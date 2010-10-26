Stybar, Van Gilder top UCI 'cross rankings

Image 1 of 4 Laura Van Gilder (C3 Athletes Serving Athletes) got the number one call-up again. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 4 Zdenek Stybar rides to victory. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 4 Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-cyclocrossworld.com) had little trouble bunny-hopping the barriers. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 4 Sanne Van Paassen (Brainwash) celebrates (Image credit: ispaphoto.com)

Zdenek Stybar and Laura Van Gilder top the UCI's latest cyclo-cross rankings, published today, while the United States remains in the lead on the nations rankings for both elite men and women.

Related Articles Americans highly ranked in UCI cyclo-cross standings

World champion and current World Cup leader Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea) extended his lead in the UCI 'cross rankings with a victory in Sunday's World Cup race on home soil in Plzen, Czech Republic. The 24-year-old Czech earned 200 points for his win in the heavily weighted World Cup rounds, as he remained undefeated in seven races thus far this season.

American Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) remained in second place, earning points on both days of racing Stateside in Kentucky's USGP of Cyclo-cross Derby City Cup, but now trails Stybar by 203 points. His third place finish on Saturday and victory on Sunday were worth 80 points in total at the respective C1 and C2 events.

While American 'cross racers took advantage of an abundance of UCI-ranked races early in the season to populate the upper end of the rankings, the Europeans are beginning to close the gap with their steady diet of World Cup and C1 events to compete in. Francis Mourey (FDJ) finished fourth in the Czech-hosted World Cup on Sunday and moved into third overall on the rankings, bumping US champion Tim Johnson into fourth.

Belgians Kevin Pauwels (Telenet-Fidea) and Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus), second and third respectively in Plzen, each moved up three spots to occupy fifth and sixth in the standings.

In the women's rankings, former number one Katie Compton (Planet Bike) took a weekend off from competition following her victory in the opening World Cup round in Aigle, Switzerland and as a result dropped from first to third. Fellow American Laura Van Gilder (C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes) now leads the standings with 410 points.

Unlike the men, in which 270 points separate first and fifth overall, the top five women are tightly clustered with only a 30-point differential. This is largely due to the fact that the men can only count their top five results at the C2 level and top six at the C1, while the women get to keep their top 12 results at the non-World Cup level.

The three women occupying second through fourth are all tied at 400 points: Sanne van Paassen (BrainWash), Katie Compton (Planet Bike) and Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team). Van Paassen jumped from fifth to second on the standings following her first-ever World Cup victory on Sunday in Plzen, Czech Republic while Katerina Nash finished on the podium in third place.

Dutch champion Daphny van den Brand (ZZPR.nl-Destil), runner-up in Sunday's World Cup, occupies fifth on the rankings with 380 points.

The United States tops the nations rankings, based on the points totals of a nation's top three riders, for both elite men and women. Belgium, however, has closed the gap significantly in the men's nations rankings, moving into second place only 85 points back. The Czech Republic lies in third, trailing the US by 168 points.

The Netherlands remains in second place in the women's nations rankings, but closed the gap to trail by 100 points, having trailed the US by 458 points in the first ranking of the season. The Czech Republic remains in third overall, 345 points behind the United States.

