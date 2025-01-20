2025 edition of La Vuelta Femenina to kick off in Barcelona

Catalan capital to host opening stage of LVF's third edition

La Vuelta Femenina has yet to publish its full route for 2025, but the first major piece of the jigsaw was revealed on Monday, with news that the race will kick off in Barcelona.

The week-long Spanish race will start on May 4 in the Catalan capital, marking yet another chapter in Barcelona's rich history of hosting top cycling events.

