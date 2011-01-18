Albert, Compton remain atop UCI 'cross standings
Belgian men dominate nation rankings
Belgian champion Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) and US champion Katie Compton remain atop the UCI 'cross rankings, released today. Since the previous ranking from one week ago, the major event on the calendar was the penultimate round of the World Cup held in Pont-Château, France.
In the men's standings, Albert, also the World Cup leader, extended his lead slightly over compatriot Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) due to his second place finish in Pont-Château. Nys, third in the French World Cup round, remains in second overall on the UCI rankings with 1,540 points, 163 down on Albert.
Kevin Pauwels (Telenet-Fidea), who won his first World Cup of the season in Pont-Château, moves up one position into third. Pauwels' teammate, world champion Zdenek Stybar, skipped the World Cup race and dropped from third to fourth in the standings.
Frenchman Francis Mourey (FDJ), 14th in the Pont-Château, remains in fifth overall with 1,054 points.
Despite not racing since the Heusden-Zolder round of the World Cup on December 26, Katie Compton's 1,210 points were enough to keep the US champion on top of the women's standings. Dutchwoman Sanne van Paassen (BrainWash), winner of the World Cup in Pont-Château, remains in second place overall, but reduced Compton's lead to 70 points. Van Paassen, however, took over the World Cup lead from Compton and will likely clinch that series in Hoogerheide, The Netherlands on January 23.
Daphny van den Brand (ZZPR.nl) remains in third overall, 245 points behind Compton, while British champion Helen Wyman moved up one position to fourth, 137 points behind Van den Brand.
Belgian champion Sanne Cant (BKCP-Powerplus) rounds out the top five with 821 points.
Belgian champion and World Cup leader Laurens Sweeck remains in control of the junior men's standings with 150 points. Swiss and European junior champion Lars Forster holds second, 30 points down, while Dutchman Danny Van Poppel moves into third place with 98 points.
It comes as no surprise that Belgium is dominating the elite men's nation standings, calculated by totaling the points of the top three men per country. With Belgium's Niels Albert, Sven Nys and Kevin Pauwels ranked first through third overall, Belgium leads the classification with 4,618 points. France is a distant second with 2,218 points, while the Czech Republic lies in third, 214 points down on France.
The Netherlands remains atop the elite women's nation standings with 2,855 points. The United States holds second overall, trailing by 712 points, while France rounds out the top three with 1,813 points.
|1
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|1703
|pts
|2
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|1540
|3
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|1375
|4
|Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|1190
|5
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|1054
|6
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team
|1015
|7
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|864
|8
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|843
|9
|Christian Heule (Swi) Champion System LBS
|724
|10
|Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team
|720
|11
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|653
|12
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com
|636
|13
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|630
|14
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ
|623
|15
|Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com
|614
|16
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|596
|17
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team
|591
|18
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 93
|541
|19
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|516
|20
|James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com
|467
|21
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|466
|22
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|457
|23
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
|447
|24
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP-Powerplus
|440
|25
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Kona
|438
|26
|Radomir Simunek Jr. (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
|435
|27
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|416
|28
|Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
|413
|29
|Eddy van Ijzendoorn (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
|412
|30
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized
|401
|31
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|395
|32
|Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
|379
|33
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|367
|34
|Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa)
|362
|35
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|359
|36
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team
|358
|37
|Vladimír Kyzivát (Cze) Johnson Controls Aš Mb
|344
|38
|Jonathan Page (USA)
|338
|39
|Marco Bianco (Ita)
|337
|40
|Ondrej Bambula (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor
|322
|41
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|313
|42
|Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)
|307
|43
|John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|306
|44
|Isaac Suarez Fernandez (Spa)
|302
|45
|David Kášek (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor
|292
|46
|Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
|290
|47
|Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|283
|48
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) Buergi
|280
|49
|Johannes Sickmüller (Ger) Stevens Racing Team
|275
|50
|Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha Focus
|273
|51
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|259
|52
|Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned)
|242
|53
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|240
|54
|Paul Oldham (GBr) Hope Factory Racing
|240
|55
|Elia Silvestri (Ita) Guerciotti
|239
|56
