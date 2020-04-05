2018 Tour of Flanders: Terpstra storms away on the Kwaremont - Video

Niki Terpstra made his Tour of Flanders dream come true in the greatest possible way, soloing away from a select group on the Kruisberg and then dispatching a breakaway on the Kwaremont as he rode to the win in 2018.

The Dutchman followed an attack from Vincenzo Nibali over the Kruisberg but then dropped the Italian in pursuit of the breakaway riders: Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), Sebastian Langeveld (EF Education First-Drapac) and Dylan van Baarle (Team Sky).

Terpstra stormed past the trio on the Oude Kwaremont and went on to win the race. Pedersen dropped his breakaway companions, finishing 12 seconds behind Terpstra and just ahead of chasers Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Michael Valgren (Astana).