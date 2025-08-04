'A bit of inspiration for this week' - Fifth place for Niamh Fisher-Black in Tour de France Femmes motivates brother Finn to aim high in Tour de Pologne

Polish race a key 2025 target for Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe pro since the start of the year

Finn Fisher-Black (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's nearly 1,500 kilometres from western Poland to the northern Alps, and while Finn Fisher-Black was getting his share of the limelight at the Tour de Pologne team presentation on Sunday evening, his thoughts were a lot further west at the time.

Fisher-Black's sister Niamh was a key player in the last stage of the Tour de France Femmes, with her fourth place in the Alps late on Sunday her cement a fine fifth place overall. And as Finn told Cyclingnews at the stage 1 start of the Tour de Pologne on Monday, the Tour de France Femme's last evening stage was certainly keeping him glued to his mobile phone.

Alasdair Fotheringham

