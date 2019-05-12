Ackermann sprints to first Giro d'Italia stage victory – Video

Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) crosses the line, arms aloft (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 2 of the Giro d’Italia to take his maiden Grand Tour stage victory in Fucecchio.

The in-form German beat Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-Quick Step) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) to the line, coming off the wheel of Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) to launch his sprint.

Ewan kicked off the dash for the line, benefitting from a stellar lead-out from his team, but lost out to Ackermann in a head-to-head drag over the closing 200 metres.

“I’m so happy,” said Ackermann after his win. “It was my first chance to win a stage and we did it great. I think all the team is more motivated and it’s good for the next three weeks.”

Watch the highlights from stage 2 of the 2019 Giro d’Italia below.