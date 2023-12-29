AG2R Citroën ethics committee reinstates Alex Baudin after Tramadol positive

AG2R Citroën announced that they have reinstated Alex Baudin following an internal investigation by the team's ethics committee. The UCI disqualified Baudin from the 2023 Giro d’Italia after testing positive for Tramadol on stage 17 of the race, and AG2R Citroën sidelined him from competition beginning on August 1 while conducting its own examination into the matter.

"AG2R Citroën team announces the reinstatement of Alex Baudin after an in-depth examination by the team's ethics committee," the team wrote in an official statement on Friday. "Alex Baudin has not taken part in any competition since 1 August 2023 following his disqualification from the Giro d'Italia."

Baudin was disqualified from the Giro d’Italia, along with all of his stage placings and results from that event.

In-competition use of Tramadol was barred by the UCI in 2019, although testing positive for the painkiller doesn't constitute an anti-doping rule violation, and Baudin was thus free to continue racing after the Giro d'Italia.

He continued to compete in June and July until AG2R Citroën prevented him from further competition on August 1.

Tramadol is an opiate pain medication, and the Movement for Credible Cycling (MPCC) – of which Baudin’s AG2R team is a member – had requested a ban on the drug as far back as 2013 following reports of widespread use in the peloton.

Baudin is the second rider to be disqualified from a Grand Tour for the offence following Nairo Quintana. The UCI disqualified Quintana from the 2022 Tour de France after testing positive for Tramadol on two occasions during the race.

Tramadol will be added to the WADA banned list from January 1, 2024.

"The team would like to reaffirm its commitment to sporting integrity, transparency, and promoting clean and ethical cycling," the team wrote in a statement.

Baudin, 22, said that his time away from competition has been complicated but that he is thankful to be returning to the peloton in 2024.

"After a complicated period away from the pack and my passion, I am looking forward to reuniting with my teammates for the new year, which will be full of thrills and sporting challenges," Baudin said.

"I am going to put all my energy and determination into achieving great results with the team."