|Valentin Scherz (Swi) Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution Wheelworks
|230
|57
|Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
|226
|58
|Derrick St John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussure-Ogilvy
|221
|59
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|211
|60
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Hudz-Subaru
|210
|61
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb-Revor
|208
|62
|Joachim Parbo (Den) Kch Leopard Cycles
|199
|63
|Jody Crawforth (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Scott/GSI
|190
|64
|Fabio Ursi (Ita) Buergi
|189
|65
|Marcel Meisen (Ger)
|186
|66
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Garmin/Team Holowesko Partners
|181
|67
|Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|177
|68
|Mitchell Huenders (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|174
|69
|Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team
|173
|70
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing
|172
|71
|Keiichi Tsujiura (Jpn)
|172
|72
|Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart
|170
|73
|Barry Wicks (USA) Kona
|167
|74
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi)
|165
|75
|Luke Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|165
|76
|Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott
|160
|77
|Tristan Schouten (USA) cyclocrossracing.com/Blue/Rolf
|158
|78
|Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder
|157
|79
|Jesse Anthony (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|150
|80
|Ole Quast (Ger) Stevens Racing Team
|146
|81
|Laurent Colombatto (Fra) AC Bisontine
|146
|82
|Luca Damiani (Ita) El Gato CX
|142
|83
|Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha Focus
|141
|84
|Kenneth Hansen (Den)
|137
|85
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team
|131
|86
|Sacha Weber (Ger) Stevens Racing Team
|131
|87
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|129
|88
|Milan Barenyi (Svk)
|120
|89
|Matteo Trentin (Ita)
|118
|90
|Daniel Ruiz Echeandia (Spa)
|115
|91
|Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Rendement Hypo Cycling Team
|115
|92
|Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain-Shimano-Giro
|114
|93
|Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia-Felt
|113
|94
|Evan McNeely (Can) EMD Serono / Specialized
|112
|95
|Tom van den Bosch (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team
|112
|96
|Romain Villa (Fra)
|111
|97
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux)
|110
|98
|Craig Richey (Can) Cyclocrossracing.Com p/b Blue
|109
|99
|Luke Gray (GBr)
|108
|100
|Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|107
|101
|Jirí Polnický (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
|107
|102
|Dylan McNicholas (USA) Pedro's
|106
|103
|Mik Garrigan (Can)
|105
|104
|Marek Konwa (Pol)
|104
|105
|Florian Le Corré (Fra) Flers Cyclisme 61
|104
|106
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|102
|107
|Robin Seymour (Irl)
|101
|108
|Peter Presslauer (Aut)
|100
|109
|Jon Ander Insausti (Spa)
|100
|110
|Emil Lindgren (Swe)
|100
|111
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom)
|100
|112
|Kimmo Kananen (Fin)
|100
|113
|Liam Killeen (GBr)
|99
|114
|Ryan Knapp (USA) BikeReg.com
|98
|115
|Karel Hník (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|96
|116
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze)
|95
|117
|Yu Takenouchi (Jpn)
|93
|118
|Nicholas Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|93
|119
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi)
|92
|120
|Kenneth van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept
|92
|121
|Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|90
|122
|Tommy Nielsen (Den)
|88
|123
|Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott
|87
|124
|Michael Schweizer (Ger)
|20
|125
|Václav Metlicka (Svk) Johnson Controls Aš Mb
|83
|126
|Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Racing
|83
|127
|Micki van Empel (Ned) ZZPR.nl
|80
|128
|Mauro Gonzalez Fontan (Spa)
|79
|129
|Jérome Chevallier (Fra) AC Bisontine
|78
|130
|Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block
|76
|131
|Mark Lalonde (USA) Cal Giant-Specialized
|75
|132
|Gusty Bausch (Lux)
|75
|133
|Melvin Rulliere (Fra)
|75
|134
|Adam Mcgrath (USA) Feedback Sports-Van Dessel
|73
|135
|Erlantz Uriarte Okamika (Spa)
|71
|136
|Unai Yus Kerejeta (Spa)
|71
|137
|David Fletcher (GBr)
|70
|138
|Nicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|70
|139
|Camille Thominet (Fra) CCVSA (Fra)
|69
|140
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team
|68
|141
|Irwin Gras (Fra) CC Etupes
|67
|142
|Guillaume Perrot (Fra)
|67
|143
|Rene Birkenfeld (Ger) Harvesterhude Rv
|67
|144
|Marco Ponta (Ita)
|67
|145
|Jared Stafford (Can) Bikesports Racing
|66
|146
|Théo Dumanchin (Fra) AC Bisontine
|63
|147
|Wilant van Gils (Ned) CX Nederland
|60
|148
|Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)
|60
|148
|Evan Ryan (Irl)
|60
|148
|Kamil Gradek (Pol)
|60
|148
|José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa)
|60
|152
|Jens Westergren (Swe)
|60
|153
|George-Daniel Anghelache (Rom)
|60
|154
|Pasi Willman (Fin)
|60
|155
|Sid Taberlay (Aus) Sho-Air/Specialized
|60
|156
|Carlos Hernandez Garcia (Spa)
|59
|157
|Michiel van der Heijden (Ned)
|58
|158
|Simon Zahner (Swi)
|58
|159
|Nicholas Craig (GBr) Team Scott UK
|58
|160
|David Lozano Riba (Spa)
|55
|161
|David Juarez Alday (Spa)
|55
|162
|Hikaru Kosaka (Jpn)
|55
|163
|Atsushi Maruyama (Jpn)
|55
|164
|Masanori Kosaka (Jpn)
|55
|165
|Magnus Darvell (Swe)
|54
|166
|David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|54
|167
|Jake Wells (USA) Hudz-Subaru
|54
|168
|Bart Verschueren (Bel) Champion System LBS Team
|54
|169
|Eric Thompson (USA) Maplelag Resort/ Paramount Sports
|52
|170
|Anthony Grand (Swi) Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution Wheelworks
|51
|171
|René Lang (Swi)
|50
|172
|Andrew Watson (Can) Norco Factory Team
|50
|173
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|49
|174
|Alec Donahue (USA) Wheelhouse-NCC
|49
|175
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze)
|49
|176
|Joshua Dillon (USA) Richard Sachs-RGM Watches-Radix
|49
|177
|Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea
|48
|178