Elite men 1 Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 640 pts 2 Jeremy Powers (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com 437 3 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 406 4 Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com 380 5 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 370 6 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 332 7 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 330 8 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 312 9 Ryan Trebon (USA) Kona 300 10 Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank - Giant Offroad Team 261 11 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 257 12 James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com 198 13 Davide Frattini (Ita) Hudz-Subaru 190 14 Christian Heule (Swi) Champion System LBS 170 15 Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott 160 16 Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike 159 17 Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 158 18 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 157 19 David Kášek (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor 156 20 Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 154 21 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 153 22 Ondrej Bambula (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor 153 23 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 146 24 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP-Powerplus 138 25 Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha Focus 130 26 Valentin Scherz (Swi) Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution Wheelworks 130 27 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 127 28 Tristan Schouten (USA) cyclocrossracing.com/Blue/Rolf 118 29 Derrick St John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussure-Ogilvy 116 30 Jesse Anthony (USA) California Giant-Specialized 113 31 Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team 110 32 Jirí Polnický (Cze) Sunweb - Revor 107 33 Geoff Kabush (Can) Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 107 34 Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart 106 35 Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team 100 36 Eddy van Ijzendoorn (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team 98 37 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 95 38 Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) 94 39 Dylan McNicholas (USA) Pedro's 91 40 Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 89 41 Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 87 42 Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa) 83 43 Barry Wicks (USA) Kona 81 44 Marco Bianco (Ita) 80 45 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized 80 46 Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 76 47 Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa) 75 48 Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Sunweb - Revor 72 49 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 72 50 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) 68 51 Radomir Simunek Jr. (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus 67 52 Luke Keough (USA) Bikereg.Com/Cannondale 66 53 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 63 54 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 60 55 Karel Hník (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 59 56 Joachim Parbo (Den) Kch Leopard Cycles 59 57 Pirmin Lang (Swi) 55 58 Johannes Sickmüller (Ger) Harvestehuder Rsv V. 1909 55 59 Ian Field (GBr) 55 60 Bart Verschueren (Bel) 54 61 Jim Aernouts (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 53 62 Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team 52 63 Isaac Suarez Fernandez (Spa) 52 64 Fabio Ursi (Ita) 51 65 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Garmin/Team Holowesko Partners 50 66 Mitchell Huenders (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus 49 67 Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder 49 68 Philip Wong (USA) Seaside Cycle - Antero Resources 48 69 Anthony Grand (Swi) Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution Wheelworks 48 70 Jérome Chevallier (Fra) 45 71 Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP-Powerplus 45 72 Vladimír Kyzivát (Cze) Johnson Controls Aš Mb 44 73 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb-Revor 43 74 Ryan Knapp (USA) BikeReg.com 40 75 Paul Oldham (GBr) 40 76 Sacha Weber (Ger) Stevens Racing Team 39 77 Václav Metlicka (Svk) Johnson Controls Aš Mb 39 78 Kenneth Hansen (Den) 37 79 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 37 80 Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar 36 81 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 36 82 Andrew Watson (Can) Norco Factory Team 35 83 Nicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant-Specialized 35 84 Adam Mcgrath (USA) Feedback Sports-Van Dessel 34 85 Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block 34 86 Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 33 87 Justin Spinelli (USA) Richard Sachs-RGM Watches-Radix 33 88 Guillaume Nelessen (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team 33 89 Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott 33 90 Joshua Dillon (USA) Richard Sachs-RGM Watches-Radix 32 91 Joeri Adams (Bel) Rabobank Continental 32 92 Bryan Fawley (USA) Park Place