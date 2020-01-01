Riders and teams show off their 2020 kits - Gallery

Image 1 of 11 Nairo Quintana, Nacer Bouhanni and Warren Barguil show off the 2020 Arkea-Samsic kit (Image credit: Arkea-Samsic) Image 2 of 11 Sam Bennett in his 2020 Deceuninck-QuickStep colours (Image credit: Deceuninck-QuickStep) Image 3 of 11 Elia Viviani will ride for Cofidis in 2020 and use De Rosa bikes (Image credit: Cofidis) Image 4 of 11 Cofidis will use De Rosa bikes and Campagnolo components in 2020 (Image credit: Cofidis) Image 5 of 11 Fausto Masnada in the 2020 CCC Team colours (Image credit: CCC Team) Image 6 of 11 Greg van Avermaet still adds touches of gold to his 2020 CCC Team colours (Image credit: CCC Team) Image 7 of 11 Ilnur Zakarin in the 2020 CCC Team colours (Image credit: CCC Team) Image 8 of 11 Serge Pauwels in the 2020 CCC Team colours (Image credit: CCC Team) Image 9 of 11 Matteo Trentin has swapped Mitchelton-Scott's black and yellow for CCC Team's bright orange ands black (Image credit: CCC Team) Image 10 of 11 Matteo Trentin (CCC Team) (Image credit: CCC Team) Image 11 of 11 Enric Mas in the 2020 Movistar jersey (Image credit: Photo Gomez Sport / Movistar Team)

The New Year marks the start of a new season in professional cycling, with many riders and teams showing off their new colours and kit on January 1.

While the likes of Tom Dumoulin and Bahrain-McLaren were able to reveal their new colours at team presentations and media days in December, most were obliged to wait until January 1 to respect their contracts and UCI rules that ended on December 31.

Riders and teams used a midnight or early-morning social media post, or a New Year's Day training ride, to show off their new jersey and bikes, while the DVV Verzekeringen trofee GP Sven Nys cyclo-cross race in Belgium allowed the likes of Mathieu van der Poel to reveal his new colours. His Corendon-Circus team will be known as Alpecin-Felix in 2020 and race in a blue kit.

The CCC Team were the first to release a full set of team images, showing new signings Matteo Trentin and Ilnur Zakarin in their stand-out orange colours.

Nairo Quintana posed with Warren Barguil and Nacer Bouhanni in a new red Arkea-Samsic kit, with the trio expected to secure a wild card invitation to the Tour de France for the French ProTeam.

Cofidis also have a red theme to their 2020 colours as they step up to WorldTour level, with a white front and rear of the jersey helping them stay cool in the heat. New leader Elia Viviani is the European champion and so will race in the distinctive white jersey decorated with the European blue stripes and stars. The Italian sprinter has gone for traditional black shorts. Cofidis will race on red De Rosa bikes equipped with Campagnolo components including disc brakes. Viviani has a white European champion's bike.

Team Ineos, AG2R La Mondiale, Bora-Hansgrohe, Mitchelton-Scott have similar colours and designs to what they had in 2019, while Deceuninck-QuickStep have opted for more white with their usual dark blue. New signing Sam Bennett was quick to show off his Irish national champion's kit after his difficult separation from Bora-Hansgrohe.

Dimension Data have become NTT Pro cycling and opted for a dark blue jersey. Hour Record holder Victor Campenaerts showed off his jersey soon after midnight.

Bahrain-McLaren have undergone the biggest transformation over the winter and opted for a bright orange and red jersey matched with blue socks and black shorts. The kit was unveiled in December but now new signings such as Mark Cavendish, Mikel Landa and Wout Poels can all show off their new colours from January 1.

New Year's Day is new kit day! 🗓️🙌1/2 pic.twitter.com/mKAggOi3isJanuary 1, 2020

The word is out! Let’s say #AlpecinFenix from now on. Check out our brand new blue @kalas_sportswear kit. Learn more about our project on the 3rd of January! Alpecin-Fenix A photo posted by @alpecinfenix on Jan 1, 2020 at 3:02am PST

We can’t wait to see our new team racing in 2020.🎥 Here’s a taste of what’s to come.01.01.20 💥👊#RideAsOne pic.twitter.com/Dyz3jIlAiGDecember 31, 2019

New profile pic 🤗 pic.twitter.com/ryZNjF3zxIJanuary 1, 2020