AG2R La Mondiale continues commitment to French cycling

John Gadret (AG2R) was strong (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

French-based insurance firm AG2R La Mondiale announced that it would be continuing its sponsorship of the French cycling team through until the end of season 2014 on the eve of the Tour de France.

"We reconfirm our commitment to the formation of Vincent Lavenu whose riders embody the values of solidarity and performance are the same as AG2R La Mondiale.," said AG2R La Mondiale CEO André Renaudin.

"We announced the renewal of our partnership until 2014 just days before the start of the 2011 Tour de France," added the company's Chief Operating Officer, Yvon Breton. "It is also a way for our group to encourage the riders of this beautiful event by confirming our full support for them. We wish them much success on the Tour and we have no doubt that we will enjoy it again a have a great time!"

Meantime, the team announced that five riders have extended their contracts, including John Gadret, who finished just off the podium in fourth at the 2011 Giro d'Italia.

Gadret, 32, who lines up for the team at the Tour, joins Maxime Bouet, Hubert Dupont and Mickaël Chérel in extending his contract through until the end of 2013.

Blel Kadri will continue his career with AG2R La Mondiale, having ridden with the team since he turned professional in 2009.