Dealerships 31 93 Tom van den Bosch (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team 31 94 Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Rendement Hypo Cycling Team 30 95 Jody Crawforth (GBr) 30 96 Sid Taberlay (Aus) Sho-Air/Specialized 30 97 Jake Wells (USA) Hudz-Subaru 29 98 Unai Yus Kerejeta (Spa) 29 99 Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 26 100 Nicholas Keough (USA) Champion Systems p/b Keough Cyclocross 25 101 Michael Schweizer (Ger) Stevens Racing Team 24 102 Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banská Bystrica 24 103 Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes 24 104 Christian Favata (USA) Favata's Tablerock Tours and Bikes 24 105 Romain Villa (Fra) 23 106 Milan Barenyi (Svk) 23 107 Mark Lalonde (USA) Specialized 23 108 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 22 109 Mik Garrigan (Can) 22 110 Mauro Gonzalez Fontan (Spa) 22 111 Weston Schempf (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes 21 112 Martin Hunal (Cze) Velosport Valenta Scott Team 21 113 Tyler Wren (USA) Boo Bicycles 21 114 Kris Lapere (Bel) 20 115 Jonathan Baker (USA) Hudz-Subaru 20 116 Cory Burns (USA) Full Moon Vista 20 117 Peter Bradshaw (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy 20 118 Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 20 119 Jeremy Ferguson (USA) California Giant-Specialized 19 120 Carlos Hernandez Garcia (Spa) 19 121 Florian Le Corre (Fra) 18 122 Laurent Colombatto (Fra) 18 123 David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus 17 124 Marco Ponta (Ita) 16 125 Ryan Dewald (USA) Haymarket Bicycles-SEAVS 16 126 Erlantz Uriarte Okamika (Spa) 16 127 Alec Donahue (USA) Wheelhouse-NCC 16 128 Mirko Tabacchi (Ita) 15 129 Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 15 130 Liam Killeen (GBr) 15 131 Elia Silvestri (Ita) 15 132 Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Racing 14 133 Jiri Friedl (Cze) 14 134 Mike Sherer (USA) The Pony Shop 12 135 Jared Nieters (USA) Haymarket Bicycles-SEAVS 12 136 Evan McNeely (Can) EMD Serono / Specialized 12 137 Théo Dumanchin (Fra) 12 138 Robert Glajza (Svk) BKP 11 139 Mark Batty (Can) Spidertech Powered By Planet Energy 11 140 Tommy Nielsen (Den) 10 141 Xabier Garcia Irazola (Spa) 10 142 Jonas Schau Guddal (Den) 10 143 Joe Dombroski (USA) Haymarket Bicycles-SEAVS 10 144 Floris De Tier (Bel) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team 10 144 Jose Antonio Diez Arriola (Spa) 10 146 Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha Focus 10 147 Nathan Chown (Can) Handlebars Cycle Company 10 148 Matej Lasák (Cze) Max Cursor 10 149 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 10 150 Manny Goguen (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott 9 151 Kevin Noiles (Can) La Bicicletta Pro Shop 8 152 Kenny Geluykens (Bel) 8 153 Sean Babcock (USA) Kona 8 154 Wayne Bray (USA) MVP Health Care 8 155 Marcel Meisen (Ger) 8 156 Osmond Bakker (Can) La Bicicletta Elite Team 8 157 Oscar Vazquez Crespo (Spa) 8 158 Craig Richey (Can) Cyclocrossracing.Com p/b Blue 7 159 Daniel Ruiz Echeandia (Spa) 6 160 Jared Stafford (Can) Bikesports Racing 6 161 Arnaud Van Den Abeele (Bel) 6 162 Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain-Shimano-Giro 6 163 Dan Staffo (USA) Handlebars Cycle Company 6 164 Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 6 165 Dan Chabanov (USA) NYCross.com / CBRC 6 166 Steve Fisher (USA) Rad Racing Nw-Hagens Berman Llp 6 167 Ole Quast (Ger) Stevens Racing Team 6 168 Andreas Moser (Swi) 5 169 René Lang (Swi) 5 170 Lukas Winterberg (Swi) 5 171 Daniele Mensi (Ita) 5 172 Yves Corminboeuf (Swi) 5 173 Angelo De Clercq (Bel) 5 174 Jan Verstraeten (Bel) KDL-Trans 4 175 Stuart Bowers (GBr) 4 176 Jeremy Durrin (USA) Wheelhouse / NCC 4 177 Scott Frederick (USA) Inland Construction 4 178 Bryan Falaschi (Ita) 4 179 Stef Boden (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 4 180 Shawn Milne (USA) Antero Resources - Seaside Cycle 3 181 Derek Hardinge (Can) Lapdogs Cycling Club 3 182 Matthew Pacocha (USA) Hudz-Subaru 2 183 Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Focus Bikes 2 184 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) 2 185 Antonio Suarez Fernandez (Spa) 2 186 Nicholas Craig (GBr) 2 187 Jan Nesvadba (Cze) KC Kooperativa Sg Jablonec N.N 2 188 Ivo Plevák (Cze) Max Cursor 2 189 Kevin Sweeney (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles 2 190 Brian Wilichoski (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com 2 191 Jake Keough (USA) Champion Systems p/b Keough Cyclocross 2 191 Greg Wittwer (USA) ALAN North America Cycling Team 2 193 Fabio Alfonso Todaro (Ita) 2 194 Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 2 195 Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace 1 196 Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart 1 197 Daniel Booth (GBr) 1 198 Joshua Snead (USA) Bay 101-HRS-Rock Lobster 1 199 Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 1 199 Bretislav Rohel (Cze) Forman Cycling Team 1 201 Cary Fridrich (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy 1 202 David Wilcox (USA) Pedro's Grassroots Cycling Club 1 203 Matthew O'Keefe (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com 1 204 Bobby Lea (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team 1 205 Emilien Barben (Swi) 1 206 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) 1

