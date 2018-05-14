A busy rest day at the Giro d'Italia - Gallery

Image 1 of 30 Fabio Aru's rest day press conference was held on the team bus (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates) Image 2 of 30 Simon Yates faces questions from the press (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 30 Simon Yates poses with his maglia rosa (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 30 Double stage winner Elia Viviani meets up with his girlfriend, the Canyon-SRAM rider Elena Cecchini (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 30 The UAE riders out for a spin (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates) Image 6 of 30 A busy day for mechanics (Image credit: Team Sunweb) Image 7 of 30 The Sunweb riders gathering pre-ride (Image credit: Team Sunweb) Image 8 of 30 Team staff were busy with preparations (Image credit: Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia - @WilierSelleIta) Image 9 of 30 Koen Bouwman sits down with Dutch journalists (Image credit: LottoNL-Jumbo) Image 10 of 30 Giovanni Visconti and Domenico Pozzovivo post-ride (Image credit: Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team) Image 11 of 30 Bahrain-Merida mechanics hard at work (Image credit: Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team) Image 12 of 30 Manuele Boaro looks like he sat out the ride (Image credit: Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team) Image 13 of 30 Bardiani-CSF's Giulio Ciccone joined a tribute to the 29 people who died in the Rigopiano avalanche of last year (Image credit: Bardiani - CSF) Image 14 of 30 The Astana team out for a spin (Image credit: Astana Pro Team - @AstanaTeam) Image 15 of 30 Miguel Angel Lopez with Pello Bilbao on Astana's ride (Image credit: Astana Pro Team - @AstanaTeam) Image 16 of 30 Miguel Angel Lopez catches up on the day's news (Image credit: Astana Pro Team - @AstanaTeam) Image 17 of 30 A change of sport entirely for the Quick-Step staff (Image credit: Quick-Step Floors) Image 18 of 30 A BMC mechanic tinkers with a rider's bars (Image credit: BMC Racing Team - @BMCProTeam) Image 19 of 30 Important adjustments for Richard Carapaz, the best young rider so far (Image credit: Movistar Team - @Movistar_Team) Image 20 of 30 The Mitchelton-Scott riders head out for a spin (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 30 Simon Yates poses with his maglia rosa (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 30 Yates answering questions as the leader of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 30 Esteban Chaves maintained his characteristic smile as he addressed the media (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 30 The FDJ team found some gravel roads (Image credit: Équipe Cycliste Groupama-FDJ - @GroupamaFDJ) Image 25 of 30 Jeremy Roy capturing the moment (Image credit: Équipe Cycliste Groupama-FDJ - @GroupamaFDJ) Image 26 of 30 The FDJ team head out for a spin (Image credit: Équipe Cycliste Groupama-FDJ - @GroupamaFDJ) Image 27 of 30 The FDJ camp on rest day (Image credit: Équipe Cycliste Groupama-FDJ - @GroupamaFDJ) Image 28 of 30 (Image credit: Équipe Cycliste Groupama-FDJ - @GroupamaFDJ) Image 29 of 30 The Movistar riders ready to ride (Image credit: Movistar Team - @Movistar_Team) Image 30 of 30 Natnael Berhane enjoying the 'day off' (Image credit: Dimension Data)

The 2018 Giro d'Italia stopped for its second rest day on the Adriatic coast on Monday, giving riders some downtime after the weekend's mountain stages.

Of course, the rest day is the great misnomer of a Grand Tour, and the riders still had to kit up and clip in, almost everyone heading out on gentle rides to keep the legs ticking over.

The big names like maglia rosa Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) also had the extra task of meeting with the media, with rest days traditionally providing a chance for the main protagonists to sit down with the press and discuss the race and their prospects in greater depth.

For the mechanics, soigneurs, and other members of team staff, rest days can be just as busy as race days, with plenty of preparation to be done.

On top of the usual rest day fare there were some more unusual sights this year as Quick-Step staff went out for a game of five-a-side football, Fabio Aru staged a press conference on his team bus, and Giulio Ciccone attended a memorial for the 29 people who died in the Rigopiano avalanche tragedy of last year.

Flick through the gallery above to see all the best photos from the Giro's second rest day.