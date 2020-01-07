2020 champions' jerseys – Gallery

With the changing of the team kits for 2020, the national, continental and world champions all get some new stripes for the coming season. Cyclingnews picked the top men's WorldTour teams, most of whom have released their new jerseys, to preview the new kits.

From the very minimal approach of UAE Team Emirates to the full jersey splash of Norway's Amund Grondahl Jansen (Jumbo-Visma), these champions will stand out from their teammates in 2020.

World champion Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) and European champion Elia Viviani (Cofidis) are easily recognisable as road-race title holders, but Italian champion Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates)... not so much.

Which jersey out of the lot is your favourite? Leave a note in the comments below.

Irish champion Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Deceuninck – Quick-Step Cycling Team/ Sigfrid Eggers)

Danish champion Michael Mørkøv (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Deceuninck – Quick-Step Cycling Team/ Sigfrid Eggers)

Luxembourg champion Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Deceuninck – Quick-Step Cycling Team/ Sigfrid Eggers)

Dutch champion Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Deceuninck – Quick-Step Cycling Team/ Sigfrid Eggers)

Italian champion Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates)

Argentinean champion Max Richeze (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates)

UAE champion Yousif Mirza (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates)

French champion Warren Barguil (Arkea-Samsic) (Image credit: Team Arkea-Samsic)

Latvian champion Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo)

Japanese champion Iribe Shotaro (NTT) (Image credit: NTT Team)

German champion Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bora-Hansgrohe)

Austrian champion Patrick Konrad (Image credit: Bora-Hansgrohe)

Slovakian champion Juraj Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bora-Hansgrohe)

European champion Elia Viviani (Cofidis) (Image credit: Cofidis)

Eritrean champion Natnael Berhane (Cofidis) (Image credit: Team Cofidis)

Polish champion Michal Paluta (CCC Team) (Image credit: CCC Team)

Norwegian champion Amund Grondahl Jansen (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Team Jumbo Visma)