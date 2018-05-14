A busy rest day at the Giro d'Italia - Gallery

Of course, the rest day is the great misnomer of a Grand Tour, and the riders still had to kit up and clip in, almost everyone heading out on gentle rides to keep the legs ticking over.
The big names like maglia rosa Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) also had the extra task of meeting with the media, with rest days traditionally providing a chance for the main protagonists to sit down with the press and discuss the race and their prospects in greater depth.
For the mechanics, soigneurs, and other members of team staff, rest days can be just as busy as race days, with plenty of preparation to be done.
On top of the usual rest day fare there were some more unusual sights this year as Quick-Step staff went out for a game of five-a-side football, Fabio Aru staged a press conference on his team bus, and Giulio Ciccone attended a memorial for the 29 people who died in the Rigopiano avalanche tragedy of last year.
Flick through the gallery above to see all the best photos from the Giro's second rest day.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy