2020 champions' jerseys – Gallery

A preview of the men's road race title holders' jerseys

World champion Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo)
World champion Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo)

With the changing of the team kits for 2020, the national, continental and world champions all get some new stripes for the coming season. Cyclingnews picked the top men's WorldTour teams, most of whom have released their new jerseys, to preview the new kits. 

From the very minimal approach of UAE Team Emirates to the full jersey splash of Norway's Amund Grondahl Jansen (Jumbo-Visma), these champions will stand out from their teammates in 2020.

World champion Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) and European champion Elia Viviani (Cofidis) are easily recognisable as road-race title holders, but Italian champion Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates)... not so much. 

Which jersey out of the lot is your favourite? Leave a note in the comments below.

Irish champion Sam Bennett

Irish champion Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Deceuninck – Quick-Step Cycling Team/ Sigfrid Eggers)

Danish champion Michael Mørkøv

Danish champion Michael Mørkøv (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Deceuninck – Quick-Step Cycling Team/ Sigfrid Eggers)

Luxembourg champion Bob Jungels

Luxembourg champion Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Deceuninck – Quick-Step Cycling Team/ Sigfrid Eggers)

Dutch champion Fabio Jakobsen

Dutch champion Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Deceuninck – Quick-Step Cycling Team/ Sigfrid Eggers)

Italian champion Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates)

Italian champion Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates)

Argentine champion Max Richeze (UAE Team Emirates)

Argentinean champion Max Richeze (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates)

UAE champion Yousif Mirza

UAE champion Yousif Mirza (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates)

French champion Warren Barguil (Arkea-Samsic)

French champion Warren Barguil (Arkea-Samsic) (Image credit: Team Arkea-Samsic)

Latvian champion Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo)

Latvian champion Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo)

Japanese champion Iribe Shotaro (NTT)

Japanese champion Iribe Shotaro (NTT) (Image credit: NTT Team)

German champion Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe)

German champion Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bora-Hansgrohe)

Austrian champion Patrick Konrad

Austrian champion Patrick Konrad (Image credit: Bora-Hansgrohe)

Slovakian champion Juraj Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Slovakian champion Juraj Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bora-Hansgrohe)

Elia Viviani will ride for Cofidis in 2020 and use De Rosa bikes

European champion Elia Viviani (Cofidis) (Image credit: Cofidis)

Eritrean champion Natnael Berhane

Eritrean champion Natnael Berhane (Cofidis) (Image credit: Team Cofidis)

Polish champion Michal Paluta

Polish champion Michal Paluta (CCC Team) (Image credit: CCC Team)

Norwegian champion Amund Grondahl Jansen (Jumbo-Visma)

Norwegian champion Amund Grondahl Jansen (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Team Jumbo Visma)

Ben Swift (Team Ineos) in his British champ's jersey

Team Ineos opted to keep the same design as 2019 so likely no new look for British champion Ben Swift (Image credit: Getty Images)