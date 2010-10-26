Trending

Stybar, Van Gilder top UCI 'cross rankings

United States leads nations standings

Image 1 of 4

Laura Van Gilder (C3 Athletes Serving Athletes) got the number one call-up again.

Laura Van Gilder (C3 Athletes Serving Athletes) got the number one call-up again.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 4

Zdenek Stybar rides to victory.

Zdenek Stybar rides to victory.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 4

Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-cyclocrossworld.com) had little trouble bunny-hopping the barriers.

Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-cyclocrossworld.com) had little trouble bunny-hopping the barriers.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 4 of 4

Sanne Van Paassen (Brainwash) celebrates

Sanne Van Paassen (Brainwash) celebrates
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)

Zdenek Stybar and Laura Van Gilder top the UCI's latest cyclo-cross rankings, published today, while the United States remains in the lead on the nations rankings for both elite men and women.

World champion and current World Cup leader Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea) extended his lead in the UCI 'cross rankings with a victory in Sunday's World Cup race on home soil in Plzen, Czech Republic. The 24-year-old Czech earned 200 points for his win in the heavily weighted World Cup rounds, as he remained undefeated in seven races thus far this season.

American Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) remained in second place, earning points on both days of racing Stateside in Kentucky's USGP of Cyclo-cross Derby City Cup, but now trails Stybar by 203 points. His third place finish on Saturday and victory on Sunday were worth 80 points in total at the respective C1 and C2 events.

While American 'cross racers took advantage of an abundance of UCI-ranked races early in the season to populate the upper end of the rankings, the Europeans are beginning to close the gap with their steady diet of World Cup and C1 events to compete in. Francis Mourey (FDJ) finished fourth in the Czech-hosted World Cup on Sunday and moved into third overall on the rankings, bumping US champion Tim Johnson into fourth.

Belgians Kevin Pauwels (Telenet-Fidea) and Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus), second and third respectively in Plzen, each moved up three spots to occupy fifth and sixth in the standings.

In the women's rankings, former number one Katie Compton (Planet Bike) took a weekend off from competition following her victory in the opening World Cup round in Aigle, Switzerland and as a result dropped from first to third. Fellow American Laura Van Gilder (C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes) now leads the standings with 410 points.

Unlike the men, in which 270 points separate first and fifth overall, the top five women are tightly clustered with only a 30-point differential. This is largely due to the fact that the men can only count their top five results at the C2 level and top six at the C1, while the women get to keep their top 12 results at the non-World Cup level.

The three women occupying second through fourth are all tied at 400 points: Sanne van Paassen (BrainWash), Katie Compton (Planet Bike) and Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team). Van Paassen jumped from fifth to second on the standings following her first-ever World Cup victory on Sunday in Plzen, Czech Republic while Katerina Nash finished on the podium in third place.

Dutch champion Daphny van den Brand (ZZPR.nl-Destil), runner-up in Sunday's World Cup, occupies fifth on the rankings with 380 points.

The United States tops the nations rankings, based on the points totals of a nation's top three riders, for both elite men and women. Belgium, however, has closed the gap significantly in the men's nations rankings, moving into second place only 85 points back. The Czech Republic lies in third, trailing the US by 168 points.

The Netherlands remains in second place in the women's nations rankings, but closed the gap to trail by 100 points, having trailed the US by 458 points in the first ranking of the season. The Czech Republic remains in third overall, 345 points behind the United States.

