2020 Giro d'Italia stage 18 highlights - Video

Jai Hindley (Team Sunweb) secured the stage 18 victory at Laghi di Cancano atop the Torri di Fraele at the Giro d'Italia after he out-sprinted his breakaway companion Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers). Pello Bilbao (Bahrain McLaren) crossed the line in third 46 seconds back.

The peloton raced 207km from Pinzolo up to the Laghi di Cancano on a day that included four categorised climbs, including the daunting 27km Stelvio.

A breakaway of 25 riders set off early but that fell apart and a new front group formed over the second climb of the day, however, Deceuninck-QuickStep, Ineos Grenadiers and Sunweb didn't allow them to gain more than four minutes.

The race came back together on the lower slopes of the Stelvio, but as Rohan Dennis paced his teammate Geoghegan Hart over the top of the 25km ascent, Hindley was the only rider to follow.

On the final climb of the Torri di Fraele, Hindley and Geoghegan Hart sprinted for the stage win with Hindley taking the day's glory.

Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) was distanced on the Stelvio but he finished the stage in fifth at 2:18 behind his teammate and stage winner Hindley, and moved into the maglia rosa.

Overnight race leader Joåo Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) finished the day in seventh at nearly five minutes back.

Watch the Giro d'Italia stage 18 highlights above.