|Philip Wong (USA) Seaside Cycle - Antero Resources
|48
|179
|Robert Glajza (Svk) BKP
|47
|180
|Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|47
|181
|Christian Favata (USA) Favata's Tablerock Tours and Bikes
|47
|182
|Max Walsleben (Ger)
|46
|182
|Oscar Boente (Spa)
|46
|184
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|46
|185
|Tomáš Paprstka (Cze) Scott Cycling Team Kolín
|45
|186
|Jiri Friedl (Cze)
|45
|187
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP-Powerplus
|45
|188
|Théo Vimpere (Fra)
|44
|189
|Oscar Vazquez Crespo (Spa)
|44
|190
|Stef Boden (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|44
|191
|Weston Schempf (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|44
|192
|Sean Babcock (USA) Kona
|43
|193
|Jose Antonio Diez Arriola (Spa)
|43
|194
|Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|42
|195
|Kris Lapere (Bel) Mez Team
|42
|196
|Andreas Moser (Swi)
|40
|197
|Billy Joe Whenman (GBr)
|40
|197
|Hannes Genze (Ger)
|40
|197
|Conor Campbell (Irl)
|40
|197
|Pascal Triebel (Lux)
|40
|197
|Andrzej Kaiser (Pol)
|40
|197
|Andrzej Bartkiewicz (Pol)
|40
|197
|Michael Winterberg (Swi)
|40
|197
|Roland Mörx (Aut) Arbö Radsport Kiesl
|40
|205
|Freddie Guilloux (Fra)
|40
|206
|Fredrik Edin (Swe)
|40
|207
|Garrett Mcleod (Can)
|40
|208
|Stefan Morcov (Rom)
|40
|209
|Samuel Halme (Fin)
|40
|210
|Bryan Fawley (USA) Park Place Dealerships
|40
|211
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita)
|40
|212
|Romain Lejeune (Fra) UV Aube
|38
|213
|Jan Nesvadba (Cze) KC Kooperativa Sg Jablonec N.N
|38
|214
|David Menut (Fra)
|38
|215
|Michael Boroš (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor
|37
|216
|Ludovic Renard (Fra) Oceane Cycle Poitevin
|36
|217
|Rob Jebb (GBr) Wheelbase.co.uk/Cannondale
|36
|218
|Jeremy Ferguson (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|35
|219
|Steven de Decker (Bel) Flemisch Cycling Projects
|35
|220
|Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa)
|34
|221
|Luca Braidot (Ita)
|33
|222
|Twan van den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl
|33
|223
|Justin Spinelli (USA) Richard Sachs-RGM Watches-Radix
|33
|224
|Guillaume Nelessen (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|33
|225
|Lukas Winterberg (Swi)
|32
|226
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
|32
|227
|Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart
|31
|228
|Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banská Bystrica
|31
|229
|Pit Schlechter (Lux)
|31
|230
|Jonas Schau Guddal (Den)
|30
|231
|Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team
|30
|232
|Karl Heinz Gollinger (Aut)
|30
|232
|Jonas Pedersen (Den)
|30
|232
|Sean A Tuathail (Irl)
|30
|232
|Marek Galinski (Pol)
|30
|232
|Piotr Brzozka (Pol)
|30
|232
|Lukas Müller (Swi)
|30
|232
|Tom Payton (GBr) Cult Racing
|30
|239
|Zachary Hughes (Can) The Hub Race Team
|30
|240
|Gustav Mircea (Rom)
|30
|241
|Tommi Tuikka (Fin)
|30
|242
|Stuart Bowers (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Scott/GSI
|30
|243
|Kevin Cant (Bel) Van Goethem Prorace Cycling Team
|30
|244
|Thomas Paccagnella (Ita)
|30
|245
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra)
|29
|246
|Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)
|29
|247
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Velosport Valenta Scott Team
|29
|248
|Geert van der Horst (Ned)
|27
|249
|Manny Goguen (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott
|27
|250
|Kenny Geluykens (Bel) Scott Cycling Team
|27
|251
|Thibault Taboury (Fra)
|25
|252
|Daniel Geismayr (Aut)
|25
|252
|Benjamin Wittrup Justesen (Den)
|25
|252
|Steven James (GBr)
|25
|252
|Alan Cody (Irl)
|25
|252
|Claude Wolter (Lux)
|25
|252
|Wojciech Herba (Pol)
|25
|252
|Slawomir Pituch (Pol)
|25
|252
|Dario Stauble (Swi)
|25
|260
|Miguel Fillaut (Fra)
|25
|260
|Fabian Danner (Ger)
|25
|260
|Fernando San Emeterio Gandiaga (Spa)
|25
|263
|Stefan Gajdosik (Svk)
|25
|263
|Chris Hurst (USA)
|25
|265
|Hakan Löfström (Swe)
|25
|266
|Evan Guthrie (Can)
|25
|267
|Bogdan Tiganescu (Rom)
|25
|268
|Ilari Kahila (Fin)
|25
|269
|Ryan Iddings (USA) Redline
|24
|270
|Matthias Bossuyt (Bel)
|24
|271
|Jeremy Grimal (Fra)
|23
|272
|Thomas Lemaitre (Fra)
|23
|273
|Julien Pion (Fra)
|22
|274
|Antonio Suarez Fernandez (Spa)
|22
|275
|Xabier Garcia Irazola (Spa)
|22
|276
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic
|22
|277
|Corné van Kessel (Ned)
|22
|278
|Diego Martínez (Spa)
|21
|279
|Tyler Wren (USA) Boo Bicycles
|21
|280
|Alessandro Gambino (Ita) GT Brondello Team
|21
|281
|Bernd Tauderer (Aut)
|20
|281
|Steven Allen (GBr)
|20
|281
|Marcus Kaufmann (Ger)
|20
|281
|Myles Mccorry (Irl)
|20
|281
|Tom Flammang (Lux)
|20
|281
|Lukasz Milewski (Pol)
|20
|281
|Mateusz Tylek (Pol)
|20
|281
|Eric Brungger (Swi)
|20
|289
|Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger)
|20
|290
|Seigo Yamamoto (Jpn)
|20
|291
|Matej Vysna (Svk)
|20
|291
|Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|20
|293
|Mikael Salomonsson (Swe)
|20
|294
|Tyler Trace (Can) Trek Red Truck
|20
|294
|Conor O'Brien (Can) EMD Serono Specialized
|20
|296
|Lucian Logigan (Rom)
|20
|297
|Mika Vilen (Fin)
|20
|298
|Nathan Chown (Can) Handlebars Cycle Company
|20
|299
|Alex Candelario (USA) World Bicycle Relief
|20
|300
|Daniel Guerrero (Spa)
|20
|301
|Jonathan Baker (USA) Hudz-Subaru
|20
|302
|Cory Burns (USA) Full Moon Vista
|20
|303
|Peter Bradshaw (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy
|20
|304
|Radek Polnicky (Cze)
|20
|305
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra)
|20
|306
|Yves Corminboeuf (Swi)
|19
|307
|Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing
|19
|308
|Shinya Ikemoto (Jpn)
|19
|309
|Matthias Rupp (Swi)
|18
|310
|David Derepas (Fra) UVC Aube
|18
|311
|Jared Nieters (USA) Haymarket Bicycles-SEAVS
|18
|312
|Alexandre Billon (Fra)
|18
|313
|Sean De Bie (Bel)
|17
|314
|Jonathan Sundt (USA) El Gato CX
|17
|315
|Scott Frederick (USA) Inland Construction
|17
|316
|Sascha Wagner (Ger)
|16
|317
|Ryan Dewald (USA) Haymarket Bicycles-SEAVS
|16
|318
|Aurelien Gizzi (Fra)
|16
|319
|Paul Voss (Ger)
|15
|320
|Roy Van Heeswijk (Ned) ZZPR.nl
|15
|321
|Peter Krebs (Aut)
|15
|321
|Allan Juul (Den)
|15
|321
|Colm Ahern (Irl)
|15
|321
|Alex Kirsch (Lux)
|15
|321
|Pawel Pac (Pol)
|15
|321
|Piotr Tylek (Pol)
