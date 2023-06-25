2023 Tour de France: Landa set to lead Bahrain Victorious on home soil

Bahrain Victorious have confirmed their lineup for the 2023 Tour de France, with Mikel Landa set to lead the team on home soil when the race departs from Bilbao on July 1.

Memories of the painfully0recent loss of Gino Mäder remain very strong within the peloton and even more so in his team, with the squad stating in their Tour de France press release Sunday. “We want to ride in his memory and dedicate it to him. Today and every day we ride for you, Gino.”

Twice fourth in the Tour de France and third in the Giro d’Italia last year, Landa makes his first Tour participation in three years. He is expected to battle for GC, with teammate and fellow Basque Pello Bilbao also a protected rider for the overall.

Jack Haig, riding his second Grand Tour of the year after his recent completion of the Giro d’Italia, and former Angliru winner Wout Poels will have a climbing support role for Landa and Bilbao, while not forgetting their own chances in the mountains, as well.

Fred Wright continues his hunt for his first pro victory with a return to the race, when last year he had several near-misses. Both he and Matej Mohorič, a double stage winner in 2021, will once again be looking for breakaway opportunities.

Last but not least, Phil Bauhaus and fellow sprinter and good friend Nikias Arndt, who will act as his leadout, will be looking to make the most of the 2023 Tour’s eight flat stages.



“The start in the Basque Country is going to be really exciting, I can already feel the fans passion and excitement,” Landa said in the press release. “I think it’s going to be a big celebration of cycling, so I’m really happy to be a part of that.”

Never a fan of time trialling, in a Tour route with minimal kilometres against the clock, at 33 Landa has one of the best opportunities of the latter part of his career.

“I’d love to finish close to the podium in the GC and also look to win a stage, which is also a dream,” Landa said.

“This year the team and all of us have been impacted by the loss of our friend and teammate, Gino. We need to look at this for extra motivation and to be at our best every day and try and race for him and honour him."

Bahrain Victorious for the 2023 Tour de France