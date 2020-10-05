2020 Giro d'Italia stage 3 highlights - Video

Jonathan Caicedo (EF Pro Cycling) won stage 3 at the Giro d’Italia, solo at the top of Mount Etna. The Ecuadoran was part of a breakaway and survived the long finish climb ahead of Giovanni Visconti (Vini Zabu-KTM), who was also in the decisive move, and finished 21 seconds behind Caicedo. Third place went to Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal.

It was also a race for the maglia rosa, which saw favourite Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) crash in the early kilometres of the race while another prime contender Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) was distanced on the climb up Mount Etna.

João Almeida (Deceuninck-Quickstep) now leads the overall classification, after finishing 11th on the stage, but he is tied for time with stage winner Caicedo. Pello Bilbao (Bahrain McLaren) is sitting in third overall at 37 seconds back.

Watch the stage 3 highlights from the Giro d'Italia above.