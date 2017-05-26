Alafaci escapes Giro d'Italia expulsion, fined for 'act of violence' - Video

Image 1 of 4 Eugenio Alafaci (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Eugenio Alafaci (Trek-Segafredo) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Trek-Segafredo's Bauke Mollema and Eugenio Alafaci looking cool back stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) mid-pack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Trek-Segafredo's Eugenio Alafaci escaped severe punishment for hurling a full bidon at the back of Movistar's Rory Sutherland during stage 19 of the Giro d'Itaia. The Italian was fined 200 Swiss Francs and penalised one minute for the 'act of violence' that occurred on the approach to the final climb to Piancavallo.

Alafaci reacted to a sudden swerve by the Australian who, ironically, had been reacting to a similar movement of the Italian's own Trek-Segafredo teammate.

The jury perhaps took pity on Alafaci, who crashed on stage 18 and was likely still smarting from the massive road rash he sustained.

It's the third such high-profile 'act of violence' sanction handed out by UCI commissaires this year, and the second of the Giro d'Italia. Javier Moreno (Bahrain-Merida) was ejected from the race on stage 4 for shoving Sky's Diego Rosa off the road. Earlier this year, Andrey Grivko (Astana) punched Marcel Kittel in a battle for position during the Dubai Tour and is currently serving a 45-day suspension for the incident.