Elite men
1Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team640pts
2Jeremy Powers (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com437
3Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ406
4Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com380
5Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team370
6Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus332
7Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet330
8Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor312
9Ryan Trebon (USA) Kona300
10Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank - Giant Offroad Team261
11Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus257
12James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com198
13Davide Frattini (Ita) Hudz-Subaru190
14Christian Heule (Swi) Champion System LBS170
15Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott160
16Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike159
17Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team158
18Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor157
19David Kášek (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor156
20Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom154
21Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus153
22Ondrej Bambula (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor153
23Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team146
24Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP-Powerplus138
25Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha Focus130
26Valentin Scherz (Swi) Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution Wheelworks130
27Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder127
28Tristan Schouten (USA) cyclocrossracing.com/Blue/Rolf118
29Derrick St John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussure-Ogilvy116
30Jesse Anthony (USA) California Giant-Specialized113
31Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team110
32Jirí Polnický (Cze) Sunweb - Revor107
33Geoff Kabush (Can) Maxxis-Rocky Mountain107
34Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart106
35Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team100
36Eddy van Ijzendoorn (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team98
37Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing95
38Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned)94
39Dylan McNicholas (USA) Pedro's91
40Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team89
41Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb-Revor87
42Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa)83
43Barry Wicks (USA) Kona81
44Marco Bianco (Ita)80
45Todd Wells (USA) Specialized80
46Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team76
47Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)75
48Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Sunweb - Revor72
49Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof72
50Nicolas Bazin (Fra)68
51Radomir Simunek Jr. (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus67
52Luke Keough (USA) Bikereg.Com/Cannondale66
53Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team63
54Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team60
55Karel Hník (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team59
56Joachim Parbo (Den) Kch Leopard Cycles59
57Pirmin Lang (Swi)55
58Johannes Sickmüller (Ger) Harvestehuder Rsv V. 190955
59Ian Field (GBr)55
60Bart Verschueren (Bel)54
61Jim Aernouts (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus53
62Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team52
63Isaac Suarez Fernandez (Spa)52
64Fabio Ursi (Ita)51
65Daniel Summerhill (USA) Garmin/Team Holowesko Partners50
66Mitchell Huenders (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus49
67Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder49
68Philip Wong (USA) Seaside Cycle - Antero Resources48
69Anthony Grand (Swi) Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution Wheelworks48
70Jérome Chevallier (Fra)45
71Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP-Powerplus45
72Vladimír Kyzivát (Cze) Johnson Controls Aš Mb44
73Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb-Revor43
74Ryan Knapp (USA) BikeReg.com40
75Paul Oldham (GBr)40
76Sacha Weber (Ger) Stevens Racing Team39
77Václav Metlicka (Svk) Johnson Controls Aš Mb39
78Kenneth Hansen (Den)37
79Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team37
80Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar36
81Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team36
82Andrew Watson (Can) Norco Factory Team35
83Nicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant-Specialized35
84Adam Mcgrath (USA) Feedback Sports-Van Dessel34
85Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block34
86Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team33
87Justin Spinelli (USA) Richard Sachs-RGM Watches-Radix33
88Guillaume Nelessen (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team33
89Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott33
90Joshua Dillon (USA) Richard Sachs-RGM Watches-Radix32
91Joeri Adams (Bel) Rabobank Continental32
