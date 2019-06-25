AG2R La Mondiale extends sponsorship until the end of 2023 season

Image 1 of 5 Romain Bardet looks comfortable in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 5 Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) at the 2019 Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Oliver Naesen leads AG2R la Mondiale over the cobbles (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 AG2R La Mondiale's Romain Bardet signs some autographs for his fans at the 2019 Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 AG2R La Mondiale manager Vincent Lavenu and Benoit Cosnefroy ahead of stage 4 of the 2019 Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

AG2R La Mondiale has extended its sponsorship of Vincent Lavenu’s WorldTour team to the end of 2023. The social and asset protection specialist's existing sponsorship deal ran until the end of next season.

"We are proud and very touched by the confidence shown by AG2R La Mondiale in extending our contract from 2021 to 2023," Lavenu said in a statement released by the team. "This endeavour that has united us since 1997 around our favourite sport is both beautiful and intense. It has brought us a lot of joy, success, and has also strengthened us in the most difficult times."

AG2R La Mondiale’s association with cycling began in 1997 when it came on board as a sub-sponsor to Lavenu’s Casino team. AG2R assumed title sponsorship of the team in 2000 and is among the longest-standing sponsors in the professional peloton. Lavenu’s team was established under the Chazal banner in 1992 before Casino took over sponsorship in 1996.

"A few days before the start of the Tour de France 2019, we once again testify to our unwavering support for Vincent Lavenu and his cycling team," said AG2R La Mondiale CEO André Renaudin. "Our riders and their sports directors perfectly embody the values of solidarity and performance that animate AG2R La Mondiale every day."

AG2R have enjoyed notable success on the Tour in recent seasons. Romain Bardet placed on the podium in both 2016 and 2017, while Jean-Christophe Péraud finished second overall in 2014.

Bardet has been with AG2R since he turned professional in 2012 and holds a contract with the team through the end of 2020. The Frenchman, who placed 10th at the recent Critérium du Dauphiné, will once again lead their Tour de France challenge this season.

Bardet will be joined in the AG2R line-up by Mikaël Cherel, Benoit Cosnefroy, Mathias Frank, Tony Gallopin, Pierre Latour and Oliver Naesen. The eighth and final rider will be announced after this weekend's national championships road races.



