AG2R La Mondiale extends sponsorship through 2016
More good news for French teams
French-based insurance firm AG2R La Mondiale announced on Monday that it would be continuing its sponsorship of the French cycling team through until the end of season 2016, extending its current arrangement by three years.
"The partnership with Vincent Lavenu's cycling team is significant in creating awareness of our brand," said André Renaudin, general director of the AG2R La Mondiale group. "We are pleased to announce the continuation of our partnership at the 2013 Tour de France, and want to encourage our riders for the upcoming stages."
The rest day proved one of good fortune for French teams with Europcar also announcing that it would continue its commitment to Jean-René Bernaudeau's squad.