92Bryan Fawley (USA) Park Place Dealerships31
93Tom van den Bosch (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team31
94Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Rendement Hypo Cycling Team30
95Jody Crawforth (GBr)30
96Sid Taberlay (Aus) Sho-Air/Specialized30
97Jake Wells (USA) Hudz-Subaru29
98Unai Yus Kerejeta (Spa)29
99Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team26
100Nicholas Keough (USA) Champion Systems p/b Keough Cyclocross25
101Michael Schweizer (Ger) Stevens Racing Team24
102Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banská Bystrica24
103Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes24
104Christian Favata (USA) Favata's Tablerock Tours and Bikes24
105Romain Villa (Fra)23
106Milan Barenyi (Svk)23
107Mark Lalonde (USA) Specialized23
108Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole22
109Mik Garrigan (Can)22
110Mauro Gonzalez Fontan (Spa)22
111Weston Schempf (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes21
112Martin Hunal (Cze) Velosport Valenta Scott Team21
113Tyler Wren (USA) Boo Bicycles21
114Kris Lapere (Bel)20
115Jonathan Baker (USA) Hudz-Subaru20
116Cory Burns (USA) Full Moon Vista20
117Peter Bradshaw (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy20
118Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor20
119Jeremy Ferguson (USA) California Giant-Specialized19
120Carlos Hernandez Garcia (Spa)19
121Florian Le Corre (Fra)18
122Laurent Colombatto (Fra)18
123David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus17
124Marco Ponta (Ita)16
125Ryan Dewald (USA) Haymarket Bicycles-SEAVS16
126Erlantz Uriarte Okamika (Spa)16
127Alec Donahue (USA) Wheelhouse-NCC16
128Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)15
129Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb-Revor15
130Liam Killeen (GBr)15
131Elia Silvestri (Ita)15
132Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Racing14
133Jiri Friedl (Cze)14
134Mike Sherer (USA) The Pony Shop12
135Jared Nieters (USA) Haymarket Bicycles-SEAVS12
136Evan McNeely (Can) EMD Serono / Specialized12
137Théo Dumanchin (Fra)12
138Robert Glajza (Svk) BKP11
139Mark Batty (Can) Spidertech Powered By Planet Energy11
140Tommy Nielsen (Den)10
141Xabier Garcia Irazola (Spa)10
142Jonas Schau Guddal (Den)10
143Joe Dombroski (USA) Haymarket Bicycles-SEAVS10
144Floris De Tier (Bel) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team10
144Jose Antonio Diez Arriola (Spa)10
146Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha Focus10
147Nathan Chown (Can) Handlebars Cycle Company10
148Matej Lasák (Cze) Max Cursor10
149Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus10
150Manny Goguen (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott9
151Kevin Noiles (Can) La Bicicletta Pro Shop8
152Kenny Geluykens (Bel)8
153Sean Babcock (USA) Kona8
154Wayne Bray (USA) MVP Health Care8
155Marcel Meisen (Ger)8
156Osmond Bakker (Can) La Bicicletta Elite Team8
157Oscar Vazquez Crespo (Spa)8
158Craig Richey (Can) Cyclocrossracing.Com p/b Blue7
159Daniel Ruiz Echeandia (Spa)6
160Jared Stafford (Can) Bikesports Racing6
161Arnaud Van Den Abeele (Bel)6
162Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain-Shimano-Giro6
163Dan Staffo (USA) Handlebars Cycle Company6
164Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team6
165Dan Chabanov (USA) NYCross.com / CBRC6
166Steve Fisher (USA) Rad Racing Nw-Hagens Berman Llp6
167Ole Quast (Ger) Stevens Racing Team6
168Andreas Moser (Swi)5
169René Lang (Swi)5
170Lukas Winterberg (Swi)5
171Daniele Mensi (Ita)5
172Yves Corminboeuf (Swi)5
173Angelo De Clercq (Bel)5
174Jan Verstraeten (Bel) KDL-Trans4
175Stuart Bowers (GBr)4
176Jeremy Durrin (USA) Wheelhouse / NCC4
177Scott Frederick (USA) Inland Construction4
178Bryan Falaschi (Ita)4
179Stef Boden (Bel) Sunweb-Revor4
180Shawn Milne (USA) Antero Resources - Seaside Cycle3
181Derek Hardinge (Can) Lapdogs Cycling Club3
182Matthew Pacocha (USA) Hudz-Subaru2
183Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Focus Bikes2
184Lubomir Petrus (Cze)2
185Antonio Suarez Fernandez (Spa)2
186Nicholas Craig (GBr)2
187Jan Nesvadba (Cze) KC Kooperativa Sg Jablonec N.N2
188Ivo Plevák (Cze) Max Cursor2
189Kevin Sweeney (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles2
190Brian Wilichoski (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com2
191Jake Keough (USA) Champion Systems p/b Keough Cyclocross2
191Greg Wittwer (USA) ALAN North America Cycling Team2
193Fabio Alfonso Todaro (Ita)2
194Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus2
195Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace1
196Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart1
197Daniel Booth (GBr)1
198Joshua Snead (USA) Bay 101-HRS-Rock Lobster1
199Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies1
199Bretislav Rohel (Cze) Forman Cycling Team1
201Cary Fridrich (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy1
202David Wilcox (USA) Pedro's Grassroots Cycling Club1
203Matthew O'Keefe (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com1
204Bobby Lea (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team1
205Emilien Barben (Swi)1
206Wietse Bosmans (Bel)1

