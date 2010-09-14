56 UCI cyclo-cross races for North America

Luke Keough nabs a close victory in a final-straight sprint to open his season on a high note. (Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)

For the first time in history, the UCI cyclo-cross season began in the United States as the Nittany Lion Cross kicked off the calendar on September 11 at the Valley Preferred Cycling Center in Trexlertown, Pennsylvania.

The event was the first in a record 56 events in North America for the 'cross season. It was also the first race in the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Calendar, which includes all US international races. The US calendar boasts eight UCI category-one events and 45 category-two competitions, giving the United States more internationally-sanctioned cyclo-cross races than any other nation. Belgium has the second highest number with 32 events.





Many of the UCI races are part of either the national US Gran Prix of Cyclo-cross, North American Cyclo-cross Trophy series or one of the many regional series.

North American UCI Cyclo-cross 2010-2011 calendar:

September 9, 2010 - Nittany Lion Cross, Breinigsville, PA (Lehigh Valley Velodrome) (C2) ME/WE

September 18, 2010 - Star Crossed Cyclo-cross (NACT), Redmond (C2) ME/WE

September 19, 2010 - Rad Racing Gran Prix (NACT), Lakewood, Washington (C2) ME/WE

September 18, 2010 - Charm City Cross, Baltimore (C2) ME/WE

September 19, 2010 - Charm City Cross, Baltimore (C2) ME/WE

September 18, 2010 - Schoolhouse Cyclo-cross, Williston, Vermont (C2) ME/WE

September 19, 2010 - Catamount Grand Prix, Williston, Vermont (C2) ME/WE

September 22, 2010 - Cross Vegas, Las Vegas, Nevada (C1) ME/WE

September 25, 2010 - USGP of Cyclo-cross Planet Bike Cup, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin (C1) ME/WE

September 26, 2010 - USGP of Cyclo-cross Planet Bike Cup, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin (C2) ME/WE

September 25, 2010 - The Nor Easter Cyclo-cross at Loon Mountain, Lincoln, New Hampshire (C2) ME/WE

September 26, 2010 - Ellison Park Cyclo-cross, Rochester, NY U.S.A. (C2) ME/MJ/WE

October 2, 2010 - Gran Prix of Gloucester 1 (NACT), Gloucester, MA (C2) ME/WE

October 3, 2010 - Gran Prix of Gloucester 2 (NACT), Gloucester, MA (C2) ME/WE

October 2, 2010 - Krosstober-fest Weekend, San Dimas, CA (C2) ME/WE

October 3, 2010 - Krosstober-fest Weekend, San Dimas, CA (C2) ME/WE

October 8, 2010 - Darkhorse Cyclo-Stampede International Cyclo-cross, Covington, Kentucky (C2) ME/WE

October 9, 2010 - Java Johnny's - Lionhearts International Cyclo-cross, Middletown, Ohio (C2) ME/WE

October 10, 2010 - Bio Wheels / United Dairy Farmers Harbin Park International, Cincinnati, Ohio (C1) ME/WE

October 9, 2010 - Providence Cyclo-cross, Providence, RI (C2) ME/WE

October 10, 2010 - Providence Cyclo-cross, Providence, RI (C2) ME/WE

October 16, 2010 - Granogue Cross, Wilmington (C2) ME/MJ/WE

October 17, 2010 - Granogue Cross, Wilmington (C2) ME/MJ/WE

October 16, 2010 - Toronto International Cyclo-cross, Toronto, Ontario CAN (C2) ME/WE

October 17, 2010 - Toronto International Cyclo-cross, Toronto, Ontario CAN (C2) ME/WE

October 23, 2010 - USGP of Cyclo-cross Derby City Cup, Louisville, KY (C1) ME/WE

October 24, 2010 - USGP of Cyclo-cross Derby City Cup, Louisville, KY (C2) ME/WE

October 23, 2010 - Downeast Cyclo-cross Day 1, New Gloucester, MA (C2) ME/WE

October 24, 2010 - Downeast Cyclo-cross Day 2, New Gloucester, MA (C2) ME/WE

October 30, 2010 - Boulder Cup C2 Cyclo-cross (NACT), Boulder, Colorado (C2) ME/MJ/WE

October 31, 2010 - Boulder Cup C1 Cyclo-cross (NACT), Boulder, Colorado (C1) ME/MJ/WE

October 30, 2010 - Beacon Cross, Bridgeton, NJ (C2) ME/WE

October 31, 2010 - HPCX, Jamesburg, New Jersey (C2) ME/WE

November 6, 2010 - The Cycle-Smart International 1, Northampton, Massachusetts (C2) ME/WE

November 7, 2010 - The Cycle-Smart International 2, Northampton, Massachusetts (C2) ME/WE

November 6, 2010 - Canadian National Championships, Toronto, Ontario CAN (CN) ME/MU/MJ/WE

November 6, 2010 - Dam Cross Weekend - Los Angeles Day 1, Los Angeles (C2) ME/WE

November 7, 2010 - Dam Cross Weekend - Los Angeles Day 2, Los Angeles (C2) ME/WE

November 13, 2010 - USGP of Cyclo-cross Mercer Cup, Fort Collins (C2) ME/MJ/WE

November 14, 2010 - USGP of Cyclo-cross Mercer Cup, Fort Collins (C2) ME/MJ/WE

November 17, 2010 - Empire State CX, New York (C2) ME/WE

November 20, 2010 - Super Cross Cup 1, Southampton, NY (C2) ME/WE

November 21, 2010 - Super Cross Cup 2, Southampton, NY (C2) ME/WE

November 20, 2010 - North Carolina Grand Prix - Race 1, Hendersonville, NC (C2) ME/WE