|15
|321
|Peter Frei (Swi)
|15
|321
|Robert Watson (GBr) Paul Milnes RT/Bradford Olympic
|15
|329
|Jannick Geisler (Ger)
|15
|329
|Jon Gomez Elorriaga (Spa)
|15
|331
|Lukáš Batora (Svk)
|15
|332
|Jesper Dahlström (Swe)
|15
|333
|Mackenzie Carson (Can)
|15
|334
|Nicolae Juganaru Razvan (Rom)
|15
|335
|Jaakko Sorvisto (Fin)
|15
|336
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|15
|337
|Santiago Armero Sanchez (Spa)
|15
|338
|Lee Williams (GBr)
|15
|339
|Ismael Felix Barba (Spa)
|14
|340
|Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace
|13
|341
|Jan Verstraeten (Bel) KDL-Trans
|13
|342
|Mitchell Hoke (USA) Clif Bar Development Team
|12
|343
|Mike Sherer (USA) The Pony Shop
|12
|344
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) Wheelhouse / NCC
|12
|345
|Filip Eberl (Cze) Scott Cycling Team Kolín
|12
|346
|Mathias Flückiger (Swi)
|12
|347
|Julien Roussel (Fra) VC Rouen
|12
|348
|Tom Last (GBr)
|11
|349
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) ZZPR.nl
|11
|350
|Lewis Craven (GBr)
|11
|351
|Jun Otsuka (Jpn)
|11
|352
|Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|11
|353
|Mark Batty (Can) Spidertech Powered By Planet Energy
|11
|354
|Milan Spešný (Cze) S&H Superior Mtb Team
|11
|355
|Matej Lasák (Cze) Max Cursor
|11
|356
|Alberto Candelas Caballero (Spa)
|10
|357
|Michael Knopf (Aut)
|10
|357
|Torben Ternstrøm (Den)
|10
|357
|Perry Bowater (GBr)
|10
|357
|Rodger Aiken (Irl)
|10
|357
|Jérôme Junker (Lux)
|10
|357
|Bartosz Pilis (Pol)
|10
|357
|Wojciech Szczotka (Pol)
|10
|364
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Heizomat
|10
|365
|Goroh Kakei (Jpn)
|10
|366
|Dalibor Grebeci (Svk)
|10
|366
|Bradford Perley (USA) Maplelag Resort/ Paramount Sports
|10
|368
|Mattias Wengelin (Swe)
|10
|369
|Jeremy Martin (Can)
|10
|370
|Sandor Szilagyi (Rom)
|10
|371
|Marko Leppämäki (Fin)
|10
|372
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel)
|10
|373
|Kristof Cop (Bel) APB Cycling Team
|10
|374
|Jan Škarnitzl (Cze) Dimp - Giant Team
|10
|375
|Joe Dombroski (USA)
|10
|376
|Steve Fisher (USA) Rad Racing Nw-Hagens Berman Llp
|9
|377
|Brady Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar
|8
|378
|Kenta Gallagher (GBr)
|8
|379
|Davy Commeyne (Bel)
|8
|380
|Stijn Huys (Bel)
|8
|381
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn)
|8
|382
|Kevin Noiles (Can) La Bicicletta Pro Shop
|8
|383
|Wayne Bray (USA) MVP Health Care
|8
|384
|Scott Chapin (USA) Bay101-Hrs-Rock Lobster
|8
|385
|Osmond Bakker (Can) La Bicicletta Elite Team
|8
|386
|Dan Chabanov (USA) NYCross.com / CBRC
|8
|387
|Bryan Falaschi (Ita) Guerciotti
|7
|388
|Moritz Milatz (Ger)
|7
|389
|Dave De Cleyn (Bel) AVB Cycling Team
|6
|390
|Erik Box (Can) Cycles Devinci
|6
|391
|Dave Collins (GBr) Hope Factory Racing
|6
|392
|Arnaud Van Den Abeele (Bel)
|6
|393
|Dan Staffo (USA) Handlebars Cycle Company
|6
|394
|Paul Herman (Fra)
|6
|395
|Jorge Cantalicio Calero (Spa)
|5
|396
|Daniele Mensi (Ita)
|5
|397
|Gerald Hauer (Aut)
|5
|397
|Kim Petersen (Den)
|5
|397
|Helmut Trettwer (Ger)
|5
|397
|Grey May (Irl)
|5
|397
|Lex Reichling (Lux)
|5
|397
|Piotr Antkowiak (Pol)
|5
|397
|Wieslaw Rowicki (Pol)
|5
|397
|Matthias Stirnemann (Swi)
|5
|397
|Lee Westwood (GBr)
|5
|406
|Etienne Briard (Fra)
|5
|406
|Barry Hayes (Ger)
|5
|406
|Josep Nadal Magrinya (Spa)
|5
|409
|Michal Lajcha (Svk)
|5
|409
|Eric Emsky (USA) Cyclocrossracing.Com p/b Blue
|5
|411
|Christian Bertilsson (Swe)
|5
|412
|Mitchell Bailey (Can)
|5
|412
|Adam Morka (Can) Trek Canada
|5
|414
|Florin Benghea (Rom)
|5
|415
|Sami Eloluoto (Fin)
|5
|416
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) VC Franches-Montagnes
|5
|417
|Angelo De Clercq (Bel)
|5
|418
|Niels Wubben (Ned)
|5
|419
|Daniele Braidot (Ita)
|4
|420
|Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Focus Bikes
|4
|421
|Matthew Pacocha (USA) Hudz-Subaru
|4
|422
|Tim Baldwin (GBr) Paul Milnes/Bradford Olympic RC
|4
|423
|Roman Sedlmeier (Ger)
|4
|423
|Brian Sheedy (USA) Lees-McRae College/Hampton Trails
|4
|425
|Stanislav Bambula (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor
|4
|426
|Asier Arregui Dominguez (Spa)
|4
|427
|Greg Wittwer (USA) ALAN North America Cycling Team
|4
|428
|Stefan Herr (Aut)
|3
|428
|Jesper Thomsen (Den)
|3
|428
|David Nichols (GBr)
|3
|428
|Rupert Palmberger (Ger)
|3
|428
|Jason Henry (Irl)
|3
|428
|Benn Würth (Lux)
|3
|428
|Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol)
|3
|428
|Pawel Wojczal (Pol)
|3
|428
|Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa)
|3
|428
|Darren Barclay (GBr) Arctic - Premier RT
|3
|428
|Nils van Kooij (Ned)
|3
|439
|Élie Regost (Fra)
|3
|439
|Felix Euteneuer (Ger)
|3
|439
|Francesc Guerra (Spa)
|3
|442
|Shintarou Nakama (Jpn)
|3
|443
|Bystrík Grolmus (Svk)
|3
|444
|Martin Eriksson (Swe)
|3
|445
|Andrew L'esperance (Can)
|3
|445
|Kevin Calhoun (Can)
|3
|447
|Per-Gustav Wickström (Fin)
|3
|448
|Shawn Milne (USA) Antero Resources - Seaside Cycle
|3
|449
|Ivo Plevák (Cze) Max Cursor
|3
|450
|Derek Hardinge (Can) Lapdogs Cycling Club
|3
|451
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|3
|452
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|2
|453
|Jordi Rene (Spa)
|2
|454
|Gianni Denolf (Bel) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
|2
|455
|Masashi Matsui (Jpn)
|2
|456
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|2
|457
|Bjorn Rondelez (Bel) Lingier Versluys Team
|2
|458
|Kevin Sweeney (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
|2
|459
|Brian Wilichoski (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|2
|460
|Jake Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|2
|461
|Pierre Garson (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|462
|Fabio Alfonso Todaro (Ita)
|2
|463
|Nico Brüngger (Swi)
|1
|464
|Anthony Clark (USA) nebikeconsulting.com
|1
|465
|Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|1
|466
|Keisuke Kimura (Jpn)
|1
|466
|Will Black (USA) Moots
|1
|468
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|1
|469
|Adrian Lansley (GBr) Pedalon.co.uk
|1
|469
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|1
|471
|Daniel Booth (GBr) Cult Racing
|1
|472
|Joshua Snead (USA) Bay 101-HRS-Rock Lobster
|1
|473
|Bretislav Rohel (Cze) Forman Cycling Team
|1
|474
|Cary Fridrich (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy
