2018 season will be the last for Jeremy Roy - News Shorts

Image 1 of 5 After securing his first pro win Jérémy Roy was all smiles. (Image credit: Florian & Susanne Schaaf/cyclingpictures.de) Image 2 of 5 The Tour of California takes off from Pismo Beach in 2015 Image 3 of 5 The Rally squad lead the peloton (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 5 Tim Declerq did a lot of the work for Quick-Step Floors (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 The Vuelta a España peloton on stage 15 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Loyal to FDJ for 16 years, Jérémy Roy announced today that 2018 will be his last season in the pro cycling peloton, according to a press release from the team.

"It never is a simple choice, but I've decided 2018 will be my last season," Roy said. "I am proud to belong to the category of the 'One-team men' since team FDJ accompanied me throughout my whole career."

Roy, 34, has raced with the French team since 2003. In his career he has won wages at Paris-Nice and Tour du Limousin, as well as one-day races Grand Prix D'ouverture La Marseillaise and Tro-bro Léon, all in France. Roy has competed in nine Tours de France going back to 2008. He did not compete in the Tour last year, racing his second Giro d'Italia instead.

"It is not time now to speak of career-change plans or to schedule any 'last day' date because, before that, I still have great races to ride and big objectives to fulfil with my teammates," he said.

Roy started this season at Grand Prix Cycliste la Marseillaise, Etoile de Bessèges and La Provence. Next up for Roy is Strade Bianche.

Registration open for L'Etape California

Registration is now open for L’Etape California by Le Tour de France, a mass-participation ride starting from Folsom, California, on Sunday, September 2 of Labor Day Weekend. The weekend starts on Saturday with French food, sights, appearances from cycling legends and family cycling fun – followed by the L’Etape ride on Sunday.

"The City of Folsom is incredibly proud to host L’Etape California by Le Tour de France," said Mayor Steve Miklos. "This world-class event brings national and international awareness to Folsom’s world-class cycling routes, iconic landmarks, distinctive scenery and bike-friendly community."

Stage 6 of the Amgen Tour of California starts in Folsom on May 18. The overall race starts May 13 in Long Beach and finishes May 19 in Sacramento

"It will be a cycling double header this year with the professional Amgen Tour of California race in May followed by the L'Etape public ride in the fall," Miklos said. "The City, our partners and avid cycling community look forward to welcoming competitors and spectators to Folsom."

The second annual L’Etape California by Le Tour de France will take riders on a scenic hilly ride through the Sierra foothills in a region known for warm summer weather and sunshine. New for 2018, two route distances will be offered: riders can experience the full ride through 90 miles 7,500 feet of climbing, or the short ride through 50 miles and 4,000 feet of climbing to navigate the scenic vistas of Folsom

The Etape by Le Tour de France Ride Series encourages cyclists around the world to experience a course comparable to a legendary Tour de France stage in 12 international locations including Australia, Brazil, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Korea, United Kingdom, Mexico, and Taiwan.

Rally Cycling ready for weekend double-header in France

Rally Cycling will take on a tough double-header of races over the weekend, with the US Pro Continental squad set to take on Saturday's Classic de l’Ardeche and Sunday's Royal Bernard Drome Classic, both in France. The one-day races will be a bit of a change from the team's stage racing efforts so far in Andalucia, Dubai and Oman.

The two seven-man rosters will come from a nine-rider sqad.

Team Director Patrick McCarty said he sees the pair of UCI 1.1-ranked races as an opportunity for Rally's veteran riders with experience in Europe to shine.

"We know that both races will be very difficult this weekend," McCarty said. "The courses are difficult, but not so much that they will neutralize the aggressive racing we are after. We have a few fast finishers, a few climbers, and a few guys that are good at managing a small group near the finish line. I think we will have some options, both days."

Classic de l’Ardeche includes a "dizzying sequence of climbs" and will see Ryan Anderson and Rob Britton lead the charge, while the next day those two will be replaced by riders with more flatland speed: all-rounder Matteo Dal-Cin and sprinter Colin Joyce.

Rally Cycling for Classic de l'Ardeche: Ryan Anderson, Rob Britton, Adam de Vos, Nigel Ellsay, Evan Huffman, Kyle Murphy, Emerson Oronte.

Rally Cycling for Royal Bernard Drome Classic: Adam de Vos, Matteo Dal-Cin, Nigel Ellsay, Evan Huffman, Colin Joyce, Kyle Murphy, Emerson Oronte.

Quick-Step Floors for l'Ardche and Royal Bernard

Bob Jungels will lead the Quick-Step Floors charge this weekend during two hilly one-day races in France. The Luexembourg champion will line up with Eros Capecchi, Rémi Cavagna, Davide Martinelli, Jhonnatan Narvaez, Maximilian Schachmann and Pieter Serry at the UCI 1.1 Classic de l'Ardeche on Saturday and the Royal Bernard Drome Classic on Sunday. Quick-Step's Petr Vakoc won both races in 2016.

"I remember doing Ardèche back in 2012, before turning pro; it's a nice but hard race, with steep hills and twisting descents, and I am looking forward to riding it. I've had a strong week in the Portugal, I'm happy with my top 5 overall there and my condition, and I hope to take this good form into Ardèche and Drôme, which I'm confident that will turn out to be useful when I'll line out for Tirreno-Adriatico in March," said Jungels.

Starting and finishing in Guilherand-Granges, l'Ardèche packs 12 Ardennes-type climbs into the route. On Sunday, Drôme Classic will boast a parcours comprising 14 hills.

Quick-Step Floors for Classic de l'Ardeche and Royal Bernard Drome Classic: Eros Capecchi, Rémi Cavagna, Bob Jungels, Davide Martinelli, Jhonnatan Narvaez, Maximilian Schachmann, Pieter Serry

Vote online for favourite Vuelta a Espana summit finish

Vuelta a Espana fans will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite of eight summit finishes during this year's Spanish Grand Tour.

Using Facebook beginning February 22, Vuelta organisers will present two climbs each in four separate votes for the "quarter finals". Voting for each pairing will remain open for seven days. Thursday's candidates were Alfacar Sierra de la Alfaguara on stage 4 vs. Lagos de Covadonga on stage 15.

Contestants will vote in weekly pairings to choose which of the two high-altitude finishes will provide the best cycling spectacle, and the winner will move on to the next round. Two VIP bracelets for the finale voted as the public's favourite will be raffled among the voters.The final will begin on May 17, and the winning finish will be announced May 24.

Vote Schedule:

Round 1 - Thursday, February 22 - Alfacar Sierra de la Alfaguara (stage 4) vs. Lagos de Covadonga (stage 15)

Round 2 - Thursday, March 8 - La Covatilla (stage 9) vs. Valle de Sabero. La Camperona (stage 13)

Round 3 - Thursday, March 22 - Les Praeres. Nava (stage 14) vs. Balcón de Bizkaia (stage 17)

Round 4 - Coll de la Gallina. Santuario de Canolich (stage 20) vs. Caminito del Rey (stage 2)

Semi-final 1 - Thursday, April 19 - Winner Round 1 vs. Winner Round 2

Semi-Final 2 - Thursday, May 3 - Winner Round 3 vs. Winner Round 4

Final -Thursday, May 17 - Semi-Final 1 winner vs. Semi-Final 2 winner