November 21, 2010 - North Carolina Grand Prix - Race 2, Hendersonville, NC (C2) ME/WE

November 26, 2010 - Carousel Volkswagen Jingle Cross Rock presented by Scheels - Rock 1, Iowa City, Iowa (C2) ME/WE

November 27, 2010 - Carousel Volkswagen Jingle Cross Rock presented by Scheels - Rock 2, Iowa City, Iowa (C2) ME/WE

November 28, 2010 - Carousel Volkswagen Jingle Cross Rock presented by Scheels - Rock 3, Iowa City, Iowa (C1) ME/WE

November 27, 2010 - Baystate Cyclo-cross, Sterling, MA (C2) ME/WE

November 28, 2010 - Baystate Cyclo-cross, Sterling, MA (C2) ME/WE

December 4, 2010 - USGP of Cyclo-cross Portland Cup, Portland, OR (C1) ME/MJ/WE

December 5, 2010 - USGP of Cyclo-cross Portland Cup, Portland, OR (C2) ME/MJ/WE

December 4, 2010 - NBX GP 1, Warwick, RI (C2) ME/WE

December 5, 2010 - NBX GP 2, Warwick, RI (C2) ME/WE

December 8-12, 2010 - USA Cycling National Cyclo-cross Championships, Bend (CN) ME/MU/MJ/WE

January 15, 2011 - Kingsport Cyclo-cross Cup, Kingsport, Tennessee (C2) ME/WE

2010 Champion Systems Mid Atlantic Cyclo-cross (MAC) series races

September 11 - Nittany Lion Cyclocross (UCI); Trexlertown, PA

September 18 - Charm City Cyclocross Day 1 (UCI); Baltimore, MD

September 19 - Charm City Cyclocross Day 2 (UCI); Baltimore, MD

September 26 Whirlybird Cyclocross (USAC); Bryn Athyn, PA

October 16 - Cyclocross at Granogue Day 1 (UCI); Wilmington, DE

October 17 - Cyclocross at Granogue Day 2 (UCI); Wilmington, DE

October 30 - Beacon Cyclocross (UCI); Bridgeton, NJ

October 31 - HPCX (UCI); Jamesburg, NJ

November 6 - Wayne Scott Memorial Xross (USAC); Fair Hill Natural Resources Area, MD

November 20 - Super Cross Cup Day 1 (UCI); Southampton, NY

November 21 - Super Cross Cup Day 2 (UCI); Southampton, NY

For more information visit http://www.midatlanticcross.com

Zipp OVCX Cyclocross Tour presented by Papa John's

September 19 - Kings CX; Cincinnati, Ohio

October 3 - Tour de Louisville; Louisville, Kentucky

October 8 - Cincinnati UCI3 - Devou Park UCI C2; Covington, Kentucky

October 9 - Cincinnati UCI3 - Middletown UCI C2; Cincinnati, Ohio

October 10 - Cincinnati UCI3 - Harbin Park UCI C1; Cincinnati, Ohio

October 17 - Bloomingcross; Bloomington, Indiana

October 23 - Derby City Cup USGP - UCI C1; Louisville, Kentucky

October 24 - Derby City Cup USGP - UCI C2; Louisville, Kentucky

October 31 - Eva Bandman STG; Louisville, Kentucky

November 7 - Gun Club Cross; Cincinnati, Ohio

November 14 - Infirmary Mound; Columbus, Ohio

November 21 - Promotion Cross; Lexington, Kentucky

November 28 - John Bryan State Park Ohio State Champs; Yellow Springs, Ohio

December 4 - Ft Harrison; Indianapolis, Indiana

December 5 - OVCX Finale - Brookside Cross Cup; Indianapolis, Indiana

For more information visit http://ovcx.com

MABRAcross





For more information visit http://www.mabra.org

Verge NECCC

September 18 - 19: Green Mountain Cyclo-Cross Weekend, Williston, VT

October 23 - 24: Downeast Cyclocross, New Gloucester, ME

November 6 - 7L Cycle-Smart International, Northampton, MA

November 27 - 28: Bay State Cyclocross, Sterling, MA

December 4 - 5: NBX Grand Prix, Warwick, RI

For more information visit http://www.cycle-smart.com/events/neccs

Georgia Cross

October 2 - The Rock Ranch, Barnesville

October 10 - Olmsted Park, Augusta

October 17 - Monteluce Winery, Dahlonega

October 23 - Oglethorpe Speedway Park, Savannah

October 24 - Oglethorpe Speedway Park, Savannah

October 31 - Life College, Marietta

November 7 - Paulding Meadows Park, Dallas

November 14 - Cloudland Canyon State Park, Rising Fawn

November 21 - Fort Yargo State Park, Winder

November 28 - Serenbe Inn and Community, Palmetto

December 05 - Elks-Aidemore Children's Center, Conyers

For more information visit http://www.georgia-cross.com