|1
|475
|David Wilcox (USA) Pedro's Grassroots Cycling Club
|1
|476
|Matthew O'Keefe (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|1
|477
|Bobby Lea (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|1
|478
|Tim Merlier (Bel)
|1
|479
|Emilien Barben (Swi)
|1
|1
|Belgium
|4618
|pts
|2
|France
|2218
|3
|Czech Republic
|2004
|4
|Netherlands
|1724
|5
|United States
|1717
|6
|Switzerland
|1470
|7
|Germany
|1385
|8
|Italy
|1016
|9
|Spain
|971
|10
|Great Britain
|720
|11
|Poland
|664
|12
|Canada
|546
|13
|Slovakia
|443
|14
|Denmark
|424
|15
|Japan
|320
|16
|Luxembourg
|225
|17
|Sweden
|214
|18
|Ireland
|201
|19
|Austria
|200
|20
|Romania
|200
|21
|Finland
|200
|22
|Australia
|60
|1
|Katherine Compton (USA)
|1210
|pts
|2
|Sanne van Paassen (Ned) BrainWash
|1140
|3
|Daphny van den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl
|965
|4
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona
|828
|5
|Sanne Cant (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|821
|6
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Stevens Racing Team
|820
|7
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|790
|8
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) APB Cycling Team
|777
|9
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|750
|10
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra)
|727
|11
|Caroline Mani (Fra)
|598
|12
|Sophie de Boer (Ned) ZZPR.nl
|554
|13
|Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|547
|14
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
|495
|15
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)
|488
|16
|Susan Butler (USA) Hudz-Subaru
|438
|17
|Nikki Harris (GBr) APB Cycling Team
|424
|18
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|385
|19
|Sabrina Schweizer (Ger)
|383
|20
|Linda van Rijen (Ned)
|378
|21
|Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|377
|22
|Natasha Elliott (Can) Garneau Club Chaussure-Ogilvy
|349
|23
|Arenda Grimberg (Ned)
|344
|24
|Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|343
|25
|Sally Annis (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
|333
|26
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) BrainWash
|332
|27
|Gabriella Day (GBr) The ChainStay-RENNER
|302
|28
|Amy Dombroski (USA)
|285
|29
|Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team
|278
|30
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel)
|277
|31
|Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|268
|32
|Deidre Winfield (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
|255
|33
|Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)
|237
|34
|Martina Zwick (Ger)
|231
|35
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|223
|36
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)
|220
|37
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) ZZPR.nl
|217
|38
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) Central Pro Team
|212
|39
|Wendy Simms (Can) Ridley-FSA
|209
|40
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
|193
|41
|Daniela Bresciani (Ita)
|190
|42
|Ayako Toyooka (Jpn)
|188
|43
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)
|183
|44
|Nikoline Hansen (Den)
|171
|45
|Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (USA) Crossresults.Com-Pedalpowercoaching.com
|166
|46
|Nicole Duke (USA) Hudz-Subaru
|160
|47
|Katrin Leumann (Swi)
|156
|48
|Nicole De Bie - Leyten (Bel) APB Cycling Team
|154
|49
|Katherine Sherwin (USA) Hudz-Subaru
|153
|50
|Gertie Willems (Bel)
|151
|51
|Kristin Gavin (USA) Team CF
|147
|52
|Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|145
|53
|Devon Haskell (USA) Bike Station Aptos
|145
|54
|Vania Rossi (Ita)
|142
|55
|Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned)
|138
|56
|Francesca Cucciniello (Ita) Guerciotti
|138
|57
|Katy Curtis (Can) CMC/Bow Cycle
|137
|58
|Dorota Warczyk (Pol)
|131
|59
|Amanda Miller (USA) Hudz-Subaru
|129
|60
|Crystal Anthony (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|129
|61
|Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda
|129
|62
|Elke Riedl (Aut)
|127
|63
|Ann D'Ambruoso (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|125
|64
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - GSD Gestion
|123
|65
|Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|123
|66
|Carolyn Popovic (USA) PAValleys.com
|120
|67
|Nikki Thiemann (USA) Team CF
|119
|68
|Nicoletta Bresciani (Ita)
|117
|69
|Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
|107
|70
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com
|104
|71
|Annika Langvad (Den)
|100
|71
|Ciara Mcmanus (Irl)
|100
|73
|Aida Nuno Palacio (Spa)
|100
|74
|Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk)
|100
|75
|Kajsa Snihs (Swe)
|100
|76
|Anna Lindström (Fin)
|100
|77
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Silverbull Central Wheel
|97
|78
|Stefania Vecchio (Ita) Guerciotti
|92
|79
|Barbara Howe (USA) Ibis And The Danger Twins
|91
|80
|Jana Kyptova (Cze)
|87
|81
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|83
|82
|Camille Darcel (Fra)
|78
|83
|Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus
|76
|84
|Nathalie Nijns (Bel)
|71
|85
|Vicki Thomas (Can) Disasterrecovery.Com
|70
|86
|Linnea Koons (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|69
|87
|Bénédicte Herve (Fra)
|68
|88
|Christina Tamilio (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|67
|89
|Suzie Godart (Lux) Fenixs-Petrogradets
|62
|90
|Helena van Leijen (Ned)
|60
|91
|Silke Schrattenecker (Aut)
|60
|91
|Gill Smith (Irl)
|60
|91
|Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux)
|60
|91
|Marzena Wasiuk (Pol)
|60
|95
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa)
|60
|96
|Rie Katayama (Jpn)
|60
|97
|Veronika Gandžalová (Svk)
|60
|98
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)
|60
|99
|Sari Puumala (Fin)
|60
|100
|Sakiko Miyauchi (Jpn)
|60
|101
|Chika Fukumoto (Jpn)
|60
|102
|Kimberly Flynn (USA) Grace Law-Trek p/b Vantaggio
|60
|103
|Eva Colin (Fra)
|56
|104
|Melissa Bunn (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
|52
|105
|Lise Müller (Swi)
|51
|106
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi)
|48
|107
|Kari Studley (USA) Redline
|45
|108
|Elena Valentini (Ita)
|44
|109
|Katrien Thijs (Bel) Edegem Bicycle Club V.Z.W.
