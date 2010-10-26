Stybar, Van Gilder top UCI 'cross rankings
United States leads nations standings
Zdenek Stybar and Laura Van Gilder top the UCI's latest cyclo-cross rankings, published today, while the United States remains in the lead on the nations rankings for both elite men and women.
World champion and current World Cup leader Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea) extended his lead in the UCI 'cross rankings with a victory in Sunday's World Cup race on home soil in Plzen, Czech Republic. The 24-year-old Czech earned 200 points for his win in the heavily weighted World Cup rounds, as he remained undefeated in seven races thus far this season.
American Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) remained in second place, earning points on both days of racing Stateside in Kentucky's USGP of Cyclo-cross Derby City Cup, but now trails Stybar by 203 points. His third place finish on Saturday and victory on Sunday were worth 80 points in total at the respective C1 and C2 events.
While American 'cross racers took advantage of an abundance of UCI-ranked races early in the season to populate the upper end of the rankings, the Europeans are beginning to close the gap with their steady diet of World Cup and C1 events to compete in. Francis Mourey (FDJ) finished fourth in the Czech-hosted World Cup on Sunday and moved into third overall on the rankings, bumping US champion Tim Johnson into fourth.
Belgians Kevin Pauwels (Telenet-Fidea) and Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus), second and third respectively in Plzen, each moved up three spots to occupy fifth and sixth in the standings.
In the women's rankings, former number one Katie Compton (Planet Bike) took a weekend off from competition following her victory in the opening World Cup round in Aigle, Switzerland and as a result dropped from first to third. Fellow American Laura Van Gilder (C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes) now leads the standings with 410 points.
Unlike the men, in which 270 points separate first and fifth overall, the top five women are tightly clustered with only a 30-point differential. This is largely due to the fact that the men can only count their top five results at the C2 level and top six at the C1, while the women get to keep their top 12 results at the non-World Cup level.
The three women occupying second through fourth are all tied at 400 points: Sanne van Paassen (BrainWash), Katie Compton (Planet Bike) and Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team). Van Paassen jumped from fifth to second on the standings following her first-ever World Cup victory on Sunday in Plzen, Czech Republic while Katerina Nash finished on the podium in third place.
Dutch champion Daphny van den Brand (ZZPR.nl-Destil), runner-up in Sunday's World Cup, occupies fifth on the rankings with 380 points.
The United States tops the nations rankings, based on the points totals of a nation's top three riders, for both elite men and women. Belgium, however, has closed the gap significantly in the men's nations rankings, moving into second place only 85 points back. The Czech Republic lies in third, trailing the US by 168 points.
The Netherlands remains in second place in the women's nations rankings, but closed the gap to trail by 100 points, having trailed the US by 458 points in the first ranking of the season. The Czech Republic remains in third overall, 345 points behind the United States.
|1
|Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|640
|pts
|2
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com
|437
|3
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|406
|4
|Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com
|380
|5
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|370
|6
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|332
|7
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|330
|8
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|312
|9
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Kona
|300
|10
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank - Giant Offroad Team
|261
|11
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|257
|12
|James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com
|198
|13
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Hudz-Subaru
|190
|14
|Christian Heule (Swi) Champion System LBS
|170
|15
|Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott
|160
|16
|Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike
|159
|17
|Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|158
|18
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|157
|19
|David Kášek (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor
|156
|20
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|154
|21
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|153
|22
|Ondrej Bambula (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor
|153
|23
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|146
|24
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP-Powerplus
|138
|25
|Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha Focus
|130
|26
|Valentin Scherz (Swi) Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution Wheelworks
|130
|27
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|127
|28
|Tristan Schouten (USA) cyclocrossracing.com/Blue/Rolf
|118
|29
|Derrick St John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussure-Ogilvy
|116
|30
|Jesse Anthony (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|113
|31
|Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
|110
|32
|Jirí Polnický (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
|107
|33
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|107
|34
|Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart
|106
|35
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
|100
|36
|Eddy van Ijzendoorn (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
|98
|37
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|95
|38
|Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned)
|94
|39
|Dylan McNicholas (USA) Pedro's
|91
|40
|Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|89
|41
|Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|87
|42
|Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa)
|83
|43
|Barry Wicks (USA) Kona
|81
|44
|Marco Bianco (Ita)
|80
|45
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized
|80
|46
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|76
|47
|Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)
|75
|48
|Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
|72
|49
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|72
|50
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra)
|68
|51
|Radomir Simunek Jr. (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
|67
|52
|Luke Keough (USA) Bikereg.Com/Cannondale
|66
|53
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|63
|54
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|60
|55
|Karel Hník (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|59
|56
|Joachim Parbo (Den) Kch Leopard Cycles
|59
|57
|Pirmin Lang (Swi)
|55
|58
|Johannes Sickmüller (Ger) Harvestehuder Rsv V. 1909
|55
|59
|Ian Field (GBr)
|55
|60
|Bart Verschueren (Bel)
|54
|61
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|53
|62
|Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
|52
|63
|Isaac Suarez Fernandez (Spa)
|52
|64
|Fabio Ursi (Ita)
|51
|65
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Garmin/Team Holowesko Partners
|50
|66
|Mitchell Huenders (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|49
|67
|Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder
|49
|68
|Philip Wong (USA) Seaside Cycle - Antero Resources
|48
|69
|Anthony Grand (Swi) Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution Wheelworks
|48
|70
|Jérome Chevallier (Fra)
|45
|71
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP-Powerplus
|45
|72
|Vladimír Kyzivát (Cze) Johnson Controls Aš Mb
|44
|73
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb-Revor
|43
|74
|Ryan Knapp (USA) BikeReg.com
|40
|75
|Paul Oldham (GBr)
|40
|76
|Sacha Weber (Ger) Stevens Racing Team
|39
|77
|Václav Metlicka (Svk) Johnson Controls Aš Mb
|39
|78
|Kenneth Hansen (Den)
|37
|79
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|37
|80
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|36
|81
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|36
|82
|Andrew Watson (Can) Norco Factory Team
|35
|83
|Nicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|35
|84
|Adam Mcgrath (USA) Feedback Sports-Van Dessel
|34
|85
|Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block
|34
|86
|Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|33
|87
|Justin Spinelli (USA) Richard Sachs-RGM Watches-Radix
|33
|88
|Guillaume Nelessen (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|33
|89
|Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott
|33
|90
|Joshua Dillon (USA) Richard Sachs-RGM Watches-Radix
|32
|91
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Rabobank Continental
