)12
82Yohan Patry (Canada)12
83Max Puttonen (Finland)12
84Anthonin Didier (France)12
85Gunnar Bergey (United States)12
86Maxim Panis (Belgium)12
87Andrea Sottocornola (Italy)11
88Romain Seigle (France)10
89Marco Mathis (Germany)10
89Andri Frischknecht (Switzerland)10
89Stewart Ballentine (Ireland)10
89Philipp Heigl (Austria)10
89Alistair Slater (Great Britain)10
89Yannick Rausch (Luxembourg)10
95Shin Chochi (Japan)10
96Róbert Málik (Slovakia)10
96Tomas Svoboda (Czech Republic)10
98Tommy Beaulieu (Canada)10
99Cristian Losonczi (Romania)10
100Jorn Claes (Belgium)9
101Saul Lopez (Spain)9
102Adriano Lenti (Italy)8
102Erik Kramer (Netherlands)8
102Yannick Gruner (Germany)8
102Nicolas Rigaud (France)8
102Lukas Spengler (Switzerland)8
102Rubén Pacios (Spain)8
102Gregor Mühlberger (Austria)8
102Sam Lowe (Great Britain)8
102Christophe Braun (Luxembourg)8
111Yuya Ushiro (Japan)8
112Martin Smykal (Slovakia)8
112Ondrej Louvar (Czech Republic)8
114Patrick Martin (Canada)8
115Istvan Terebesi (Romania)8
116Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spain)8
117Zane Godby (United States)8
118Wout Van Aert (Belgium)7
119Jeroen Meijers (Netherlands)7
120Johannes Cords (Germany)6
120Pascal Lehmann (Switzerland)6
120Pierre Lux (Luxembourg)6
120Taylor Johnstone (Great Britain)6
120Giuseppe Quarato (Italy)6
120Dominik Gratzer (Austria)6
120Peio Olaberria (Spain)6
127Hayato Nishio (Japan)6
128Šimon Mateju (Czech Republic)6
128Alex Howard (United States)6
128Dominik Zatko (Slovakia)6
131Bretton Matthews (Canada)6
132Alexandru Buduroi (Romania)6
133Daan Soete (Belgium)6
134Steffen Müller (Germany)4
134Valentin Berset (Switzerland)4
134Tommaso Caneva (Italy)4
134Pjotr Van Beek (Netherlands)4
134Justin Mottier (France)4
134Tom Armstrong (Great Britain)4
134Kevin Galun (Austria)4
134Eric Thill (Luxembourg)4
142Lorenzo Pepermans (Belgium)4
143Ryo Yamakawa (Japan)4
144Petr Hampl (Czech Republic)4
144Tobin Ortenblad (United States)4
144Richard Gross (Slovakia)4
147Eric Reinert (Canada)4
148Andrei Henter (Romania)4
149Nicolas Mertz (Belgium)4
150Damien Roz (France)4
151Matthias Van De Velde (Belgium)4
152Jaime Llorens (Spain)4
153Domenico Capetti (Italy)2
153Andrea Leoni (Luxembourg)2
153Jack Clarkson (Great Britain)2
153Tim Ariesen (Netherlands)2
153Christian Burnier (Switzerland)2
153Anthony Turgis (France)2
153Felix Drumm (Germany)2
153Dominik Hager (Austria)2
153Gonzalo Andrés (Spain)2
162Yuki Nakano (Japan)2
163Stanislav Šefcík (Slovakia)2
163Jan Brezna (Czech Republic)2
165Jason Massicotte (Canada)2
166Mihai Mariciuc (Romania)2
167Jose Manuel Ribera (Spain)2
168Francesco Pedante (Italy)2
169Niels Van Den Driessche (Belgium)2
170Daan Hoeyberghs (Belgium)2
171Joseph Fox (Great Britain)1
171Johannes Siemermann (Germany)1
171Roland Thalmann (Switzerland)1
171Pol Flesch (Luxembourg)1
171Patrick Raseti (Italy)1
171Victor Koretzky (France)1
177Ryosuke Tanaka (Japan)1
178Jirí Rehák (Czech Republic)1
178Kolben Preble (United States)1
180Benjamin Chartrand (Canada)1
181Lucian Oprea (Romania)1
182Massimo Morabito (Italy)1
183Antoine Geyer (France)1

Junior Men - Nations
1Belgium266pts
2Czech Republic181
3Netherlands179
4France160
5Switzerland159
6Germany145
7Spain128
8United States114
9Italy99
10Canada69
11Luxembourg65
11Austria65
11Great Britain65
11Denmark65
11Ireland65
16Japan65
17Slovakia65
18Romania65
19Finland65