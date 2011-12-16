AFLD closes Longo case with no action

Jeannie Longo and her husband Patrice Ciprelli (Image credit: AFP)

The French anti-doping agency has closed its case against Jeannie Longo, going along with the decision by the French cycling federation. The federation dismissed doping-related charges against the 53-year-old last month.

The FFC and the AFLD opened an investigation of Longo earlier this fall after she violated the “whereabouts” requirements three times, between May 2010 and June 2011. Twice she provided insufficient information, and the third time she missed a doping control.

However, the FFC dismissed the charges in November. Under French law, athletes must be notified annually that they are included in the out-of-competition anti-doping test pool, and Longo was not notified for 2010 or 2011. She was therefore not required to submit her whereabouts.

Longo now has the possibility of riding in her eighth Olympic games in London next summer.