Elite men - Nations 1 United States 1117 pts 2 Belgium 1032 3 Czech Republic 949 4 France 628 5 Italy 455 6 Switzerland 395 7 Netherlands 366 8 Germany 280 9 Canada 258 10 Spain 210 11 Slovakia 139 12 Great Britain 125 13 Denmark 106 14 Poland 100 15 Australia 30

Elite women 1 Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes 410 pts 2 Sanne van Paassen (Ned) BrainWash 400 3 Katherine Compton (USA) Planet Bike-Stevens Bikes 400 4 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 400 5 Daphny van den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil 380 6 Susan Butler (USA) Hudz-Subaru 228 7 Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona 226 8 Sally Annis (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles 222 9 Natasha Elliott (Can) Garneau Club Chaussure-Ogilvy 215 10 Sanne Cant (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 210 11 Pavla Havlikova (Cze) 206 12 Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant-Specialized 191 13 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 190 14 Amy Dombroski (USA) Luna Pro Team 168 15 Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing 168 16 Sophie De Boer (Ned) 158 17 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 155 18 Caroline Mani (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 140 19 Deidre Winfield (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes 135 20 Arenda Grimberg (Ned) 122 21 Linda Van Rijen (Ned) 114 22 Ann D'Ambruoso (USA) LadiesFirst Racing 111 23 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) 110 24 Crystal Anthony (USA) LadiesFirst Racing 109 25 Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes 104 26 Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) California Giant-Specialized 103 27 Reza Hormes (Ned) 102 28 Kristin Gavin (USA) Team CF 102 29 Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles 102 30 Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (USA) Crossresults.Com-Pedalpowercoaching.com 101 31 Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Fischer-BMC 98 32 Rebecca Blatt (USA) Silverbull Central Wheel 95 33 Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) 94 34 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) 93 35 Jana Kyptova (Cze) 87 36 Nikki Harris (GBr) 86 37 Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) 85 38 Wendy Simms (Can) Kona 83 39 Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 82 40 Devon Haskell (USA) Bike Station Aptos 78 41 Ellen Van Loy (Bel) 75 42 Gabriella Day (GBr) The ChainStay-RENNER 75 43 Nancy Bober (Bel) 70 44 Katy Curtis (Can) CMC/Bow Cycle 70 45 Nicole De Bie - Leyten (Bel) 64 46 Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned) 62 47 Gertie Willems (Bel) 60 48 Carolyn Popovic (USA) PAValleys.com 60 49 Nikki Thiemann (USA) Team CF 58 50 Christina Tamilio (USA) LadiesFirst Racing 53 51 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com 53 52 Martina Zwick (Ger) 52 53 Nikoline Hansen (Den) 51 54 Melissa Bunn (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery 49 55 Vicki Thomas (Can) Disasterrecovery.Com 47 56 Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus 46 57 Linnea Koons (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal 43 58 Barbara Howe (USA) Ibis And The Danger Twins 42 59 Katherine Sherwin (USA) Hudz-Subaru 41 60 Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) 38 61 Dorota Warczyk (Pol) 31 62 Daniela Bresciani (Ita) 31 63 Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team 30 64 Francesca Cucciniello (Ita) 30 65 Sarah Maile (USA) Ventana Mountain Bikes 30 66 Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze) 29 67 Stefania Vecchio (Ita) 28 68 Jennifer Sagesser (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 27 69 Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda 26 70 Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi) 25 71 Nicoletta Bresciani (Ita) 24 72 Mical Dyck (Can) Trek Canada / Terrascape Racing 23 73 Rebecca Wellons (USA) Pedro's 23 74 Stéphanie Vaxillaire-Denuit (Fra) 22 75 Lise Müller (Swi) 21 76 Mary McConneloug (USA) Kenda-Seven-Notubes 20 77 Erica Yozell Miller (USA) PAValleys.com 17 78 Marne Smiley (USA) Scott/Ollett Coaching 16 79 Emily Thurston (USA) Missing Link 16 80 Katrina Dowidchuk (USA) Team TBB-Deep Blue 16 81 Anna Barensfeld (USA) LadiesFirst Racing 15 82 Amanda Sin (USA) 3 Rox Racing 14 83 Lenore Pipes (USA) The Wistar Institute 13 84 Nicole Duke (USA) Hudz/Subaru 12 85 Courtney Dimpel (USA) Bike Station Aptos 12 86 Erin Silliman (USA) ALAN North America Cycling Team 12 87 Sophie Matte (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery 12 88 Leigh Hobson (Can) The Hub Race Team 12 89 Kari Studley (USA) Redline 11 90 Laura Bietola (Can) 3 Rox Racing 10 91 Jennifer Maxwell (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team p/b Sterke Meiden 9 92 Kimberly Flynn (USA) Grace Law-Trek p/b Vantaggio 6 93 Sarah Krzysiak (USA) NYCross.com / CBRC 6 94 Frances Morrison (USA) Wheelhouse -NCC 6 95 Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Bicycles 6 96 Wendy Williams (USA) River City Bicycles 6 97 Allison Mann (USA) Rock N' Road 6 98 Katrina Baumsteiger (USA) Team Rambuski Law 6 99 Kris Walker (USA) Contender 5 100 Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 4 101 Alice Pennington (USA) Team S&M 4 102 Kristine Church (USA) Human Zoom-Pabst Blue Ribbon 3 103 Lara Kroepsch (USA) Hudz-Subaru 2 104 Annajean Dallaire (USA) Alderfer Bergen 2 105 Elle Anderson (USA) Strava.com 2 106 Julie Kuliecza (USA) ALAN North America Cycling Team 2 107 Christiane Knobbe (Ger) 7thgroove/Re:Form Body Clinic 2 108 Allison Snooks (USA) LadiesFirst Racing 1 109 Amanda Carey (USA) Kenda-Felt 1 110 Linda Sone (USA) Planet Bike 1 111 Kendall Ryan (USA) The Team - Socalcross 1 112 Kerry Barnholt (USA) Scott Ritchey 1 113 Sarah Kerlin (USA) 1 114 Natalie Stoll (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling 1 115 Katerine Northcott (USA) 1

