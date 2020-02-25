2020 UAE Tour stage 3 highlights - Video
Watch Adam Yates solo to victory on Jabel Hafeet
Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) put in a stunning long-range attack on the climb to Jabel Hafeet on stage 3 of the UAE Tour to take firm control over the general classification.
The Briton attacked with more than 5km to go to win the stage by just over a minute from Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and 1:30 on third-placed Alexey Lutsenko (Astana).
Now with 1:07 over Pogačar in the general classification, Yates has a sprint stage to enjoy the leader's jersey before the race returns to the same finish on stage 5.
