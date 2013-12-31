62-year-old LeDuc tests positive for EPO at US Masters Nationals

The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) (Image credit: USADA)

Sixty-two-year-old amateur rider David LeDuc has been handed a two-year ban by the US-Anti Doping Agency after he tested positive for EPO, amphetamine and an unnamed steroid. The American returned the positive test at the US Master Road National Championships in Bend, Oregon on September 6.

LeDuc, of Willow Springs, North Carolina, had finished in seventh place in the men’s 60-64 road race. LeDuc was masters world champion in the 50-53 category in 2001, and has won multiple US masters road and criterium national championships over the past decade.

“LeDuc’s period of ineligibility began on December 24, 2013, the date he accepted the sanction,” read a statement released by USADA on Monday. “As a result of the violation, LeDuc has been disqualified from all competitive results achieved on and subsequent to September 6, 2013, including forfeiture of any medals, points, and prizes.”

LeDuc’s positive test is the second at the US Master Road Championships in successive years. 51-year-old Richard Meeker was banned for two years after testing positive for the prohibited steroid 19-norandrostenediol at the 2012 championships.