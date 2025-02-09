'A quick turnaround' – New Zealand road title Friday, international flight Saturday and a 156km Classic on Sunday

By
published

Rhylee Akeroyd's quick dash from U23 win at New Zealand Championships to race gruelling Warrnambool Women’s Classic in Australia

Rhylee Akeroyd (Meridian Blue p/b 99 Bikes) after she claimed the U23 women&#039;s road race title at the Cycling New Zealand Elite Road National Championships 2025
Rhylee Akeroyd (Meridian Blue p/b 99 Bikes) after she claimed the U23 women's road race title at the Cycling New Zealand Elite Road National Championships 2025 (Image credit: Aiman Amerul Muner / Cycling New Zealand)

When Rhylee Akeroyd (Meridian Blue p/b 99 Bikes) achieved one of the key goals she had been working toward this year on Friday, a national under-23 road race title, there was no time to celebrate her win in Timaru as another target was about 40 hours and an ocean away.

Akeroyd had barely stepped off the podium where she claimed the jersey of a New Zealand champion before she had to snap into action and forgo a nights sleep so that on Sunday morning the final year under 23 rider could line up in Colac for the Lochard Energy Warrnambool Women’s Classic, the second round of racing at the ProVelo Super League.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

More about womens cycling
ABU DHABI BREAKWATER UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 09 Lorena Wiebes of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Protime celebrates at podium as stage winner during the 3rd UAE Tour Women Stage 4 a 127km stage from Abu Dhabi Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Academy to Abu Dhabi Breakwater UCIWWT on February 09 2025 in Abu Dhabi Breakwater United Arab Emirates Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Lorena Wiebes closes in on 100th pro win with third UAE Tour Women stage
Detail photos of Elisa Longo Borghini&#039;s Colnago Y1Rs at the UAE Tour Women 2025

The 'most aerodynamic' bike in the WorldTour just made its winning debut – A close look at Elisa Longo Borghini's Colnago Y1Rs
Belgian Sanne Cant salutes the fans on the podium after the women&#039;s elite race of the Krawatencross cyclocross in Lille, stage 7 (out of 8) in the X2O Trofee Veldrijden competition, Sunday 09 February 2025. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)

Mathieu van der Poel, Marianne Vos honour Sanne Cant in retirement music video
See more latest