Elite women - Nations 1 United States 1038 pts 2 Netherlands 938 3 Czech Republic 693 4 France 412 5 Great Britain 387 6 Belgium 370 7 Canada 368 8 Germany 256 9 Switzerland 150 10 Italy 89 11 Denmark 51 12 Poland 31

U23 men - Nations 1 Switzerland 204 pts 2 Belgium 200 3 Czech Republic 187 4 United States 149 5 Netherlands 97 6 France 79 7 Denmark 47 8 Germany 38 9 Italy 34 10 Canada 18 11 Spain 6

Junior men 1 Yannick Eckmann (Ger) 20 pts 2 Jonathan Lastra (Spa) 14 3 Jeff Bahnson (USA) 12 4 Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) 12 5 Lars Forster (Swi) 10 6 Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) 10 7 Laurens Sweeck (Bel) 10 8 Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa) 6 9 Jorn Claes (Bel) 6 10 José María Cristóbal (Spa) 6 11 Sam O'Keefe (USA) 5 12 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) 4 13 Karl Hoppner (Can) 4 14 Daan Soete (Bel) 4 15 Saul Lopez (Spa) 3 16 Kévin Bouvard (Fra) 2 17 Gunnar Bergey (USA) 2 18 Andrew Dillman (USA) 2 19 Stan Goderie (Ned) 2 20 Abel García (Spa) 1 21 Fabien Doubey (Fra) 1 22 Bjorn Fox (USA) 1 23 Diether Sweeck (Bel) 1