Elite men - Nations
1United States1117pts
2Belgium1032
3Czech Republic949
4France628
5Italy455
6Switzerland395
7Netherlands366
8Germany280
9Canada258
10Spain210
11Slovakia139
12Great Britain125
13Denmark106
14Poland100
15Australia30

Elite women
1Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes410pts
2Sanne van Paassen (Ned) BrainWash400
3Katherine Compton (USA) Planet Bike-Stevens Bikes400
4Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team400
5Daphny van den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil380
6Susan Butler (USA) Hudz-Subaru228
7Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona226
8Sally Annis (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles222
9Natasha Elliott (Can) Garneau Club Chaussure-Ogilvy215
10Sanne Cant (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus210
11Pavla Havlikova (Cze)206
12Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant-Specialized191
13Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope190
14Amy Dombroski (USA) Luna Pro Team168
15Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing168
16Sophie De Boer (Ned)158
17Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team155
18Caroline Mani (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope140
19Deidre Winfield (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes135
20Arenda Grimberg (Ned)122
21Linda Van Rijen (Ned)114
22Ann D'Ambruoso (USA) LadiesFirst Racing111
23Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)110
24Crystal Anthony (USA) LadiesFirst Racing109
25Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes104
26Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) California Giant-Specialized103
27Reza Hormes (Ned)102
28Kristin Gavin (USA) Team CF102
29Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles102
30Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (USA) Crossresults.Com-Pedalpowercoaching.com101
31Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Fischer-BMC98
32Rebecca Blatt (USA) Silverbull Central Wheel95
33Sabrina Schweizer (Ger)94
34Sabrina Stultiens (Ned)93
35Jana Kyptova (Cze)87
36Nikki Harris (GBr)86
37Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)85
38Wendy Simms (Can) Kona83
39Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope82
40Devon Haskell (USA) Bike Station Aptos78
41Ellen Van Loy (Bel)75
42Gabriella Day (GBr) The ChainStay-RENNER75
43Nancy Bober (Bel)70
44Katy Curtis (Can) CMC/Bow Cycle70
45Nicole De Bie - Leyten (Bel)64
46Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned)62
47Gertie Willems (Bel)60
48Carolyn Popovic (USA) PAValleys.com60
49Nikki Thiemann (USA) Team CF58
50Christina Tamilio (USA) LadiesFirst Racing53
51Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com53
52Martina Zwick (Ger)52
53Nikoline Hansen (Den)51
54Melissa Bunn (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery49
55Vicki Thomas (Can) Disasterrecovery.Com47
56Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus46
57Linnea Koons (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal43
58Barbara Howe (USA) Ibis And The Danger Twins42
59Katherine Sherwin (USA) Hudz-Subaru41
60Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)38
61Dorota Warczyk (Pol)31
62Daniela Bresciani (Ita)31
63Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team30
64Francesca Cucciniello (Ita)30
65Sarah Maile (USA) Ventana Mountain Bikes30
66Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze)29
67Stefania Vecchio (Ita)28
68Jennifer Sagesser (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team27
69Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda26
70Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi)25
71Nicoletta Bresciani (Ita)24
72Mical Dyck (Can) Trek Canada / Terrascape Racing23
73Rebecca Wellons (USA) Pedro's23
74Stéphanie Vaxillaire-Denuit (Fra)22
75Lise Müller (Swi)21
76Mary McConneloug (USA) Kenda-Seven-Notubes20
77Erica Yozell Miller (USA) PAValleys.com17
78Marne Smiley (USA) Scott/Ollett Coaching16
79Emily Thurston (USA) Missing Link16
80Katrina Dowidchuk (USA) Team TBB-Deep Blue16
81Anna Barensfeld (USA) LadiesFirst Racing15
82Amanda Sin (USA) 3 Rox Racing14
83Lenore Pipes (USA) The Wistar Institute13
84Nicole Duke (USA) Hudz/Subaru12
85Courtney Dimpel (USA) Bike Station Aptos12
86Erin Silliman (USA) ALAN North America Cycling Team12
87Sophie Matte (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery12
88Leigh Hobson (Can) The Hub Race Team12
89Kari Studley (USA) Redline11
90Laura Bietola (Can) 3 Rox Racing10
91Jennifer Maxwell (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team p/b Sterke Meiden9
92Kimberly Flynn (USA) Grace Law-Trek p/b Vantaggio6
93Sarah Krzysiak (USA) NYCross.com / CBRC6
94Frances Morrison (USA) Wheelhouse -NCC6
95Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Bicycles6
96Wendy Williams (USA) River City Bicycles6
97Allison Mann (USA) Rock N' Road6
98Katrina Baumsteiger (USA) Team Rambuski Law6
99Kris Walker (USA) Contender5
100Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation4
101Alice Pennington (USA) Team S&M4
102Kristine Church (USA) Human Zoom-Pabst Blue Ribbon3
103Lara Kroepsch (USA) Hudz-Subaru2
104Annajean Dallaire (USA) Alderfer Bergen2
105Elle Anderson (USA) Strava.com2
106Julie Kuliecza (USA) ALAN North America Cycling Team2
107Christiane Knobbe (Ger) 7thgroove/Re:Form Body Clinic2
108Allison Snooks (USA) LadiesFirst Racing1
109Amanda Carey (USA) Kenda-Felt1
110Linda Sone (USA) Planet Bike1
111Kendall Ryan (USA) The Team - Socalcross1
112Kerry Barnholt (USA) Scott Ritchey1
113Sarah Kerlin (USA)1
114Natalie Stoll (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling1
115Katerine Northcott (USA)1

Elite women - Nations
1United States1038pts
2Netherlands938
3Czech Republic693
4France412
5Great Britain387
6Belgium370
7Canada368
8Germany256
9Switzerland150
10Italy89
11Denmark51
12Poland31

U23 men - Nations
1Switzerland204pts
2Belgium200
3Czech Republic187
4United States149
5Netherlands97
6France79
7Denmark47
8Germany38
9Italy34
10Canada18
11Spain6

Junior men
1Yannick Eckmann (Ger)20pts
2Jonathan Lastra (Spa)14
3Jeff Bahnson (USA)12
4Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel)12
5Lars Forster (Swi)10
6Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel)10
7Laurens Sweeck (Bel)10
8Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa)6
9Jorn Claes (Bel)6
10José María Cristóbal (Spa)6
11Sam O'Keefe (USA)5
12Fabian Lienhard (Swi)4
13Karl Hoppner (Can)4
14Daan Soete (Bel)4
15Saul Lopez (Spa)3
16Kévin Bouvard (Fra)2
17Gunnar Bergey (USA)2
18Andrew Dillman (USA)2
19Stan Goderie (Ned)2
20Abel García (Spa)1
21Fabien Doubey (Fra)1
22Bjorn Fox (USA)1
23Diether Sweeck (Bel)1

Junior men - Nations
1Belgium32pts
2Spain26
3Germany20
4United States19
5Switzerland14
6Canada4
7France3
8Netherlands2