|32
|92
|Bryan Fawley (USA) Park Place Dealerships
|31
|93
|Tom van den Bosch (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team
|31
|94
|Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Rendement Hypo Cycling Team
|30
|95
|Jody Crawforth (GBr)
|30
|96
|Sid Taberlay (Aus) Sho-Air/Specialized
|30
|97
|Jake Wells (USA) Hudz-Subaru
|29
|98
|Unai Yus Kerejeta (Spa)
|29
|99
|Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|26
|100
|Nicholas Keough (USA) Champion Systems p/b Keough Cyclocross
|25
|101
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Stevens Racing Team
|24
|102
|Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banská Bystrica
|24
|103
|Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|24
|104
|Christian Favata (USA) Favata's Tablerock Tours and Bikes
|24
|105
|Romain Villa (Fra)
|23
|106
|Milan Barenyi (Svk)
|23
|107
|Mark Lalonde (USA) Specialized
|23
|108
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|22
|109
|Mik Garrigan (Can)
|22
|110
|Mauro Gonzalez Fontan (Spa)
|22
|111
|Weston Schempf (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|21
|112
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Velosport Valenta Scott Team
|21
|113
|Tyler Wren (USA) Boo Bicycles
|21
|114
|Kris Lapere (Bel)
|20
|115
|Jonathan Baker (USA) Hudz-Subaru
|20
|116
|Cory Burns (USA) Full Moon Vista
|20
|117
|Peter Bradshaw (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy
|20
|118
|Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|20
|119
|Jeremy Ferguson (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|19
|120
|Carlos Hernandez Garcia (Spa)
|19
|121
|Florian Le Corre (Fra)
|18
|122
|Laurent Colombatto (Fra)
|18
|123
|David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|17
|124
|Marco Ponta (Ita)
|16
|125
|Ryan Dewald (USA) Haymarket Bicycles-SEAVS
|16
|126
|Erlantz Uriarte Okamika (Spa)
|16
|127
|Alec Donahue (USA) Wheelhouse-NCC
|16
|128
|Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)
|15
|129
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|15
|130
|Liam Killeen (GBr)
|15
|131
|Elia Silvestri (Ita)
|15
|132
|Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Racing
|14
|133
|Jiri Friedl (Cze)
|14
|134
|Mike Sherer (USA) The Pony Shop
|12
|135
|Jared Nieters (USA) Haymarket Bicycles-SEAVS
|12
|136
|Evan McNeely (Can) EMD Serono / Specialized
|12
|137
|Théo Dumanchin (Fra)
|12
|138
|Robert Glajza (Svk) BKP
|11
|139
|Mark Batty (Can) Spidertech Powered By Planet Energy
|11
|140
|Tommy Nielsen (Den)
|10
|141
|Xabier Garcia Irazola (Spa)
|10
|142
|Jonas Schau Guddal (Den)
|10
|143
|Joe Dombroski (USA) Haymarket Bicycles-SEAVS
|10
|144
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
|10
|144
|Jose Antonio Diez Arriola (Spa)
|10
|146
|Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha Focus
|10
|147
|Nathan Chown (Can) Handlebars Cycle Company
|10
|148
|Matej Lasák (Cze) Max Cursor
|10
|149
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|10
|150
|Manny Goguen (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott
|9
|151
|Kevin Noiles (Can) La Bicicletta Pro Shop
|8
|152
|Kenny Geluykens (Bel)
|8
|153
|Sean Babcock (USA) Kona
|8
|154
|Wayne Bray (USA) MVP Health Care
|8
|155
|Marcel Meisen (Ger)
|8
|156
|Osmond Bakker (Can) La Bicicletta Elite Team
|8
|157
|Oscar Vazquez Crespo (Spa)
|8
|158
|Craig Richey (Can) Cyclocrossracing.Com p/b Blue
|7
|159
|Daniel Ruiz Echeandia (Spa)
|6
|160
|Jared Stafford (Can) Bikesports Racing
|6
|161
|Arnaud Van Den Abeele (Bel)
|6
|162
|Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain-Shimano-Giro
|6
|163
|Dan Staffo (USA) Handlebars Cycle Company
|6
|164
|Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|6
|165
|Dan Chabanov (USA) NYCross.com / CBRC
|6
|166
|Steve Fisher (USA) Rad Racing Nw-Hagens Berman Llp
|6
|167
|Ole Quast (Ger) Stevens Racing Team
|6
|168
|Andreas Moser (Swi)
|5
|169
|René Lang (Swi)
|5
|170
|Lukas Winterberg (Swi)
|5
|171
|Daniele Mensi (Ita)
|5
|172
|Yves Corminboeuf (Swi)
|5
|173
|Angelo De Clercq (Bel)
|5
|174
|Jan Verstraeten (Bel) KDL-Trans
|4
|175
|Stuart Bowers (GBr)
|4
|176
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) Wheelhouse / NCC
|4
|177
|Scott Frederick (USA) Inland Construction
|4
|178
|Bryan Falaschi (Ita)
|4
|179
|Stef Boden (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|4
|180
|Shawn Milne (USA) Antero Resources - Seaside Cycle
|3
|181
|Derek Hardinge (Can) Lapdogs Cycling Club
|3
|182
|Matthew Pacocha (USA) Hudz-Subaru
|2
|183
|Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Focus Bikes
|2
|184