|43
|110
|Mical Dyck (Can) Trek Canada / Terrascape Racing
|43
|111
|Stephanie Wiedner (Aut)
|40
|111
|Lisa Millar (Irl)
|40
|111
|Eva Lechner (Ita)
|40
|111
|Magdalena Pyrgies (Pol)
|40
|111
|Fabienne Niederberger (Swi)
|40
|116
|Mercedes Pacios Pujalo (Spa)
|40
|117
|Marianna Findrová (Svk)
|40
|118
|Emmy Thelberg (Swe)
|40
|119
|Catharine Pendrel (Can)
|40
|120
|Helja Korhonen (Fin)
|40
|121
|Birgit Hollmann (Ger)
|40
|122
|Aurélia Dupont (Fra)
|33
|123
|Alexa Hüni (Ger) (Ger)
|32
|124
|Annajean Dallaire (USA) Alderfer Bergen
|32
|125
|Theresia Kellermayr (Aut)
|30
|125
|Signe Strandvig (Den)
|30
|125
|Gesa Bruchmann (Ger)
|30
|125
|Christine Kovelter (Lux)
|30
|125
|Olga Wasiuk (Pol)
|30
|125
|Sabrina Maurer (Swi)
|30
|125
|Hannah Payton (GBr)
|30
|132
|Isabel Castro Cal (Spa)
|30
|133
|Karolina Kalasova (Cze)
|30
|134
|Karin Aune (Swe)
|30
|135
|Pia Pensaari (Fin) Team Velo Cycling
|30
|136
|Sarah Maile (USA) Ventana Mountain Bikes
|30
|137
|Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze)
|29
|138
|Jennifer Maxwell (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team p/b Sterke Meiden
|29
|139
|Waka Takeda (Jpn)
|28
|140
|Jennifer Sagesser (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|27
|141
|Amanda Carey (USA) Kenda-Felt
|27
|142
|Rebecca Wellons (USA) Pedro's
|27
|143
|Stéphanie Vaxillaire-Denuit (Fra)
|26
|144
|Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi)
|25
|145
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut)
|25
|145
|Birgitte Nielsen (Den)
|25
|145
|Victoria Wilkinson (GBr)
|25
|145
|Béatrice Godart (Lux)
|25
|145
|Katarzyna Barczyk (Pol)
|25
|150
|Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa)
|25
|151
|Mami Saito (Jpn)
|25
|152
|Nikola Hlubinková (Cze)
|25
|153
|Angelica Edvardsson (Swe)
|25
|154
|Mari Marttinen (Fin)
|25
|155
|Masami Noma (Jpn)
|25
|156
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi)
|24
|157
|Amanda Sin (USA) 3 Rox Racing
|24
|158
|Meghan Korol (USA) Bob's Red Mill
|22
|159
|Genevieve Whitson (NZl)
|21
|160
|Veronica Alessio (Ita)
|21
|161
|Linda Sone (USA) Planet Bike
|21
|162
|Katrina Dowidchuk (USA) Team TBB-Deep Blue
|21
|163
|Viktoria Zeller (Aut)
|20
|163
|Anette Damgaard Andersen (Den)
|20
|163
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr)
|20
|163
|Jennifer Boltz (Lux)
|20
|163
|Natalia Mitkowska (Pol)
|20
|168
|Rosa Maria Bravo Soba (Spa)
|20
|169
|Lucie Materová (Cze)
|20
|170
|Lisa Ström (Swe)
|20
|171
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin)
|20
|172
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita)
|20
|173
|Nozomi Nakamichi (Jpn)
|20
|174
|Mary McConneloug (USA) Kenda-Seven-Notubes
|20
|175
|Deborah Inauen (Swi)
|20
|176
|Courtney Dimpel (USA) Bike Station Aptos
|20
|177
|Emily Thurston (USA) Missing Link
|20
|178
|Perrine Philippe (Fra)
|19
|179
|Emily Shields (USA) Carolina Masters Cycling
|19
|180
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12
|18
|181
|Lana Verberne (Ned)
|17
|182
|Amélie Morel Petitgirard (Fra) VC Ornans
|17
|183
|Renata Bucher (Swi)
|17
|184
|Leigh Hobson (Can) The Hub Race Team
|17
|185
|Erica Yozell Miller (USA) PAValleys.com
|17
|186
|Pauline Melaye (Fra)
|16
|187
|Marne Smiley (USA) Scott/Ollett Coaching
|16
|188
|Barbara Eglitis (Aut)
|15
|188
|Hilde Quintens (Bel)
|15
|188
|Annette Berg (Den)
|15
|188
|Corinne Hall (GBr)
|15
|188
|Laura Turpijn (Ned)
|15
|188
|Dorota Gregorowicz (Pol)
|15
|194
|Lucia Vazquez Crespo (Spa)
|15
|195
|Pavlina Marackova (Cze)
|15
|196
|Anjang Choi (Swe)
|15
|197
|Emily Batty (Can)
|15
|198
|Sofia Kansikas (Fin)
|15
|199
|Anna Barensfeld (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|15
|200
|Franziska Ebinger (Swi)
|14
|201
|Ilenia Lazzaro (Ita)
|14
|202
|Erin Silliman (USA) ALAN North America Cycling Team
|14
|203
|Alice Pennington (USA) Team S&M
|14
|204
|Lenore Pipes (USA) The Wistar Institute
|13
|205
|Cynthia Huygens (Fra)
|12
|206
|Kim Eppen (USA)
|12
|207
|Sophie Matte (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
|12
|208
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi)
|11
|209
|Kerry Barnholt (USA) Scott Ritchey
|11
|210
|Beate Eysinger (Aut)
|10
|210
|Amy Roberts (GBr)
|10
|212
|Ione Mujika Sarasketa (Spa)
|10
|213
|Noriko Yamaguchi (Jpn)
|10
|214
|Aneta Hladikova (Cze)
|10
|215
|Mirella Ehrin (Swe)
|10
|216
|Hanna Konttinen (Fin)
|10
|217
|Cara Applegate (USA) Performance Bicycle Racing
|10
|218
|Nora Schaufuss (Ger)
|10
|219
|Laura Bietola (Can) 3 Rox Racing
|10
|220
|Allison Mann (USA) Rock N' Road
|10
|221
|Fanny Martinet (Swi)
|9
|222
|Katherine Shields (USA) Carolina Masters Cycling
|8
|223
|Lisa Curry (USA) GAS/Intrinsik
|8
|224
|Lisa Heckmann (Ger)
|8
|225
|Patricia Buerkle (USA) Haymarket / SEAVS
|8
|226
|Beverly Chaney (USA) Team Roaring Mouse
|8
|227
|Katrina Baumsteiger (USA) Team Rambuski Law
