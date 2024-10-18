Visma-Lease a Bike sign Dan McLay as vital lead-out for Olav Kooij

By
published

British rider leaves Arkéa-B&B Hotels for Dutch super team

Dan McLay in action for Arkéa-B&amp;B Hotels
Dan McLay in action for Arkéa-B&B Hotels (Image credit: Getty Images)

Visma-Lease a Bike have signed Britain's Dan McLay as a vital leadout man for sprinter Olav Kooij after the expected return of Mike Teunissen fell through and he signed with Astana Qazaqstan.

32-year-old McLay was Arnaud Démare's lead out man at Arkéa-B&B Hotels but his contract was not extended as the French team tried to cut costs. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.