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze)
|2
|185
|Antonio Suarez Fernandez (Spa)
|2
|186
|Nicholas Craig (GBr)
|2
|187
|Jan Nesvadba (Cze) KC Kooperativa Sg Jablonec N.N
|2
|188
|Ivo Plevák (Cze) Max Cursor
|2
|189
|Kevin Sweeney (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
|2
|190
|Brian Wilichoski (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|2
|191
|Jake Keough (USA) Champion Systems p/b Keough Cyclocross
|2
|191
|Greg Wittwer (USA) ALAN North America Cycling Team
|2
|193
|Fabio Alfonso Todaro (Ita)
|2
|194
|Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|2
|195
|Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace
|1
|196
|Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart
|1
|197
|Daniel Booth (GBr)
|1
|198
|Joshua Snead (USA) Bay 101-HRS-Rock Lobster
|1
|199
|Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|199
|Bretislav Rohel (Cze) Forman Cycling Team
|1
|201
|Cary Fridrich (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy
|1
|202
|David Wilcox (USA) Pedro's Grassroots Cycling Club
|1
|203
|Matthew O'Keefe (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|1
|204
|Bobby Lea (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|1
|205
|Emilien Barben (Swi)
|1
|206
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel)
|1
|1
|United States
|1117
|pts
|2
|Belgium
|1032
|3
|Czech Republic
|949
|4
|France
|628
|5
|Italy
|455
|6
|Switzerland
|395
|7
|Netherlands
|366
|8
|Germany
|280
|9
|Canada
|258
|10
|Spain
|210
|11
|Slovakia
|139
|12
|Great Britain
|125
|13
|Denmark
|106
|14
|Poland
|100
|15
|Australia
|30
|1
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
|410
|pts
|2
|Sanne van Paassen (Ned) BrainWash
|400
|3
|Katherine Compton (USA) Planet Bike-Stevens Bikes
|400
|4
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|400
|5
|Daphny van den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil
|380
|6
|Susan Butler (USA) Hudz-Subaru
|228
|7
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona
|226
|8
|Sally Annis (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
|222
|9
|Natasha Elliott (Can) Garneau Club Chaussure-Ogilvy
|215
|10
|Sanne Cant (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|210
|11
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze)
|206
|12
|Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|191
|13
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|190
|14
|Amy Dombroski (USA) Luna Pro Team
|168
|15
|Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|168
|16
|Sophie De Boer (Ned)
|158
|17
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|155
|18
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|140
|19
|Deidre Winfield (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
|135
|20
|Arenda Grimberg (Ned)
|122
|21
|Linda Van Rijen (Ned)
|114
|22
|Ann D'Ambruoso (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|111
|23
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)
|110
|24
|Crystal Anthony (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|109
|25
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
|104
|26
|Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|103
|27
|Reza Hormes (Ned)
|102
|28
|Kristin Gavin (USA) Team CF
|102
|29
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|102
|30
|Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (USA) Crossresults.Com-Pedalpowercoaching.com
|101
|31
|Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|98
|32
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Silverbull Central Wheel
|95
|33
|Sabrina Schweizer (Ger)
|94
|34
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned)
|93
|35
|Jana Kyptova (Cze)
|87
|36
|Nikki Harris (GBr)
|86
|37
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)
|85
|38
|Wendy Simms (Can) Kona
|83
|39
|Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|82
|40
|Devon Haskell (USA) Bike Station Aptos
|78
|41
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel)
|75
|42
|Gabriella Day (GBr) The ChainStay-RENNER
|75
|43
|Nancy Bober (Bel)
|70
|44
|Katy Curtis (Can) CMC/Bow Cycle
|70
|45
|Nicole De Bie - Leyten (Bel)
|64
|46
|Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned)
|62
|47
|Gertie Willems (Bel)
|60
|48
|Carolyn Popovic (USA) PAValleys.com
|60
|49
|Nikki Thiemann (USA) Team CF
|58
|50
|Christina Tamilio (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|53
|51
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com
|53
|52
|Martina Zwick (Ger)
|52
|53
|Nikoline Hansen (Den)
|51
|54
|Melissa Bunn (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
