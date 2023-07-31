AG2R neo-pro Alex Baudin disqualified from Giro d'Italia after Tramadol positive

Alex Baudin (AG2R Citroën) has been disqualified from the 2023 Giro d’Italia after testing positive for Tramadol on stage 17 of the race.

Tramadol has been banned for in-competition use since March 2019, although testing positive for the painkiller doesn't constitute an anti-doping rule violation and Baudin is thus free to continue racing.

Tramadol is an opiate pain medication and the Movement for Credible Cycling (MPCC) – of which Baudin’s AG2R team is a member – had requested a ban on the drug as far back as 2013 following reports of widespread use in the peloton.

“The analyses of two dried blood samples provided by the rider on 24 May on the 17th stage of the 2023 Giro d’Italia revealed the presence of tramadol and its two main metabolites,” read a statement from the UCI on Monday.

“In accordance with the UCI Medical Rules, and after a thorough examination of the case, the rider is disqualified from the 2023 Giro d’Italia. This decision may be appealed before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within the next 10 days.

“Infringements of the in-competition ban on using tramadol are offences under the UCI Medical Rules. They do not constitute Anti-doping Rule Violations. As this is a first offence, Alex Baudin is not declared ineligible and can therefore participate in competitions.”

22-year-old Baudin is in his first season as a professional, and he finished the Giro in 73rd place overall. His most recent outing came at the Clásica San Sebastián on Saturday, where he placed 29th.

The UCI stated on Monday that a total of 64 dried blood samples were collected and analysed for traces of Tramadol during the 2023 Giro.

Baudin is the second rider to be disqualified from a Grand Tour for the use of Tramadol after Nairo Quintana, who was stripped of sixth place overall at last year’s Tour de France after twice testing positive for the painkiller.

Quintana withdrew from the Vuelta a España after news of his Tramadol case broke and he later parted company with Arkéa-Samsic when his contract expired at season’s end. He raced for the Colombia at the World Championships in Wollongong and placed third at February’s Colombian national championships, but he has been unable to find a professional team.

Baudin has been disqualified from the Giro for his first infringement but he has not been suspended. A second offence would carry a penalty of a five-month ban, while a third would carry a nine-month ban.