|8
|228
|Sandrine Baldassarre (Fra)
|7
|229
|Agnes Naumann (Ger)
|7
|230
|Margaret Thompson (USA)
|6
|231
|Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com
|6
|232
|Youko Azuma (Jpn)
|6
|233
|Melanie Guerrin (Fra) VC Ornans
|6
|234
|Sarah Krzysiak (USA) NYCross.com / CBRC
|6
|235
|Frances Morrison (USA) Wheelhouse -NCC
|6
|236
|Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Bicycles
|6
|237
|Wendy Williams (USA) River City Bicycles
|6
|238
|Lara Kroepsch (USA) Hudz-Subaru
|6
|239
|Irma Reinisch (Aut)
|5
|239
|Helen Grobert (Ger)
|5
|239
|Ruby Miller (GBr)
|5
|239
|Roberta Gasparini (Ita)
|5
|239
|Denise Breu (Swi)
|5
|239
|Katrien Aerts (Bel)
|5
|245
|Olatz Odriozola Mujika (Spa)
|5
|246
|Michaela Istvanova (Cze)
|5
|247
|Kris Walker (USA) Contender
|5
|248
|Shannon Mathis (USA)
|4
|249
|Romy Schneider (Ger)
|4
|249
|Yuka Mitsui (Jpn)
|4
|251
|Megan Elliott (USA) Black Mountain Bicycles
|4
|252
|Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|4
|253
|Julie Kuliecza (USA) ALAN North America Cycling Team
|4
|254
|Kristine Church (USA) Human Zoom-Pabst Blue Ribbon
|4
|255
|Petra Zehetner (Aut)
|3
|255
|Kristien Nelen (Bel)
|3
|255
|Delia Beddis (GBr)
|3
|258
|Maroa Calleja (Spa)
|3
|259
|Michiho Watanuki (Jpn)
|3
|260
|Andrea Drengubakova (Cze)
|3
|261
|Judith Pollinger (Ita)
|2
|262
|Marlene Petit (Fra)
|2
|263
|Berit Strobl (Ger)
|2
|264
|Elle Anderson (USA) Strava.com
|2
|265
|Christiane Knobbe (Ger) 7thgroove/Re:Form Body Clinic
|2
|266
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita)
|1
|267
|Nicole Lustenberger (Swi)
|1
|268
|Aline Parsy (Fra)
|1
|269
|Daniela Fialova (Cze)
|1
|270
|Allison Snooks (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|1
|271
|Kendall Ryan (USA) The Team - Socalcross
|1
|272
|Sarah Jordan (USA) Bay 101- HRS-Rock Lobster
|1
|273
|Natalie Stoll (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling
|1
|274
|Katerine Northcott (USA)
|1
|1
|Netherlands
|2855
|pts
|2
|United States
|2143
|3
|France
|1813
|4
|Czech Republic
|1804
|5
|Great Britain
|1554
|6
|Germany
|1434
|7
|Belgium
|1376
|8
|Switzerland
|754
|9
|Canada
|695
|10
|Italy
|470
|11
|Denmark
|416
|12
|Japan
|308
|13
|Luxembourg
|245
|14
|Poland
|231
|15
|Austria
|227
|16
|Ireland
|200
|17
|Spain
|200
|18
|Slovakia
|200
|19
|Sweden
|200
|20
|Finland
|200
|21
|New Zealand
|21
|1
|Belgium
|1141
|pts
|2
|Netherlands
|930
|3
|France
|503
|4
|United States
|487
|5
|Switzerland
|458
|6
|Germany
|418
|7
|Italy
|390
|8
|Spain
|270
|9
|Czech Republic
|252
|10
|Great Britain
|218
|11
|Canada
|218
|12
|Poland
|204
|13
|Denmark
|197
|14
|Romania
|130
|15
|Austria
|85
|16
|Finland
|65
|17
|Luxembourg
|51
|18
|Sweden
|23
|19
|Japan
|1
|1
|Laurens Sweeck (Belgium)
|150
|pts
|2
|Lars Forster (Switzerland)
|120
|3
|Danny Van Poppel (Netherlands)
|98
|4
|Yannick Eckmann (Germany)
|92
|5
|Vojtech Nipl (Czech Republic)
|80
|6
|Jakub Skala (Czech Republic)
|77
|7
|Quentin Jauregui (France)
|66
|8
|Jeff Bahnson (United States)
|66
|9
|Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spain)
|62
|10
|Jens Vandekinderen (Belgium)
|59
|11
|Daniel Peeters (Belgium)
|57
|12
|Diether Sweeck (Belgium)
|56
|13
|Stan Godrie (Netherlands)
|54
|14
|Fabien Doubey (France)
|52
|15
|Federico Zurlo (Italy)
|46
|16
|Jonathan Lastra (Spain)
|43
|17
|Clément Venturini (France)
|42
|18
|Kévin Bouvard (France)
|39
|19
|Silvio Herklotz (Germany)
|38
|20
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Belgium)
|33
|21
|Tom Schwarmes (Luxembourg)
|30
|21
|Hugo Robinson (Great Britain)
|30
|21
|Lukas Zeller (Austria)
|30
|21
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Denmark)
|30
|21
|Matthew Adair (Ireland)
|30
|26
|Toki Sawada (Japan)
|30
|27
|Ondrej Glajza (Slovakia)
|30
|28
|Benjamin Perry (Canada)
|30
|29
|Ionut-Adrian Sdraila (Romania)
|30
|30
|Artturi Pensasmaa (Finland)
|30
|31
|Bjorn Fox (United States)
|28
|32
|Jaap De Man (Netherlands)
|27
|33
|Enrico Scapolan (Italy)
|27
|34
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Belgium)
|26
|35
|Lorenzo Samparisi (Italy)
|26
|36
|Tomas Medek (Czech Republic)
|24
|37
|Fabian Lienhard (Switzerland)
|24
|38
|Karl Hoppner (Canada)
|24
|39
|Marcos Altur (Spain)
|23
|40
|Abel Garcia (Spain)
|23
|41
|Richard Sackl (Austria)
|20
|41
|Grant Ferguson (Great Britain)
|20
|41
|Sven Fritsch (Luxembourg)
|20
|41
|Emil Arvid Olsen (Denmark)
|20
|41
|Robert Scanlon (Ireland)
|20
|46
|Michimasa Nakai (Japan)
|20
|47
|Viliam Bodis (Slovakia)
|20
|48
|Bogdan Vlad (Romania)
|20
|49
|Juho Hänninen (Finland)
|20
|50
|Andrew Dillman (United States)
|20
|51
|Loic Doubey (France)
|19
|52
|Douwe Verberne (Netherlands)
|19
|53
|Riccardo Redaelli (Italy)
|19
|54
|Sam O'keefe (United States)
|19
|55
|Cypress Gorry (United States)
|18
|56
|José María Cristóbal (Spain)
|17
|57
|Ralph Gleis (Luxembourg)