|49
|55
|Vicki Thomas (Can) Disasterrecovery.Com
|47
|56
|Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus
|46
|57
|Linnea Koons (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|43
|58
|Barbara Howe (USA) Ibis And The Danger Twins
|42
|59
|Katherine Sherwin (USA) Hudz-Subaru
|41
|60
|Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)
|38
|61
|Dorota Warczyk (Pol)
|31
|62
|Daniela Bresciani (Ita)
|31
|63
|Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
|30
|64
|Francesca Cucciniello (Ita)
|30
|65
|Sarah Maile (USA) Ventana Mountain Bikes
|30
|66
|Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze)
|29
|67
|Stefania Vecchio (Ita)
|28
|68
|Jennifer Sagesser (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|27
|69
|Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda
|26
|70
|Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi)
|25
|71
|Nicoletta Bresciani (Ita)
|24
|72
|Mical Dyck (Can) Trek Canada / Terrascape Racing
|23
|73
|Rebecca Wellons (USA) Pedro's
|23
|74
|Stéphanie Vaxillaire-Denuit (Fra)
|22
|75
|Lise Müller (Swi)
|21
|76
|Mary McConneloug (USA) Kenda-Seven-Notubes
|20
|77
|Erica Yozell Miller (USA) PAValleys.com
|17
|78
|Marne Smiley (USA) Scott/Ollett Coaching
|16
|79
|Emily Thurston (USA) Missing Link
|16
|80
|Katrina Dowidchuk (USA) Team TBB-Deep Blue
|16
|81
|Anna Barensfeld (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|15
|82
|Amanda Sin (USA) 3 Rox Racing
|14
|83
|Lenore Pipes (USA) The Wistar Institute
|13
|84
|Nicole Duke (USA) Hudz/Subaru
|12
|85
|Courtney Dimpel (USA) Bike Station Aptos
|12
|86
|Erin Silliman (USA) ALAN North America Cycling Team
|12
|87
|Sophie Matte (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
|12
|88
|Leigh Hobson (Can) The Hub Race Team
|12
|89
|Kari Studley (USA) Redline
|11
|90
|Laura Bietola (Can) 3 Rox Racing
|10
|91
|Jennifer Maxwell (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team p/b Sterke Meiden
|9
|92
|Kimberly Flynn (USA) Grace Law-Trek p/b Vantaggio
|6
|93
|Sarah Krzysiak (USA) NYCross.com / CBRC
|6
|94
|Frances Morrison (USA) Wheelhouse -NCC
|6
|95
|Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Bicycles
|6
|96
|Wendy Williams (USA) River City Bicycles
|6
|97
|Allison Mann (USA) Rock N' Road
|6
|98
|Katrina Baumsteiger (USA) Team Rambuski Law
|6
|99
|Kris Walker (USA) Contender
|5
|100
|Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|4
|101
|Alice Pennington (USA) Team S&M
|4
|102
|Kristine Church (USA) Human Zoom-Pabst Blue Ribbon
|3
|103
|Lara Kroepsch (USA) Hudz-Subaru
|2
|104
|Annajean Dallaire (USA) Alderfer Bergen
|2
|105
|Elle Anderson (USA) Strava.com
|2
|106
|Julie Kuliecza (USA) ALAN North America Cycling Team
|2
|107
|Christiane Knobbe (Ger) 7thgroove/Re:Form Body Clinic
|2
|108
|Allison Snooks (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|1
|109
|Amanda Carey (USA) Kenda-Felt
|1
|110
|Linda Sone (USA) Planet Bike
|1
|111
|Kendall Ryan (USA) The Team - Socalcross
|1
|112
|Kerry Barnholt (USA) Scott Ritchey
|1
|113
|Sarah Kerlin (USA)
|1
|114
|Natalie Stoll (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling
|1
|115
|Katerine Northcott (USA)
|1
|1
|United States
|1038
|pts
|2
|Netherlands
|938
|3
|Czech Republic
|693
|4
|France
|412
|5
|Great Britain
|387
|6
|Belgium
|370
|7
|Canada
|368
|8
|Germany
|256
|9
|Switzerland
|150
|10
|Italy
|89
|11
|Denmark
|51
|12
|Poland
|31
|1
|Switzerland
|204
|pts
|2
|Belgium
|200
|3
|Czech Republic
|187
|4
|United States
|149
|5
|Netherlands
|97
|6
|France
|79
|7
|Denmark
|47
|8
|Germany
|38
|9
|Italy
|34
|10
|Canada
|18
|11
|Spain
|6
|1
|Yannick Eckmann (Ger)
|20
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Lastra (Spa)
|14
|3
|Jeff Bahnson (USA)
|12
|4
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel)
|12
|5
|Lars Forster (Swi)
|10
|6
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel)
|10
|7
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel)
|10
|8
|Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa)
|6
|9
|Jorn Claes (Bel)
|6
|10
|José María Cristóbal (Spa)
|6
|11
|Sam O'Keefe (USA)
|5
|12
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi)
|4
|13
|Karl Hoppner (Can)
|4
|14
|Daan Soete (Bel)
|4
|15
|Saul Lopez (Spa)
|3
|16
|Kévin Bouvard (Fra)
|2
|17
|Gunnar Bergey (USA)
|2
|18
|Andrew Dillman (USA)
|2
|19
|Stan Goderie (Ned)
|2
|20
|Abel García (Spa)
|1
|21
|Fabien Doubey (Fra)
|1
|22
|Bjorn Fox (USA)
|1
|23
|Diether Sweeck (Bel)
|1
|1
|Belgium
|32
|pts
|2
|Spain
|26
|3
|Germany
|20
|4
|United States
|19
|5
|Switzerland
|14
|6
|Canada
|4
|7
|France
|3
|8
|Netherlands
|2
