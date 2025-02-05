Adam Yates and Visma super talent Jørgen Nordhagen to make 2025 season debuts at Muscat Classic

By
published

Sprinter Olav Kooij and new Soudal-QuickStep signing Ethan Hayter also among starters for Tour of Oman

Adam Yates kicked his season off with a bang last year by winning the Tour of Oman overall
Adam Yates kicked his season off with a bang last year by winning the Tour of Oman overall (Image credit: Getty Images)

Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Visma-Lease a Bike super talent Jørgen Nordhagen are among the riders set to make their 2025 season debuts in Oman on Friday, February 7.

Racing begins in the Middle Eastern country's capital city Muscat with a UCI 1.1 one-day race, before the five-day Tour of Oman launches on Saturday, February 8, and concludes with the well-known summit finish up Green Mountain.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

More news
Elisa Longo Borghini with her UAE Team ADQ teammates

'There is a little bit of pressure' - Elisa Longo Borghini expected to shine on home debut with UAE Team ADQ
Silverstone gravel tyre testing

Your narrow gravel tyres are slowing you down in addition to making you uncomfortable, Cyclingnews lab test reveals
2025 Paris-Roubaix Femmes map

Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2025 route
See more latest