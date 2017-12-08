Additional four-year ban for Sinkewitz

Image 1 of 5 Patrik Sinkewitz (Meridiana Kamen Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Germany's Patrik Sinkewitz (T-Mobile) rides in the pack during the 2006 Fleche Wallonne. Image 3 of 5 Patrick Sinkewitz wins stage 1 of the 2013 Settimana Lombarda. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Patrik Sinkewitz (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 5 Patrik Sinkewitz was a member of Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli for the 2011 season (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Former German professional Patrik Sinkewitz, already serving an eight-year ban, has received a further four-year suspension. In July, Sinkewitz was caught racing the amateur Giro delle Dolomiti and having violated the "prohibition of participation during ineligibility", his ban was lengthened by the UCI.

Sinkewitz's A and B samples from the 2011 Grand Prix of Lugano both revealed the presence of recombinant growth hormone (recGH). The second infraction of his career following a positive test in 2007. However in 2012, he was cleared of HGH doping charges. The German Anti-doping Agency then appealed for the eight-year ban for Sinkewitz following the second positive test in 2014, with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling its favour.

Sinkewitz last raced in 2014 with the Continental Meridiana Kamen Team but is no ineligible to race until at least 16 August 2024. At 37, Sinkewitz is unlikely to resume his professional career once his ban expires.

Turning professional in 2001 with Mapei - Quickstep, Sinkewitz also rode with T-Mobile, PSK Whirlpool-Author, ISD-Neri and then Meridiana. During his career, Sinkewitz raced the Vuelta a Espana on two occasions and rode three editions of the Tour de France between 2005 and 2007. He also won nine professional races, the last coming in 2013 at the Settimana Ciclistica Lombarda by Bergamasca, Memorial Adriano Rodoni.