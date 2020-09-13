2020 Tour de France stage 15 highlights - Video

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) secured his second stage win at the Tour de France, this time atop the Grand Colombier on stage 15. The event's best young rider and runner-up on GC crossed the line just ahead of overall race leader Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma).

The day saw Ineos Grenadiers' leader Egan Bernal lose more than seven minutes on the final climb with his hopes for a second consecutive overall victory all but over.

Other GC contenders also lost time on the climb such as Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) and Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), while Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling) abandoned the race following two crashes.

A main breakaway saw Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept) earn the most combative rider prize after a move that included Simon Geschke and Matteo Trentin (CCC), Kévin Ledanois (Arkéa-Samsic), Jesús Herrada (Cofidis), Marco Marcato (UAE Team Emirates), Niccolo’ Bonifazio (Total Direct Energie), and Michael Gogl (NTT Pro Cycling).

But it was all down to the Grand Colombier where Pogačar won the stage and narrowed Roglič's lead in the overall classification.