|15
|57
|Julian Lehmann (Germany)
|15
|57
|Dominic Zumstein (Switzerland)
|15
|57
|Christoph Mick (Austria)
|15
|57
|Luke Grivell-Mellor (Great Britain)
|15
|57
|Jack Wilson (Ireland)
|15
|57
|Nikolaj Rud Østergaard (Denmark)
|15
|64
|Hiroki Ono (Japan)
|15
|65
|Tomáš Žucha (Slovakia)
|15
|66
|Felix Coté Bouvette (Canada)
|15
|67
|Stefan Buzas (Romania)
|15
|68
|Vili Leppänen (Finland)
|15
|69
|Toon Aerts (Belgium)
|14
|70
|Twan Brusselman (Netherlands)
|13
|71
|Dylan Page (Switzerland)
|12
|71
|Koen Weijers (Netherlands)
|12
|71
|Jan Dieteren (Germany)
|12
|71
|Jimmy Reinert (Luxembourg)
|12
|71
|Joseph Moses (Great Britain)
|12
|71
|Patrick Jäger (Austria)
|12
|71
|Alexander Engels Ryming (Denmark)
|12
|71
|Cormac Clarke (Ireland)
|12
|79
|Yudai Hinobayashi (Japan)
|12
|80
|Juraj Lajcha (Slovakia)
|12
|80
|Tomas Bohata (Czech Republic)
|12
|82
|Yohan Patry (Canada)
|12
|83
|Max Puttonen (Finland)
|12
|84
|Anthonin Didier (France)
|12
|85
|Gunnar Bergey (United States)
|12
|86
|Maxim Panis (Belgium)
|12
|87
|Andrea Sottocornola (Italy)
|11
|88
|Romain Seigle (France)
|10
|89
|Marco Mathis (Germany)
|10
|89
|Andri Frischknecht (Switzerland)
|10
|89
|Stewart Ballentine (Ireland)
|10
|89
|Philipp Heigl (Austria)
|10
|89
|Alistair Slater (Great Britain)
|10
|89
|Yannick Rausch (Luxembourg)
|10
|95
|Shin Chochi (Japan)
|10
|96
|Róbert Málik (Slovakia)
|10
|96
|Tomas Svoboda (Czech Republic)
|10
|98
|Tommy Beaulieu (Canada)
|10
|99
|Cristian Losonczi (Romania)
|10
|100
|Jorn Claes (Belgium)
|9
|101
|Saul Lopez (Spain)
|9
|102
|Adriano Lenti (Italy)
|8
|102
|Erik Kramer (Netherlands)
|8
|102
|Yannick Gruner (Germany)
|8
|102
|Nicolas Rigaud (France)
|8
|102
|Lukas Spengler (Switzerland)
|8
|102
|Rubén Pacios (Spain)
|8
|102
|Gregor Mühlberger (Austria)
|8
|102
|Sam Lowe (Great Britain)
|8
|102
|Christophe Braun (Luxembourg)
|8
|111
|Yuya Ushiro (Japan)
|8
|112
|Martin Smykal (Slovakia)
|8
|112
|Ondrej Louvar (Czech Republic)
|8
|114
|Patrick Martin (Canada)
|8
|115
|Istvan Terebesi (Romania)
|8
|116
|Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spain)
|8
|117
|Zane Godby (United States)
|8
|118
|Wout Van Aert (Belgium)
|7
|119
|Jeroen Meijers (Netherlands)
|7
|120
|Johannes Cords (Germany)
|6
|120
|Pascal Lehmann (Switzerland)
|6
|120
|Pierre Lux (Luxembourg)
|6
|120
|Taylor Johnstone (Great Britain)
|6
|120
|Giuseppe Quarato (Italy)
|6
|120
|Dominik Gratzer (Austria)
|6
|120
|Peio Olaberria (Spain)
|6
|127
|Hayato Nishio (Japan)
|6
|128
|Šimon Mateju (Czech Republic)
|6
|128
|Alex Howard (United States)
|6
|128
|Dominik Zatko (Slovakia)
|6
|131
|Bretton Matthews (Canada)
|6
|132
|Alexandru Buduroi (Romania)
|6
|133
|Daan Soete (Belgium)
|6
|134
|Steffen Müller (Germany)
|4
|134
|Valentin Berset (Switzerland)
|4
|134
|Tommaso Caneva (Italy)
|4
|134
|Pjotr Van Beek (Netherlands)
|4
|134
|Justin Mottier (France)
|4
|134
|Tom Armstrong (Great Britain)
|4
|134
|Kevin Galun (Austria)
|4
|134
|Eric Thill (Luxembourg)
|4
|142
|Lorenzo Pepermans (Belgium)
|4
|143
|Ryo Yamakawa (Japan)
|4
|144
|Petr Hampl (Czech Republic)
|4
|144
|Tobin Ortenblad (United States)
|4
|144
|Richard Gross (Slovakia)
|4
|147
|Eric Reinert (Canada)
|4
|148
|Andrei Henter (Romania)
|4
|149
|Nicolas Mertz (Belgium)
|4
|150
|Damien Roz (France)
|4
|151
|Matthias Van De Velde (Belgium)
|4
|152
|Jaime Llorens (Spain)
|4
|153
|Domenico Capetti (Italy)
|2
|153
|Andrea Leoni (Luxembourg)
|2
|153
|Jack Clarkson (Great Britain)
|2
|153
|Tim Ariesen (Netherlands)
|2
|153
|Christian Burnier (Switzerland)
|2
|153
|Anthony Turgis (France)
|2
|153
|Felix Drumm (Germany)
|2
|153
|Dominik Hager (Austria)
|2
|153
|Gonzalo Andrés (Spain)
|2
|162
|Yuki Nakano (Japan)
|2
|163
|Stanislav Šefcík (Slovakia)
|2
|163
|Jan Brezna (Czech Republic)
|2
|165
|Jason Massicotte (Canada)
|2
|166
|Mihai Mariciuc (Romania)
|2
|167
|Jose Manuel Ribera (Spain)
|2
|168
|Francesco Pedante (Italy)
|2
|169
|Niels Van Den Driessche (Belgium)
|2
|170
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Belgium)
|2
|171
|Joseph Fox (Great Britain)
|1
|171
|Johannes Siemermann (Germany)
|1
|171
|Roland Thalmann (Switzerland)
|1
|171
|Pol Flesch (Luxembourg)
|1
|171
|Patrick Raseti (Italy)
|1
|171
|Victor Koretzky (France)
|1
|177
|Ryosuke Tanaka (Japan)
|1
|178
|Jirí Rehák (Czech Republic)
|1
|178
|Kolben Preble (United States)
|1
|180
|Benjamin Chartrand (Canada)
|1
|181
|Lucian Oprea (Romania)
|1
|182
|Massimo Morabito (Italy)
|1
|183
|Antoine Geyer (France)
|1
|1
|Belgium
|266
|pts
|2
|Czech Republic
|181
|3
|Netherlands
|179
|4
|France
|160
|5
|Switzerland
|159
|6
|Germany
|145
|7
|Spain
|128
|8
|United States
|114
|9
|Italy
|99
|10
|Canada
|69
|11
|Luxembourg
|65
|11
|Austria
|65
|11
|Great Britain
|65
|11
|Denmark
|65
|11
|Ireland
|65
|16
|Japan
|65
|17
|Slovakia
|65
|18
|Romania
|65
|19
|Finland
|65
