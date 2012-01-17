35 women's professional teams registered with UCI

Image 1 of 4 Under 23 Australian criterium Champion, Melissa Hoskins (GreenEDGE-AIS) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 4 Emma Pooley (Great Britain) was pleased with bronze in the time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 4 Noemi Cantele took her second Italian title after winning the road race (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 4 of 4 The GreenEDGE women are also in Adelaide. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

The UCI has published the list of women's teams registered for the 2012 season, and the Olympic year has yielded a net gain of seven squads for the coming season.

While the peloton lost three pro teams at the end of last year: Juvederm-Specialized, the Garmin-Cervélo women and Debabarrena-Gipuzkoa, it gained 10 as the women ramp up for the Summer Olympic Games in London.

Amongst the newcomers are the Greenedge-AIS team, which has already demonstrated its power in Australia by winning stages of the Santos Women's Cup and Jayco Bay Crits series.

Also stepping up from the amateur ranks are the Sengers Ladies Team (Belgium), Skil-1t4i (Netherlands), Bizhub-FCF (South Africa), Exergy-Twenty12 (USA), DPD - Pakketservice (Great Britain) in addition to newly formed teams Be Pink and Verinlegno - Fabiani (Italy), Axman Team Taiwan and RusVelo (Russia).

The AA Drink-Leontien.nl team has added a number of riders caught out by the disbanding of the Garmin-Cervélo team, including Britons Lizzy Armitstead, Sharon Laws, Emma Pooley and Lucy Martin, Australian Carla Ryan and Belgian Jessie Daams.

The Stichting Rabo team which formed out of Nederland Bloeit picked up Iris Slappendel, Alexis Rhodes went to Greenedge-AIS, Noemi Cantele became the heart of Be Pink, leaving Trine Schmidt as the only rider from Garmin-Cervelo not yet listed on a UCI team for 2012.

UCI women's teams for 2012

AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team (Ned)

Abus Nutrixxion (Ger)

Alriksson Go:Green (Swe)

ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne (Fra)

Axman Team Taiwan (Tpe)

Be Pink (Ita)

Bizkaia - Durango (Spa)

China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling (HKg)

Diadora - Pasta Zara (Ita)

Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam (Ned)

DPD - Pakketservice (GBr)

Exergy Twenty12 (USA)

Faren Honda Team (Ita)

Fassa Bortolo - Servetto (Ita)

Forno d'Asolo Colavita (Ita)

Greenedge - AIS (Aus)

Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team (Nor)

Kleo Ladies Team (Bel)

Lointek (Spa)

Lotto Belisol Ladies (Bel)

MCipollini Giambenini (Ita)

RusVelo (Rus)

S.C. Michela Fanini Rox (Ita)

Scappa Speed Queens (Aut)

Sengers Ladies Cycling Team (Bel)

Skil 1t4i (Ned)

Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team (Ned)

Team Bizhub - FCF (RSA)

Team GSD Gestion (Fra)

Team Specialized - Lululemon (Ger)

Tibco - To The Top (USA)

Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012 (Bel)

Vaiano Tepso (Ita)

Verinlegno - Fabiani (Ita)

Vienne Futuroscope (Fra)