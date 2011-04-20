Adriano Malori shattered to miss out in Trentino opener

Adriano Malori (Lampre-ISD) took second in the time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Giro del Trentino marks a return to Italian racing for Lampre - ISD and it was very nearly a happy homecoming for the team, with young-gun Adriano Malori narrowly beaten in the day’s opening time trial.

Malori, 23, is a former under 23 world champion in the time trial, and has just come off an impressive performance in the Coppi e Bartali, where the Italian won a stage and finished 5th overall.

The Lampre - ISD rider was clearly disappointed that he had come so close and not taken the win.

"What a pity," Malori reacted. "The only thing that makes me happy is that Kloden is a top rider in the time trial."

He was however positive about his prospects in the future, and is treating every race as a learning experience.

"I did my best and that is most important. Every time trial will help me to get closer to the level of the top riders".

A star in the making, Malori is undoubtedly a rider with a lot of potential and one to watch. Roberto Damiani recently said that a new-look Lampre-ISD under his stewardship would be shaped heavily around the Parma native. Despite this, team sports-director Tebaldi Valerio is trying to keep the young Italian grounded and put his result in perspective.

"I think that Adriano should not be angry for taking 2nd place considering he performed a very good time trial and only Kloden, a specialist, could do better", the sports director said.

The Giro Del Trentino continues tomorrow with the second stage from Dro to Ledro Beccaza.